La Verne, California--(Newsfile Corp. - January 24, 2024) - No Limit Technology Holdings, Inc is an early stage company that specializes in the development of cutting-edge technology for the sports betting industry., will be participating in The Microcap Conference, which will take place January 30, 31, February 1, 2024 at Caesars Atlantic City Hotel & Casino in Atlantic City, NJ.

Mary Pierce, President and Rafael Groswirt, CEO, will be presenting on January 31 & February 1, 2024. Interested parties can register to attend here.

Members of the No Limit Technology Holdings, Inc management team will also be conducting one-on-one meetings throughout the conference.

To register to attend The Microcap Conference, follow this link.

About No Limit Technology Holdings, Inc

No Limit Technology Holdings Inc. specializes in the development of cutting-edge technology for the sports betting industry. We have successfully created game-changing sports betting platforms that have revolutionized the way people engage with sports betting. Introducing No Limit Coins. By leveraging blockchain technology, our cryptocurrency, NoLimitCoin (NLC), powers fast, secure, and insured smart contract transactions. This provides a seamless and efficient betting experience, allowing users to bet in any cryptocurrency. The future of sports betting involves the emergence of groundbreaking technology called No Limit Betting Exchange. This innovative platform offers sportsbook operators a decentralized and transparent system that also serves as a sportsbook when bets are not crossed at the exchange. The platform follows a hybrid model, allowing for both an exchange model and a sportsbook model for clients. What makes this system unique to No Limit technology is its potential to disrupt the traditional sports betting landscape by eliminating the need for the platform to hold custody of funds using crypto wallets. Funds are only moved from the client's wallet when they enter a bet. Once the contest is over, funds return directly to the winners without the requirement of a centralized platform holding client funds. A wholesale exchange will be deployed, and the largest sports betting operators in the world will be invited to make it the "Chicago Merc" of sports betting contracts, allowing the trading of these contracts right until the end of the game. White-label versions will also be made available for sports betting operators, providing them with this new-generation platform that can serve as both an exchange and a sportsbook in one. For more information please visit nolimit.technology or email ceo@nolimit.technology

About The Microcap Conference and DealFlow Events

Organized by DealFlow Events, this 3-day event at Caesars Atlantic City Hotel & Casino will feature company presentations from publicly traded microcap businesses and qualified private companies across healthcare, technology, financial services, energy, and other high-growth sectors. The conference facilitates extensive networking through 1-on-1 investor meetings and interactive activities and entertainment, including a poker tournament and exclusive concert with Soul Asylum.

In addition, keynote presentations and panel discussions led by industry experts will provide key insights into trading strategies, regulations, risk assessment and mitigation, tax issues, and other topics critical to the microcap community. Unlike many other microcap events, there's no invitation required. All are welcome to register and attend.

For further information:

Rafael Groswirt

CEO

9094384079

ceo@nolimit.technology

