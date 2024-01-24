Founders of 'func.media' Make the Forbes 30 Under 30 List, Leading the Next Generation of Top Digital Marketing Agencies

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / January 24, 2024 / In a significant achievement for the digital marketing industry, the founders of func.media , Cam Wilkie, Chase Dobbie, and Everett Vane, have been named to the 2024 Forbes 30 Under 30 List in the Marketing & Advertising category. This prestigious recognition underscores their innovative approach and leadership in reshaping marketing strategies for the modern era.

The Forbes 30 Under 30 list is globally recognized for celebrating the brightest young entrepreneurs and innovators. Being included in this list is not just an honor; it's a clear indicator of func.media's impactful presence in the marketing world, marking its founders as influential leaders in their field.

Remarkable Growth and Client Acquisition

Founded in 2017, func.media has quickly risen to prominence in the competitive digital marketing industry. The agency has served over 300 clients to date, from startups to household names like Lamborghini, IKEA, and Procter & Gamble. This impressive client list highlights func.media's exceptional marketing solutions, versatility in driving results across multiple industries, and ability to stand out in a crowded agency market.

Industry Accolades and Recognitions

Further solidifying their market position, func.media has recently received some notable industry accolades. The agency ranked #19 in AdWeek's Fastest Growing Agencies list , a testament to their significant growth amongst other agencies and innovative approach. Moreover, func.media landed at #57 on The Globe & Mail's Top Growing Companies list with 710% revenue growth. The annual list includes companies from nearly every industry and recognizes the top 425 with the highest revenue growth in the country over the past three years.

Commitment to Client Success and Service Excellence

func.media's dedication to delivering top-notch service is reflected in their unanimous 5-star ratings across the most trusted platforms like Clutch and Upcity. The agency has a wide variety of success stories, achieving over 1 billion impressions for clients through popular digital channels like Meta, TikTok, LinkedIn, Google, and more.

Adopting a flexible approach, func.media excels in becoming an integral part of a client's team, whether in short-term projects or long-term partnerships. Their expertise includes digital strategy and consulting, content creation, digital marketing, branding and design, website design and development, and public relations, allowing clients to access a comprehensive set of solutions.

About func.media

func.media is a full-service agency led by three Forbes 30 under 30 listers, and supported by top millennial and Gen-Z talent. The agency is known for its pulse on the latest ways to maximize return on investment through digital strategy, marketing, creative, and more. They specialize in creating innovative, result-focused strategies, while also offering a suite of resources to bring the strategy to life. Covering everything from creative production to customer acquisition, func.media stands out for its practical, hands-on approach to marketing, ensuring measurable results for their clients.

