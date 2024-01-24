Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 24, 2024) - Canadian Silver Hunter Inc. (TSXV: AGH.H) ("CSH") is pleased to announce that it has completed the sale of its Lost Dog property (the "Property") to 15083974 Canada Inc. ("CAN") pursuant to a purchase and sale agreement (the "Agreement") as previously announced on August 15th 2023. The Property is comprised of 45 contiguous mining claims totaling approximately 900 hectares, located in Denton Township, West Timmins Ontario.

Terms of the Sale

Pursuant to the Agreement, in consideration for the transfer of a 100% registered and beneficial interest in the Property from CSH to CAN, CAN made a cash payment to CSH of $165,000. CSH retains a 1% royalty on net smelter returns payable from future commercial production from the Property. Additionally, CAN has granted a 2% royalty to Timothy Towers, a director of CSH, on net smelter returns payable from future commercial production from the Property.

The sale remains subject to the final approval of TSX Venture Exchange.

About Canadian Silver Hunter, Inc.

Canadian Silver Hunter Inc. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of gold, silver, cobalt, nickel and copper properties in Canada.

Reader Advisory

This news release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking information," including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs, and current expectations of the Company, its directors, or its officers with respect to the future business activities of the Company. The words "may," "would," "could," "will," "intend," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "must," "next," "propose," "new," "potential," "prospective," "target," "future," "verge," "favourable," "implications," and "ongoing," and similar expressions, as they relate to the Company or its management, are intended to identify such forward-looking information. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing statements, any discussion of the potential of exploration targets is forward-looking information. Investors are cautioned that statements including forward-looking information are not guarantees of future business activities and involve risks and uncertainties, and that the Company's future business activities may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking information as a result of various factors, including but not limited to fluctuations in market prices, successes of the operations of the Company, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market, and business conditions. There can be no assurances that such forward-looking information will prove accurate, and therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of the risks and uncertainties. The Company does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking information except as required under the applicable securities laws.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

