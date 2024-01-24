Feed the Children Celebrates the Transformative Power of Education on International Day of Education

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK / ACCESSWIRE / January 24, 2024 / As organizations around the globe observe International Day of Education, Feed the Children recognizes that education is a human right, a public responsibility and the key to sustainable economic development.

The nonprofit supports students across the U.S. and in eight countries worldwide through numerous programs. Each year, thousands of students are impacted by these efforts.

One such student is Emmanuela Agenorwot, a 10-year-old from Twonokun, Uganda.

With help from Feed the Children, Emmanuela has a bright future and has become a beacon of hope for her community that exemplifies the transformative impact of education.

Like many families in rural communities across Uganda, Emmanuela's parents, Richard and Dorcus, initially viewed education as a privilege. However, attending Feed the Children's programs when Emmanuela was a toddler changed their idea about their daughter's education.

"I will support my daughter in her studies and ensure she completes school," Dorcus said. "I want her to come out as the best pupil when she sits for her exams. Feed the Children has helped me and my husband change our perception of girls' education."

Emmanuela is now a 4th grade student at Sunrise School in Twonokun where she is thriving. Emmanuela's success in the classroom has not only strengthened her parents' interest in her education, but they have also become advocates for equality for all children in their community.

In addition to providing academic supplies to help children like Emmanuela succeed, the nonprofit provides students with access to clean and safe water, sanitation facilities and school meals to help build strong bodies as well as strong minds.

"I think not many children have this opportunity like I do," Emmanuela said. "I am grateful to Feed the Children for the scholastic materials and school meals they have continued to provide. I will work hard and set an example for other girls".

The International Day of Education, observed globally, underscores the importance of equitable and inclusive education. Emmanuela's story is a testament to the power of education in overcoming barriers and challenging stereotypes. It highlights the ongoing efforts of organizations like Feed the Children to ensure every child has access to quality education.

Feed the Children believes that stories like Emmanuela's should inspire action and reinforce the commitment to education as a fundamental right. Through ongoing initiatives and partnerships, the nonprofit remains dedicated to advocating for educational equity and supporting programs that empower young minds like Emmanuela's.

The nonprofit invites stakeholders, policymakers and communities to join in the collective effort to ensure every child, regardless of their background, has the opportunity to learn and succeed. For more information about Feed the Children and our work around the world, visit https://www.feedthechildren.org/our-work/around-the-world/.

