Trans Astronautica Corporation: TransAstra Awarded First Defense Department Contract for FlyTrap, Following Success With NASA

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 24, 2024 / TransAstra, innovators in space logistics and orbital debris management, has secured another research and development contract for its groundbreaking FlyTrap technology, and the first from the United States Department of Defense (DoD). TransAstra will collaborate with the University of Michigan's prestigious College of Engineering, Climate and Space Sciences and Engineering department in performing this contract. FlyTrap will be the industry leader for its ability to safely capture and secure a wide array of uncooperative space objects, including defunct satellites and orbital debris. FlyTrap also offers a value-enhancing end-of-life mission solution for revenue-generating satellites. FlyTrap's key innovation is its scalability using low-weight inflatable struts and unique rip-stop bags.

TransAstra previously received two NASA R&D contracts for FlyTrap. This new DoD contract represents a significant leap in FlyTrap's journey and a notable diversification of TransAstra's partnerships. FlyTrap is also grabbing the attention of the commercial industry as several companies have expressed interest in FlyTrap's capabilities. Through civil, commercial, and defense applications, FlyTrap will revolutionize space safety and sustainability.

"We are proud to receive our first FlyTrap-related contract from the Department of Defense," stated Dr. Joel Sercel, Founder and CEO of TransAstra. "Building on our foundational work with NASA, our latest partnership with the DoD underscores the wide-ranging capabilities and significance of FlyTrap in addressing some of the critical challenges our nation faces in space."

TransAstra's collaboration with AFWERX, a DoD program aimed at driving innovation in the broader defense community, highlights TransAstra's expanding influence and the industry-wide acknowledgment of FlyTrap as a key solution for maintaining safe and sustainable space operations.

About TransAstra

Founded in 2017, TransAstra is a U.S.-based company at the forefront of orbital logistics and space mining. Committed to sustainable and ethical space development, the company specializes in creating dual-use space infrastructure technologies. TransAstra's mission is focused on advancing the industrialization and settlement of space, ensuring its viability for generations to come.

About AFRL

The Air Force Research Laboratory is the primary scientific research and development center for the Department of the Air Force. AFRL plays an integral role in leading the discovery, development, and integration of affordable warfighting technologies for our air, space and cyberspace force. With a workforce of more than 12,500 across nine technology areas and 40 other operations across the globe, AFRL provides a diverse portfolio of science and technology ranging from fundamental to advanced research and technology development. For more information, visit afresearchlab.com.

