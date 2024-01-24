Kitchener, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 24, 2024) - Cloud DX Inc. (TSXV: CDX) (OTCQB: CDXFF), The Canadian Leader in Virtual Care and Remote Patient Monitoring, will be participating in The Microcap Conference, which will take place January 30, 31, February 1, 2024 at Caesars Atlantic City Hotel & Casino in Atlantic City, NJ.

Robert Kaul, CEO, will be presenting on January 31 & February 1, 2024. Interested parties can register to attend here.

Members of the Cloud DX Inc. management team will also be conducting one-on-one meetings throughout the conference.

To register to attend The Microcap Conference, follow this link.

About Cloud DX Inc.

Cloud DX® (TSXV: CDX) (OTCQB: CDXFF) is the Canadian leader in virtual care, providing patented Virtual Care and Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) solutions to governments, clinics and hospitals across North America. The Company sells the best-in-class Connected Health Kit and Mobile App used by patients, the Clinical Portal used by providers to monitor patients remotely, and a suite of engagement services that ensure every deployment is a success. RPM improves patient outcomes, care efficiency and patient satisfaction, driving high ROI for hospitals, physicians and healthcare payers. 2023 highlights to 9/30/23 include a 75% increase in SaaS revenue, a 52% increase in gross profit and a 47.5% improvement in adjusted EBITDA as the company prepares to become profitable. Cloud DX is an exclusive co-marketing and distribution partner with Medtronic Canada and Teladoc Health.

About The Microcap Conference and DealFlow Events

Organized by DealFlow Events, this 3-day event at Caesars Atlantic City Hotel & Casino will feature company presentations from publicly traded microcap businesses and qualified private companies across healthcare, technology, financial services, energy, and other high-growth sectors. The conference facilitates extensive networking through 1-on-1 investor meetings and interactive activities and entertainment, including a poker tournament and exclusive concert with Soul Asylum.

In addition, keynote presentations and panel discussions led by industry experts will provide key insights into trading strategies, regulations, risk assessment and mitigation, tax issues, and other topics critical to the microcap community. Unlike many other microcap events, there's no invitation required. All are welcome to register and attend.

For further information:

Robert Kaul

CEO

646-706-1807

robert.kaul@clouddx.com

SOURCE: DealFlow Events