DelveInsight Business Research, LLP: Drug-Eluting Balloons Global Market is Expected to Expand at a Healthy Growth Rate of ~8% by 2028, Predicts DelveInsight

The growing occurrence of various heart conditions, such as peripheral and coronary artery diseases, is a key factor driving the demand for drug-eluting balloons. Additionally, the rising popularity of minimally invasive techniques, the advantages offered by balloon catheters compared to drug-eluting stents, the expanding elderly population, and other factors are expected to contribute to the increasing demand for drug-eluting balloons in the coming years.

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's Drug-Eluting Balloons Market Insights report provides the current and forecast market analysis, individual leading drug-eluting balloons companies' market shares, challenges, drug-eluting balloons market drivers, barriers, trends, and key market drug-eluting balloons companies in the market.

Key Takeaways from the Drug-Eluting Balloons Market Report

As per DelveInsight estimates, North America is anticipated to dominate the global drug-eluting balloons market during the forecast period.

Notable drug-eluting balloons companies such as Boston Scientific Corporation, BD, Terumo Corporation, Medtronic, Koninklijke Philips N.V., M.A. Med Alliance SA., Cook, BIOTRONIK, SurModics Inc., B. Braun SE, Aachen Resonance Entwicklungsgesellschaft mbH, Biosensors International Group, Ltd., Eurocor GmbH, iVascular, Innvolution, Cardiovascular Systems, Inc., Genesis Medtech, Concept Medical, Cardionovum GmbH, YINYI (LIAONING) BIOTECH CO., LTD., and several others, are currently operating in the drug-eluting balloons market.

and several others, are currently operating in the drug-eluting balloons market. In May 2023, the US FDA granted an Investigational Device Exemption (IDE) approval for Concept Medical Inc's novel MagicTouch Sirolimus Coated Balloon (SCB) for the treatment of Small Vessels (SV) in coronary arteries.

the US FDA granted an Investigational Device Exemption (IDE) approval for Concept Medical Inc's novel MagicTouch Sirolimus Coated Balloon (SCB) for the treatment of Small Vessels (SV) in coronary arteries. In September 2022, the FDA granted Advanced NanoTherapies a Breakthrough Device Designation (BDD) for its SirPlux Duo Drug-Coated Balloon (DCB) to treat coronary artery disease.

the FDA granted Advanced NanoTherapies a Breakthrough Device Designation (BDD) for its SirPlux Duo Drug-Coated Balloon (DCB) to treat coronary artery disease. In October 2022, Cordis, a worldwide leader in the development and manufacturing of interventional cardiovascular and endovascular technologies, announced its acquisition, subject to customary closing conditions including regulatory approvals, of MedAlliance, a Switzerland-based company at the forefront of transformative drug-eluting balloons.

To read more about the latest highlights related to the drug-eluting balloons market, get a snapshot of the key highlights entailed in the Global Drug-Eluting Balloons Market Report

Drug-Eluting Balloons Overview

Drug-eluting balloons (DEBs) represent a groundbreaking advancement in the field of interventional cardiology and vascular medicine. These specialized medical devices are designed to address the challenges associated with restenosis, a common complication following angioplasty procedures. Unlike traditional angioplasty balloons, DEBs are coated with a thin layer of pharmacological agents, usually anti-proliferative drugs, which are released locally into the arterial wall during balloon inflation. This controlled drug delivery helps inhibit the excessive growth of smooth muscle cells, preventing the recurrence of narrowing within the treated blood vessel. Drug-eluting balloons have gained prominence, particularly in the treatment of coronary artery disease and peripheral arterial disease, offering a targeted and effective approach to enhance the outcomes of angioplasty procedures. As a minimally invasive alternative to stents, DEBs have shown promise in reducing the need for repeat interventions and improving long-term clinical results. The ongoing research and development in this field continue to refine the technology, paving the way for more advanced and tailored therapeutic options in cardiovascular care.

Drug-Eluting Balloons Market Insights

In 2022, North America held the largest market share in the drug-eluting balloon market. This dominance is attributed to the growing use of drug-eluting balloons for addressing peripheral and coronary artery disease, coupled with an increase in sedentary lifestyles, inadequate physical activity, suboptimal diets, heightened levels of anxiety and stress leading to chronic conditions like diabetes and obesity. These factors contribute to a surge in various cardiovascular diseases. The rise in product launches and approvals, a favorable regulatory environment, and other factors are driving the North American drug-eluting balloon market.

Additionally, the region benefits from the presence of key manufacturers, continuous introduction of new and advanced devices, and supportive reimbursement regulations. For instance, in November 2022, Genesis MedTech Group announced the FDA approval of the Chocolate Touch® Drug-coated Balloon PTA Catheter, developed by TriReme Medical LLC, for treating peripheral artery disease in the superficial femoral artery and the popliteal artery.

To know more about why North America is leading the market growth in the drug-eluting balloons market, get a snapshot of the Drug-Eluting Balloons Market Outlook

Drug-Eluting Balloons Market Dynamics

The demand for drug-eluting balloons is on the rise due to several factors, with a significant contributor being the increasing prevalence of heart diseases, encompassing both peripheral and coronary artery diseases. These catheters offer distinct advantages over drug-eluting stents in targeted drug delivery, making them increasingly utilized in angioplasty procedures for various cardiovascular conditions. Compared to stents or open surgeries, these devices yield superior angiographic and clinical outcomes. The use of drug-coated balloons is particularly favored in coronary disease treatment due to their minimal side effects. Moreover, incorporating drug-coated balloon catheters into minimally invasive procedures is becoming a preferred alternative to the riskier stent treatment for myocardial infarction.

