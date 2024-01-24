Domotz Welcomes Mike LaPeters as Chief Revenue Officer to Drive Next Phase of Growth

The seasoned industry expert joins Domotz's leadership team to bolster the company's growth trajectory.

DRAPER, UT / ACCESSWIRE / January 24, 2024 / Domotz, an innovator in IT infrastructure management and network monitoring solutions, is delighted to announce the addition of Mike LaPeters as its new Chief Revenue Officer. LaPeters, with a rich background in technology and a proven track record in sales leadership, joins Domotz to fortify the company's ambitious growth plans and reinforce its market position.

In his new role, LaPeters will spearhead all the revenue-generating functions at Domotz, focusing on further accelerating the company's growth and reinforcing its rapidly expanding industry footprint.

Domenico Crapanzano, Founder and President of Domotz, remarked, "Mike's appointment marks a significant milestone in our journey. His proven leadership skills, coupled with a deep understanding of technology and market dynamics, align perfectly with our vision. We are confident that his strategic approach will be instrumental in scaling our growth and enhancing our industry reach."

LaPeters' illustrious career includes pivotal roles at industry heavyweights like Huntress Labs, Malwarebytes, and AT&T Cybersecurity/AlienVault, where he has been instrumental in driving significant sales achievements and expanding market influence. His experience in cultivating high-performance teams is expected to be a key driver in propelling Domotz's continued success.

"I'm excited to be part of the dynamic team at Domotz," said Mike LaPeters. "The company's innovative solutions and robust growth trajectory present a unique opportunity. I look forward to contributing to the company's mission of empowering MSPs and Enterprises with cutting-edge infrastructure monitoring and management technology."

LaPeters' appointment is a strategic move for Domotz. He joins Domotz during a period of rapid expansion, with the company poised to capitalize on the growing demand for sophisticated network management solutions for the fast-evolving IT infrastructure landscape. His leadership is expected to bring a fresh perspective to the company's revenue strategies and play a crucial role in its ongoing success.

For more insights into Domotz and its IT infrastructure management solutions, visit www.domotz.com.

About Domotz

Founded in 2015, Domotz stands as a pioneering force in IT infrastructure monitoring and management within the fast-evolving digital corporate landscape. The company's award-winning platform offers comprehensive solutions for IT professionals, MSPs, and Enterprises, empowering them with complete oversight and management of diverse digital networks. Domotz's innovative solutions enhance operational efficiency, security, and remote troubleshooting capabilities, serving over 4,000 companies and monitoring 40,000+ networks globally. Domotz continues to shape the future of IT infrastructure management, driven by its commitment to excellence, innovation, and customer satisfaction.

