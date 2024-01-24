Arizton Advisory & Intelligence: The Argentina Data Center Market Investment to Reach $296 Million by 2028, Get Insights on 19 Existing Data Centers across Argentina - Arizton

CHICAGO, Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research report, the Argentina data center market will grow at a CAGR of 9.36% from 2022 to 2028.

In Argentina, Buenos Aires and Cordoba are the hubs for data center development, while other cities are also expected to grow during the forecast period. Argentina provides enticing tax incentives and a business-friendly atmosphere through the "Knowledge Economy Law," aiming to attract data center operators for facility development. For instance, AWS benefits from an export tax exemption and, as part of the free-trade zone, is exempt from national and provincial taxes on energy consumption. In Argentina, there is a noticeable surge in the adoption of cloud services by both organizations and the government. Telecom Argentina, a comprehensive provider of connectivity services, entertainment, and technological solutions, has strategically incorporated Google Cloud into its hybrid multi-cloud approach, aligning with its overarching cloud-first strategy. Over the next few years, maximum data center demand in Argentina will come from the cloud segment, followed by IT and telecom, government, e-commerce, BFSI, healthcare, and education sectors.

Argentina Data Center Market Report Scope

Report Scope Details Market Size (Investment) USD 296 Million (2028) Market Size (Area) 10.3 thousand sq. Feet (2028) Market Size (Power Capacity) 2.1 MW (2028) CAGR Investment (2022-2028) 9.36 % Colocation Market Size (Revenue) USD 51 Million (2028) Historic Year 2021 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023-2028

Market Trends & Drivers

• In May 2022, Telecom initiated its services in Mendoza, Argentina, by introducing fiber optic connections to residences as a component of the City of Mendoza's Connectivity Plan. The investment made in this infrastructure surpasses $380 million.

• In January 2023, ST Engineering iDirect, a major satellite communications company, has given its IoT solution to ARSAT, Argentina's national telecom provider. ARSAT's job is to provide affordable internet access to connect towns and cities across the country.

• In Argentina, Telecom Argentina, a provider of connectivity services, entertainment, and technology solutions, has integrated Google Cloud into its hybrid multi-cloud strategy as part of its overarching cloud-first strategy.

Market size available in the investment, area, power capacity, and Argentina colocation market revenue.

An assessment of the data center investment in Argentina by colocation, hyperscale, and enterprise operators.

Investments in the area (square feet) and power capacity (MW) across cities in the country.

A detailed study of the existing Argentina data center market landscape, an in-depth industry analysis, and insightful predictions about market size during the forecast period.

Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in Argentina

Facilities Covered (Existing): 19



Coverage: 2 Regions



Existing vs. Upcoming (Area)



Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)

Data Center Colocation Market in Argentina

Market Revenue & Forecast (2022-2028)



Retail Colocation Revenue

The Argentina data center market investments are classified into IT, power, cooling, and general construction services with sizing and forecast.

A comprehensive analysis of the latest trends, growth rate, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and prospects for the industry.

Business overview and product offerings of prominent IT infrastructure providers, construction contractors, support infrastructure providers, and investors operating in the industry.

A transparent research methodology and the analysis of the demand and supply aspects of the industry.

The report includes the investment in the following areas:

IT Infrastructure

Servers



Storage Systems



Network Infrastructure

Electrical Infrastructure

UPS Systems



Generators



Switches & Switchgears



PDUs



Other Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems



Rack Cabinets



Other Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

CRAC and CRAH Units



Chillers Units



Cooling Towers, Condensers, and Dry Coolers



Other Cooling Units

General Construction

Core & Shell Development



Installation & Commissioning Services



Engineering & Building Design



Fire Detection & Suppression



Physical Security



Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM)

Tier Standard

Tier I & Tier II



Tier III

Vendor Landscape

IT Infrastructure Providers

Arista Networks

Broadcom

Cisco Systems

Dell Technologies

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Huawei Technologies

IBM

Juniper Networks

Lenovo

NetApp

Oracle

Data Center Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors

AECOM

Constructora Sudamericana

Fluor Construction

Quark

Support Infrastructure Providers

ABB

Alfa Laval

Assa Abloy

Caterpillar

Cummins

Eaton

Johnson Controls

KOHLER-SDMO

Legrand

Narada

Rittal

Schneider Electric

STULZ

Siemens

Vertiv

Data Center Investors

Lumen Technologies

Telecom Argentina

Nabiax

Claro

EdgeConneX

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

What will be the market size of Argentina data center market?

How many data centers are there in Argentina?

What is the growth rate of the Argentina data center market?

What are the driving factors in Argentina data center industry?

Who are the key investors in the Argentina data center market?

About Arizton's Data Center Capabilities

Arizton's team of principal consultants and analysts work towards publishing extensive secondary and primary research that is credible, resourceful, and data driven. With over 5 years of experience, Arizton has helped several Fortune 500 companies with data-driven insights that enabled them to expand their businesses to niche regions, added over a billion dollars in revenues, and effective go-to-market strategies. We offer various product portfolios to meet the client's requirements, which align with their key business strategies and identify high-value growth avenues.

Exhaustive syndicated reports, databases, country-wise market analysis, & customized consulting projects are published by our team of exuberant and well-experienced analysts who possess exemplary skills in advanced research practices, techniques, and ethics to outperform in fabricating impregnable research. Subscribe to our exhaustive portfolios to gain access to premium research reports at competitive prices. Partner with Arizton for your next strategic business decision and gain a competitive advantage with real-time, data-driven research.

Get the Detailed TOC @ https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/argentina-data-center-market?details=tableOfContents