Moreover, drug-eluting balloon market players actively introduce new products to enhance their market presence. For example, in June 2023, Surmodics, Inc., a prominent provider of medical devices and in vitro diagnostic technologies in the healthcare industry, obtained approval from the FDA for the SurVeil drug-coated balloon (DCB).

However, factors such as adverse effects, product recalls, stringent regulatory procedures, and other challenges may impede the growth of the drug-eluting balloon market.

Get a sneak peek at the drug-eluting balloons market dynamics @ Drug-Eluting Balloons Market Dynamics Analysis

Report Metrics Details Coverage Global Study Period 2020-2028 Drug-Eluting Balloons Market CAGR ~8% Key Drug-Eluting Balloons Companies Boston Scientific Corporation, BD, Terumo Corporation, Medtronic, Koninklijke Philips N.V., M.A. Med Alliance SA., Cook, BIOTRONIK, SurModics Inc., B. Braun SE, Aachen Resonance Entwicklungsgesellschaft mbH, Biosensors International Group, Ltd., Eurocor GmbH, iVascular, Innvolution, Cardiovascular Systems, Inc., Genesis Medtech, Concept Medical, Cardionovum GmbH, YINYI (LIAONING) BIOTECH CO., LTD., among others

Drug-Eluting Balloons Market Assessment

Drug-Eluting Balloons Market Segmentation

Drug-Eluting Balloons Market Segmentation By Product Type: Coronary Drug-Eluting Balloon, Peripheral Drug-Eluting Balloon, and Others

Coronary Drug-Eluting Balloon, Peripheral Drug-Eluting Balloon, and Others

Drug-Eluting Balloons Market Segmentation By End User: Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Others

Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Others

Drug-Eluting Balloons Market Segmentation By Geography : North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World

: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World Porter's Five Forces Analysis, Product Profiles, Case Studies, KOL's Views, Analyst's View

Which MedTech key players in the drug-eluting balloons market are set to emerge as the trendsetter explore @ Drug-Eluting Balloons Companies

Table of Contents

1 Report Introduction 2 Executive summary 3 Regulatory and Patent Analysis 4 Key Factors Analysis 5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis 6 COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Drug-Eluting Balloons Market 7 Drug-Eluting Balloons Market Layout 8 Global Company Share Analysis - Key 3-5 Companies 9 Drug-Eluting Balloons Market Company and Product Profiles 10 Project Approach 11 About DelveInsight

Interested in knowing the drug-eluting balloons market by 2028? Click to get a snapshot of the Drug-Eluting Balloons Market Trends

Related Reports

Heart Failure Pipeline

Heart Failure Pipeline Insight - 2023 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and the key heart failure companies, including Windtree Therapeutics, TreeFrog Therapeutics, Torrent Pharmaceuticals, Tenaya Therapeutics, Tasly Pharmaceuticals, Sulfagenix, Stealth BioTherapeutics, SQ Innovation, Shanghai Hongyitang Biopharmaceutical Technology, scPharmaceuticals, Sardocor, Sana Biotechnology, Salubris Biotherapeutics, Roche, Rivus Pharmaceuticals, Ribomic, Renova Therapeutics, Relaxera, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Recardio, Quantum Genomics, Procella Therapeutics, Precigen, Pfizer, Paradigm biopharmaceuticals, Palatin Technologies, Orizuru Therapeutics, Olatec Therapeutics, Novo Nordisk, Metcela, Mesoblast Inc., Merck & Co, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Janssen Research & Development, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, InvivoSciences, Intra-Cellular Therapies, Innolife, Imbria Pharmaceuticals, Imara Inc, Hyloris Pharmaceuticals, Help Therapeutics, Heartseed, HAYA Therapeutics, GlaxoSmithKline, GB Sciences, Fujifilm Corporation, Evotec SE, Eli Lilly and Company, Edgewise Therapeutics, DiNAQOR, Cytokinetics, CUORiPS, Chong Kun Dang, Cardurion Pharmaceuticals, Cardiora, Cardior Pharmaceuticals, Cardiol Therapeutics, CardioCell, Bristol Myers Squibb, Boryung Pharmaceutical, BlueRock Therapeutics, BioCardia, Berlin Cures, BenevolentAI, Bayer, Athersys, AstraZeneca, Asklepios Biopharmaceutical, Antlia Biosciences, AnaCardio, AliveGen, Actelion Pharmaceuticals, among others.

Peripheral Arterial Disease Market

Peripheral Arterial Disease Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast - 2032 report deliver an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key peripheral arterial disease companies, including Ixaka Ltd (formerly Rexgenero), Hemostemix Inc, Lisata Therapeutics, Caladrius Biosciences, Reven Pharmaceuticals, Inc, Helixmith Co., Ltd, among others.

Critical Limb Ischemia Market

Critical Limb Ischemia Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast - 2032 report deliver an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key critical limb ischemia companies, including Boston Scientific Corporation, AnGes, Inc, Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma, B. Braun Melsungen AG, among others.

Peripheral Arterial Disease Pipeline

Peripheral Arterial Disease Pipeline Insight - 2023 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and the key peripheral arterial disease companies, including Caladrius Biosciences, Reven Pharmaceuticals, Inc, Helixmith Co., Ltd, among others.

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance.

Contact Us

Shruti Thakur

info@delveinsight.com

+91-9650213330

https://www.delveinsight.com/medical-devices

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1082265/DelveInsight_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/drug-eluting-balloons-global-market-is-expected-to-expand-at-a-healthy-growth-rate-of-8-by-2028-predicts-delveinsight-302042870.html