Mittwoch, 24.01.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 678 internationalen Medien
Versorgungsengpässe werden immer größer! Startet hier nun der Kursturbo?
Dow Jones News
24.01.2024 | 19:01
Arix Bioscience PLC: Holding(s) in Company

DJ Holding(s) in Company 

Arix Bioscience PLC (ARIX) 
Holding(s) in Company 
24-Jan-2024 / 17:30 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 
1. Issuer Details 
ISIN 
GB00BDO45071 
Issuer Name 
Arix Bioscience plc 
UK or Non-UK Issuer 
UK 
2. Reason for Notification 
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights 
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation 
Name 
Acacia Research Corporation 
City of registered office (if applicable) 
 
Country of registered office (if applicable) 
 
4. Details of the shareholder 
Name             City of registered office Country of registered office 
Merton Acquisition Holdco LLC New York         United States

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

19-Jan-2024

6. Date on which Issuer notified

24-Jan-2024

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation 

% of voting rights   % of voting rights through   Total of both Total number of 
.                attached to shares   financial instruments (total of in % (8.A +  voting rights held 
                (total of 8.A)     8.B 1 + 8.B 2)         8.B)     in issuer 
Resulting situation on the date 
on which threshold was crossed 0.000000        0.000000            0.000000   0 
or reached 
Position of previous      25.563559       0.000000            25.563559 
notification (if applicable)

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares 

Class/Type of shares ISIN Number of direct voting Number of indirect voting % of direct voting  % of indirect voting 
code(if possible)     rights (DTR5.1)     rights (DTR5.2.1)     rights (DTR5.1)   rights (DTR5.2.1) 
GB00BD045071       0                         0.000000 
Sub Total 8.A       0                         0.000000%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a)) 

Type of financial  Expiration Exercise/     Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the    % of voting 
instrument     date    conversion period instrument is exercised/converted             rights 
 
Sub Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b)) 

Type of financial    Expiration  Exercise/conversion  Physical or cash    Number of voting  % of voting 
instrument       date     period         settlement       rights       rights 
 
Sub Total 8.B2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary) 

Ultimate   Name of   % of voting rights if it  % of voting rights through financial  Total of both if it equals 
controlling  controlled equals or is higher than  instruments if it equals or is higher or is higher than the 
person    undertaking the notifiable threshold  than the notifiable threshold     notifiable threshold 
Acacia    Merton 
Research   Acquisition 0.000000                              0.000000% 
Corporation  Holdco LLC

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

Merton Acquisition Holdco LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of Acacia Research Corporation.

12. Date of Completion

24-Jan-2024

13. Place Of Completion

New York, New York, USA

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BD045071 
Category Code: HOL 
TIDM:      ARIX 
LEI Code:    213800OVT3AHQCXNIX43 
OAM Categories: 2.3. Major shareholding notifications 
Sequence No.:  299503 
EQS News ID:  1822383 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1822383&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 24, 2024 12:30 ET (17:30 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
