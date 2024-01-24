Cedar Realty Trust, Inc.: Cedar Realty Trust Announces Tax Information for 2023 Distributions

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA / ACCESSWIRE / January 24, 2024 / Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (the "Company") (NYSE:CDRpB)(NYSE:CDRpC) today announced the federal income tax treatment of its 2023 distributions to the holders of its preferred shares.

Series B Preferred Stock Symbol: CDRpB CUSIP: 150602407 Total Unrecaptured Distribution Ordinary Capital Gain Section Nondividend Record Date Payable Date Per Share Dividends Distribution (2) (3) 1250 Gain (1) Distribution 2/10/2023 2/20/2023 $ 0.453125 $ 0.000000 $ 0.022656 $ 0.022656 $ 0.430469 5/10/2023 5/22/2023 $ 0.453125 $ 0.000000 $ 0.022656 $ 0.022656 $ 0.430469 8/10/2023 8/21/2023 $ 0.453125 $ 0.000000 $ 0.022656 $ 0.022656 $ 0.430469 11/10/2023 11/20/2023 $ 0.453125 $ 0.000000 $ 0.022656 $ 0.022656 $ 0.430469 Totals $ 1.812500 $ 0.000000 $ 0.090624 $ 0.090624 $ 1.721876



Series C Preferred Stock Symbol: CDRpC CUSIP: 1506025063 Total Unrecaptured Distribution Ordinary Capital Gain Section Nondividend Record Date Payable Date Per Share Dividends Distribution (2) (3) 1250 Gain (1) Distribution 2/10/2023 2/20/2023 $ 0.406250 $ 0.000000 $ 0.020313 $ 0.020313 $ 0.385937 5/10/2023 5/22/2023 $ 0.406250 $ 0.000000 $ 0.020313 $ 0.020313 $ 0.385937 8/10/2023 8/21/2023 $ 0.406250 $ 0.000000 $ 0.020313 $ 0.020313 $ 0.385937 11/10/2023 11/20/2023 $ 0.406250 $ 0.000000 $ 0.020313 $ 0.020313 $ 0.385937 Totals $ 1.625000 $ 0.000000 $ 0.081252 $ 0.081252 $ 1.543748

(1) The amount reported as Unrecaptured Section 1250 Gain is a subset of, and is included in, the Capital Gain Distribution.

(2) The Section 897 Capital Gain amount is equal to 100% of the total Capital Gain Distribution to Shareholders for the year ended December 31, 2023.

(3) Pursuant to Treasury Regulation §1.1061-6(c), Cedar Realty Turst, Inc. is disclosing additional information related to the Capital Gain Distributions reported. on Form 1099-DIV, for purposes of Section 1061. Section 1061 is generally applicable to direct and indirect holders of "applicable partnership interests." "The One Year Amounts" and "Three Year Amounts" required to be disclosed are both zero with respect to the 2023 distributions, since all capital gain dividends relate to Section 1231 gains.

Shareholders are advised to consult their tax advisor about the specific tax treatment of 2023 dividends.

