Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 24, 2024) - iMining Technologies Inc. (TSXV: IMIN) ("iMining"), a leading publicly listed technology company, is thrilled to announce that its subsidiary, AiMining Technologies Inc. ("AiMining"), will be participating in the World Defense Show 2024 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia as an attendee. The event is scheduled to take place from February 4th to 8th, 2024, this prestigious event will serve as a global platform for the future of defense technology.

Speaking about the event, the Chairman and CEO of iMining Technologies, Mr. Khurram Shroff, expressed, "The senior leadership of AiMining is scheduled to participate in the World Defense Show 2024, where we eagerly anticipate delving into the dynamic technological landscape. This distinguished assembly affords us the opportunity to interact with leaders in global defense, acquire insights into emerging trends, and stay abreast of the avant-garde innovations shaping the sector. Our proactive engagement is strategically directed towards cultivating new relationships, exploring collaborative opportunities, and maintaining a leadership position within the AI and blockchain technological innovation."

The World Defense Show 2024 is expected to host over 750 exhibitors and attract more than 100,000 trade visitors from over 45 countries. This event promises to be a pivotal occasion for the global defense and technology communities, fostering collaboration, innovation, and the exchange of knowledge. During the event, AiMining's representatives will be actively networking, attending key presentations, and connecting with industry leaders.

About iMining Technologies Inc.

iMining Technologies Inc. is a publicly listed technology company which together with its subsidiaries acquires, builds, and manages future technology companies in Canada. The Company's industry specific technology businesses provide specialized and innovative solutions in future technologies and serves private sector markets. iMining Technologies Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About AiMining Technologies Inc.

AiMining Technologies Inc., a subsidiary of iMining Technologies Inc., stands at the forefront of Artificial Intelligence (AI) innovation. Comprising a dedicated research arm focused on collaboration with esteemed institutions and a monetization arm geared towards market engagement, AiMining seamlessly integrates into iMining's technology portfolio and is committed to advancing responsible AI development.

