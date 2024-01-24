Juniper Green Energy and KPI Green have emerged as winners in Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam's tender for 500 MW of grid-connected wind-solar hybrid projects in India. They respectively secured 150 MW and 50 MW of capacity.From pv magazine India Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Ltd. (GUVNL) has allocated 200 MW in a wind-solar hybrid auction for 500 MW, with another 500 MW to be awarded under a greenshoe option. The grid-connected hybrid capacity was awarded at an average price of INR 3.015 ($0.036)/kWh. KPI Green bid for 50 MW and won the capacity by quoting the lowest (L1) tariff of INR 2.99/kWh. Juniper ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...