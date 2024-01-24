Regulatory News:
MEMSCAP (NYSE Euronext: MEMS), leading provider of high-accuracy, high-stability pressure sensor solutions for the avionics and medical markets using MEMS technology (Micro Electro Mechanical Systems), announces today its financial calendar for FY 2023 and FY 2024.
Financial calendar: MEMSCAP
Event
Planned Date
Financial earnings for FY 2023
March 27, 2024
Revenue and earnings for the 1st quarter 2024
April 29, 2024
Annual general meeting of shareholders
May 2024
Revenue and earnings for the 2nd quarter 2024
July 29, 2024
Financial earnings for HY 2024
September 2, 2024
Revenue and earnings for the 3rd quarter 2024
October 28, 2024
Revenue and earnings for the 4th quarter 2024
January 27, 2025
About MEMSCAP
MEMSCAP is a leading provider MEMS (Micro Electro Mechanical Systems) based pressure sensors, best-in-class in term of precision and stability (very low drift) for two market segments: aerospace and medical. MEMSCAP also provides variable optical attenuators (VOA) for the optical communications market. The company's shares are traded on Euronext Paris (ISIN: FR0010298620-MEMS). More information on the company's products and services can be obtained at www.memscap.com.
Contacts:
For more information, please contact:
Yann Cousinet
CFO
Ph: +33 (0) 4 76 92 85 00
Email: yann.cousinet@memscap.com