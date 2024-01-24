Anzeige
Mittwoch, 24.01.2024
Versorgungsengpässe werden immer größer! Startet hier nun der Kursturbo?
WKN: A3DQCT | ISIN: FR001400AJ60
Charwood Energy: Charwood Energy inaugurates France's first industrializable gasification demonstrator

DJ Charwood Energy: Charwood Energy inaugurates France's first industrializable gasification demonstrator 

Charwood Energy 
Charwood Energy: Charwood Energy inaugurates France's first industrializable gasification demonstrator 
24-Jan-2024 / 17:45 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
Press release 
Saint-Nolff, January 24, 2024 
 
 
Charwood Energy inaugurates France's first industrializable gasification demonstrator 
 
Charwood Energy (ISIN: FR001400AJ60, Ticker: ALCWE), a French company specializing in tailor-made solutions for the 
energy valorization of biomass, inaugurates France's first industrializable gasification demonstrator, located at Colpo 
in Brittany (Morbihan). 
This event was celebrated at an open house day organized as part of the BIO360 Expo trade show, the leading 
international event dedicated to the bioeconomy and bioenergy, held in Nantes on January 24 and 25, 2024. 
During this exhibition, around fifty professionals, including industrials and representatives of local authorities, 
attended technical demonstrations at the innovation center. 
 
A showcase for innovation in biomass valorization 
Functioning as a showcase of its innovations, the demonstrator highlights Charwood Energy's expertise to enable 
industries and communities to decarbonize by gradually replacing fossil fuels with renewable biomass gas. The center is 
at once a research center, a training center and an experimental facility, showcasing all the Group's expertise. 
Commissioned on November 2023 and owned by Charwood Energy, this innovation center is designed to generate electricity 
through a 70 kWe cogeneration system. It has been specifically designed to conduct a range of syngas enrichment tests, 
including fuel preparation, on-line syngas analysis, oxidant enrichment and syngas post-treatment. 
LG Concept, a subsidiary of the Charwood Energy group, acquired in October 2023[1], will supply the local biomass. 
 
 
About Charwood Energy 
Convinced that biomass is a key response to the challenges of the energy transition, Charwood Energy designs, installs 
and maintains tailored solutions for the production of biomass renewable energy. 
Charwood Energy boasts a wealth of technical know-how and expertise in all biomass recovery technologies, including 
heating and heat networks, anaerobic digestion, and pyrogasification. 
Positioned since 2019 in the promising area of pyrogasification technology, Charwood Energy is now also involved in the 
development and operation of proprietary pyrogasification units aiming to produce and sell green gas, biochar and 
carbon credits to industrial customers under direct purchasing contracts. 
The company is listed on Euronext Growth® Paris (ISIN: FR001400AJ60; Ticker: ALCWE) - Eligible for PEA PME equity 
savings plans - Certified as an "Innovative Company" by Bpifrance. 
To find out more: https://charwood.energy/investisseurs 
 
Contacts 
 
               SEITOSEI.ACTIFIN       SEITOSEI.ACTIFIN 
CHARWOOD ENERGY       Investor Relations      Press Relations 
investisseur@charwood.energy Ghislaine Gasparetto     Michael Scholze 
02 97 26 46 30        charwood@seitosei-actifin.com michael.scholze@seitosei-actifin.com 
               01 56 88 11 22        01 56 88 11 14

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

[1] October 4, 2023 press release

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Regulatory filing PDF file File: PR_Charwood Energy -Colpo vLAST 

=------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:     Charwood Energy 
         1 Rue Benjamin Franklin - P.A. de Kerboulard 
         56250 Saint-Nolff 
         France 
Phone:      0297264630 
E-mail:     contact@energy.bzh 
ISIN:      FR001400AJ60 
Euronext Ticker: ALCWE 
AMF Category:  Inside information / Other releases 
EQS News ID:   1822319 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1822319 24-Jan-2024 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1822319&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 24, 2024 11:45 ET (16:45 GMT)

