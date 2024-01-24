Anzeige
24.01.2024 | 19:38
CSRHub Adds ESG Playbook to Its Referral Program

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 24, 2024 / CSRHub is excited to announce that ESG Playbook and CSRHub have a formal agreement to collaborate in serving their customers' needs. This agreement recognizes that CSRHub and ESG Playbook offer high quality products in their own area and that our products support and add value to each other.

CSRHub and ESG Playbook share a belief that transparent access to environment, social and governance (ESG) information will drive responsible supply chain decisions and sustainability strategies. By ensuring that our customers have access to both a broad, stable source of ESG ratings (CSRHub) and a robust sustainability reporting platform (ESG Playbook), we will accelerate progress towards a more sustainable future.

Sonia Zugel, ESG Playbook CEO says, "for ESG reporting to be meaningful, you first need to measure, then assess and finally set goals to improve your performance. ESG Playbook walks you step by step on how to report and set goals to improve your ESG reporting with transparency and accuracy. The platform is audit-ready and verifiable. It is already a cliche that ESG reporting is no longer a nice to have but a must have. Investors want to know you understand how resilient your business is and employees and customers want to work and buy sustainable goods. ESG reporting is a game changer and helps your company stand out."

"We are excited to bring ESG Playbook's solution to our customers to enable them to improve their Sustainability and ESG reporting transparency," said Cynthia Figge, CSRHub CEO and Cofounder. "ESG Playbook is an innovative solution in helping companies meet the expanding requirements for ESG reporting and stakeholder requirements globally."

For more information, or to request a consultation, please visit https://www.csrhub.com/

About CSRHub
CSRHub offers one of the world's broadest and most consistent set of Environment, Social, and Governance (ESG) ratings, covering 50,000 companies. Its Big Data algorithm combines millions of data points on ESG performance from hundreds of sources, including leading ESG analyst raters, to produce consensus scores on all aspects of corporate social responsibility and sustainability. CSRHub ratings help drive corporate, investor and consumer ESG decisions. For more information, visit www.CSRHub.com. CSRHub is a B Corporation.

Corporate Social Responsibility Data

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from CSRHub on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: CSRHub
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/csrhub
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: CSRHub



View the original press release on accesswire.com

