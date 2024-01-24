Burnaby, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 24, 2024) - Great Eagle Gold Corp. (CSE: GEGC) (FSE: GI8) is pleased to announce its common shares' debut on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange ("FSE") under the trading symbol "GI8". In a strategic move to expand its global footprint, Great Eagle has also initiated the listing process for its common shares in the United States on the Over-the-counter (OTC) market.

"The Frankfurt Stock Exchange listing marks a pivotal milestone for Great Eagle. This expansion into one of Europe's premier trading platforms not only opens the door to a new realm of European investors but also significantly enhances our trading liquidity and overall market presence. We are deeply committed to broadening our international reach and investor base, and we anticipate that our forthcoming OTC listing in the United States will be a key catalyst in this global growth strategy," stated Andrew Fletcher, President and Director of the Company.

The Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE) stands as one of the most influential international trading hubs for securities. Managed by Deutsche Boerse AG, the FSE is the largest of Germany's seven stock exchanges, commanding around 90 percent of all securities trading in Germany. Renowned for its sophisticated electronic trading, settlement, and information systems, the FSE offers a dynamic platform that facilitates cross-border trading, thus appealing to a broad spectrum of international investors.

About Great Eagle Gold Corp.

Great Eagle Gold Corp. (CSE: GEGC) (FSE: GI8), a Canadian public company, aims to be a leading digital green gold miner. Its unique strategy involves developing and acquiring certified gold resources to exchange into digital green gold tokens. By keeping the gold secured in the ground while tokenizing and monetizing its value, Great Eagle Gold Corp. introduces an innovative, ESG-friendly approach to wealth creation in the traditional gold mining industry.

Great Eagle Gold's inaugural gold resource development project is situated in Colombia's second-largest gold-producing region, Bajo Cauca. Hacienda Río Rayo encompasses three fully permitted exploration and production concessions, hosting nine active alluvial gold mining operations with an average monthly output of approximately 35 kilograms. The total area covered by these three concessions is 2,523 hectares. Despite its rich history of gold production, this extensive area has never undergone modern exploration or certification of gold resources. Identifying and quantifying this untapped potential is Great Eagle Gold's primary focus. Moreover, Colombia is anticipated to be the first country to enact green gold legislation, as championed by the International Green Gold Council, thus pioneering the way for a thriving green gold tokenization industry.

Besides its Colombian project, Great Eagle Gold's global acquisition strategy targets existing mining titles with NI 43-101 certified gold resources. This approach is in anticipation of a wave of green gold legislation, which is expected to open tokenization opportunities worldwide.

Great Eagle Gold Corp.

Andrew Fletcher, President

Tel: +1 604 568 0461

For further information please contact:

Green Gold Communications

Toll Free +1 877-513-5213

Email: info@greateaglegold.com

Website: www.greateaglegold.com

