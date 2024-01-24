REDWOOD CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX), the leading Content Cloud, today announced that it has acquired Crooze, a leading provider of no-code enterprise content management applications built on the Box Platform. Box will leverage Crooze's team and technology -- including the company's no-code app builder and metadata capabilities -- to help organizations address business-critical processes like contract lifecycle management, digital asset management, controlled document management, enterprise content libraries, and more.

"Content is central to a huge number of critical business processes in the enterprise today, and with rapid innovation in AI and a dynamic security landscape, the ability to manage those processes in the cloud and enable teams to get the most out of their content is essential to digital transformation," said Aaron Levie, co-founder and CEO of Box. "It's time to modernize ECM and leave outdated systems behind. Crooze has built advanced ECM capabilities on Box, already working with some of our largest customers. By natively integrating Crooze's technology into Box, we'll reshape what enterprises can do with their content."

"Box has long been on the cutting edge of the enterprise content management industry," said Alan Monier, co-founder of Crooze. "They pioneered cloud content management and have set the bar for security, compliance and data privacy. Building on their enterprise-grade platform was an easy decision for us."

"From its inception, Crooze's mission has been to help organizations unlock the full potential of their content and we are very excited to join the Box family to scale that vision in the enterprise," said Mark Lane, co-founder of Crooze.

Today, Crooze provides a broad range of capabilities to help customers get the most out of their content in Box:

A no-code builder for critical business-document applications.

An extensive set of metadata tools to greatly simplify all aspects of metadata, including adding, analyzing and managing it at scale.

Customized dashboards and views of underlying Box content and metadata.

Forms and document generation capabilities.

Ability to integrate with Box Relay to automate content workflows.

Crooze's capabilities enable customers to easily and quickly build apps to manage critical content on Box, including contracts, digital assets, and controlled documents:

Contract management: Organizations can digitally transform their legal contracts repository and processes with the ability to generate documents on-demand, streamline e-signatures with Box Sign, and automate processes with Box Relay for efficient handling of contracts.

Organizations can digitally transform their legal contracts repository and processes with the ability to generate documents on-demand, streamline e-signatures with Box Sign, and automate processes with Box Relay for efficient handling of contracts. Digital asset management: Marketing teams can organize, manage, share and distribute assets, automate processes through Box Relay to manage end-to-end asset lifecycles, deliver curated assets internally and externally, and streamline metadata management with robust tools for enhanced productivity.

Marketing teams can organize, manage, share and distribute assets, automate processes through Box Relay to manage end-to-end asset lifecycles, deliver curated assets internally and externally, and streamline metadata management with robust tools for enhanced productivity. Controlled document management: Departments can establish a secure document library on Box for controlled documents like corporate records, HR policies, and financial records, leverage Box Shield for document protection, enforce retention policies with Box Governance, manage metadata at scale by applying, editing, and searching across thousands of files, and automate processes seamlessly with Box Relay for review and approval protocols.

Modernizing the ECM Market with AI

According to IDC's Worldwide Content Services Applications Forecast, 2023-2027:

The worldwide content services applications market (including ECM) is expected to grow* from $15.1 billion in 2022 to $23.8 billion in 2027 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.6%.

The vast majority of enterprises today continue to struggle with the productivity, security, and cost challenges posed by having their content and workflows fragmented across a variety of legacy on-premises ECM systems and point solutions. To enable modern work and secure their intellectual property, these organizations need a single, secure platform to centrally manage content across a variety of use cases. Further, new technology like Box AI presents an unprecedented opportunity to unlock insights from content and drive further automation and transformation.

"Organizations looking to modernize their approach to managing enterprise content should consider the new synergies afforded by Box with Crooze," said Holly Muscolino, group vice president, Content Strategies and the Future of Work at IDC. "Crooze's no-code app builder and metadata capabilities further enhance the robust set of content services offered by the Box Content Cloud. IDC research shows that organizations that invest in modernizing content management experience reduced business risk, improved decision-making and increased stakeholder satisfaction and engagement, including both customers and employees."

Pricing and Availability

Box will continue to offer and support Crooze products and services, and in parallel will integrate the Crooze technology natively into the Box Content Cloud. Customers interested in learning more about how to leverage Crooze offerings today should contact their Box account team. Box expects to announce availability and pricing for new capabilities based on Crooze later this year.

For more information on today's news, visit the Box Blog.

*Statistic pulled from the IDC Worldwide Content Services Applications Forecast, 2023-2027 US49200423, May 2023

About Box

Box (NYSE:BOX) is the leading Content Cloud, a single platform that empowers organizations to manage the entire content lifecycle, work securely from anywhere, and integrate across best-of-breed apps. Founded in 2005, Box simplifies work for leading global organizations, including AstraZeneca, JLL, Morgan Stanley, and Nationwide. Box is headquartered in Redwood City, CA, with offices across the United States, Europe, and Asia. Visit box.com to learn more. And visit box.org to learn more about how Box empowers nonprofits to fulfill their missions.

