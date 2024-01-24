Researchers at the Dalian Institute of Chemical Physics (DICP) in China have developed a 70 kW-level vanadium flow battery stack. The newly designed stack comes in 40% below current 30 kW-level stacks in terms of costs, due to its volume power density of 130 kW/m3.Vanadium flow batteries are one of the most promising technologies for large-scale energy storage, due to their long cycle life, excellent recyclability, and low fire risk. However, their uptake is largely limited due to their low energy densities compared to lithium-ion technology as well as high upfront cost. Now, a team of researchers ...

