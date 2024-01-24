Arix Bioscience PLC: Holding(s) in Company

DJ Holding(s) in Company

Arix Bioscience PLC (ARIX) Holding(s) in Company 24-Jan-2024 / 17:30 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 1. Issuer Details ISIN GB00BDO45071 Issuer Name Arix Bioscience plc UK or Non-UK Issuer UK 2. Reason for Notification An acquisition or disposal of voting rights 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Name Acacia Research Corporation City of registered office (if applicable) Country of registered office (if applicable) 4. Details of the shareholder Name City of registered office Country of registered office Merton Acquisition Holdco LLC New York United States

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

19-Jan-2024

6. Date on which Issuer notified

24-Jan-2024

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

% of voting rights % of voting rights through Total of both Total number of . attached to shares financial instruments (total of in % (8.A + voting rights held (total of 8.A) 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) 8.B) in issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed 0.000000 0.000000 0.000000 0 or reached Position of previous 25.563559 0.000000 25.563559 notification (if applicable)

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN Number of direct voting Number of indirect voting % of direct voting % of indirect voting code(if possible) rights (DTR5.1) rights (DTR5.2.1) rights (DTR5.1) rights (DTR5.2.1) GB00BD045071 0 0.000000 Sub Total 8.A 0 0.000000%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial Expiration Exercise/ Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the % of voting instrument date conversion period instrument is exercised/converted rights Sub Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial Expiration Exercise/conversion Physical or cash Number of voting % of voting instrument date period settlement rights rights Sub Total 8.B2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate Name of % of voting rights if it % of voting rights through financial Total of both if it equals controlling controlled equals or is higher than instruments if it equals or is higher or is higher than the person undertaking the notifiable threshold than the notifiable threshold notifiable threshold Acacia Merton Research Acquisition 0.000000 0.000000% Corporation Holdco LLC

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

Merton Acquisition Holdco LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of Acacia Research Corporation.

12. Date of Completion

24-Jan-2024

13. Place Of Completion

New York, New York, USA

