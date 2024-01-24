Sydbank A/S: Outlook For 2024

Company Announcement No 01/2024
|Peberlyk 4
6200 Aabenraa, Denmark
Tel +45 74 37 37 37
Fax +45 74 37 35 36
Sydbank A/S
CVR No DK 12626509, Aabenraa
sydbank.dk
|24 January 2024
Dear Sirs
Outlook for 2024
Sydbank expects profit after tax in the range of DKK 2,500-2,900m
The expectations for profit in 2024 are based on the following:
- that low growth is projected for the Danish economy
- that Danmarks Nationalbank will lower the rate of interest on certificates of deposit by 0.75% in 2024
The outlook is subject to uncertainty and depends on financial market developments and macroeconomic factors which may affect eg the level of impairment charges.
Sydbank's Annual Report for 2023 will be released on 28 February 2024 as planned.
Yours sincerely
Karen Frøsig Jørn Adam Møller
CEO Deputy Group Chief Executive
Additional information
Jørn Adam Møller, Deputy Group Chief Executive, tel +45 74 37 20 30
Susanne Ingemann Faber, Press Manager, tel +45 26 29 11 29