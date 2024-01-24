Join Pepco at the 2024 DC Auto Show and Experience the Electric Vehicle Ride and Drive and More!

By Chuck McDade

We're proud to once again be a sponsor at the Washington D.C. Auto Show for a fifth year! The District's premier annual auto show is held at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center and offers car enthusiasts a chance to see hundreds of vehicles, including electric vehicles (EV), from the world's top manufactures.

Our popular Pepco EVsmart Ride and Drive experience returns this year and offers guests the opportunity to test drive EV's from multiple car brands. Above is a breakdown of the manufacturers participating.

Here's how it works: Attendees will be able to test drive each EV for free. Participants will be joined by a specialist from the corresponding manufacturer who will explain the vehicle and its features . Visitors can register to test drive one or all of the EV's in the Ride and Drive Experience. Pepco representatives are also available to answer questions about EVs, share important things to consider if you are planning to switch to an EV, and highlight programs available to support the transition.

We're also participating in FedFleet 2024 (January 23-24), a unique, educational experience that assembles fleet management professionals for training. Sessions include a wide range of topics, including electrification of the federal fleet. We will have a booth in the FedFleet exhibitor area, where EV program managers will provide attendees information about the company's EVsmart Fleet program. This program offers make-ready incentives (up to $15,000) to Pepco Maryland business customers installing EV charging equipment for their company fleets. Visitors can also interact with the EV Fleet Savings calculator at our booth to learn more about how much they can save by converting to an electric fleet, and can check out our Rivian truck, an example of one of the EVs we are introducing to our own fleet.

The Washington D.C. 2024 Auto Show runs through January 28. To learn more about the show click here.

