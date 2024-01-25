Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 24, 2024) - Beyond Medical Technologies Inc. (CSE: DOCT) (FSE: 7FM) (OTC Pink: DOCKF) ("Beyond Medical" or the "Company") announces that Zara Kanji-Aquino has resigned as the Chief Financial Officer of the Company. The Company would like to thank Ms. Kanji-Aquino for her contributions to the Company and wishes her well on her future endeavors.

Following Ms. Kanji-Aquino's resignation, the Company has appointed Jatin Bakshi as its Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary. Mr. Bakshi, CPA, FCA (India), MBA has more than 8 years of versatile experience in accounting, finance and taxation out of which 7 years is in public practice in Canada and abroad. After obtaining a CA designation from the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India in 2016, Mr. Bakshi worked in auditing and financial reporting for a public company in India. Subsequently, Mr. Bakshi started a practice firm in India to provide auditing and taxation services to small manufacturing and service-based businesses. Having worked with businesses from vastly different sectors, Mr. Bakshi developed an in-depth understanding of financial reporting and the regulatory environment. Mr. Bakshi earned his CPA designation in 2022 and since then he has been involved with accounting and compliance of various publicly listed companies.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

"Kal Malhi"

Chief Executive Officer

Email: kal@bullruncapital.ca

https://beyond-md.ca/

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/195593

SOURCE: Beyond Medical Technologies Inc.