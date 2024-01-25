Perth, Western Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 25, 2024) - Jupiter Mines Ltd (ASX: JMS) is pleased to announce the company is participating in the upcoming 121 Mining Investment Conference in Cape Town.

121 Mining Investment Cape Town will be hosting over 125 mining companies and more than 550 sophisticated investors for two days of pre-arranged, targeted 1-2-1 meetings.

Alongside the curated schedule of pre-booked meetings matching investors with appropriate projects, the conference programme will provide expert commentary and the latest market intelligence on key industry developments.

This year's event is being held on February 5-6.

About 121 Mining Investment

The 121 Mining Investment global event series connects portfolio managers and analysts from institutional funds, private equity groups and family offices with mining company management teams for 1-2-1, private in-person meetings.

121 Mining Investment has a global portfolio, currently covering London, New York, Cape Town, Las Vegas and Singapore, as well as online editions throughout the year.

About Jupiter Mines Ltd

Jupiter Mines Limited (ASX: JMS) is a pure-play manganese mining producer listed on the ASX. Headquartered in Perth,Western Australia, Jupiter's core asset is a 49.9% stake in Tshipi é Ntle Manganese Mining ("Tshipi") which operates the Tshipi manganese mine in South Africa's Kalahari region. Jupiter has a track record of returning value to shareholders, including through regular dividends, and a strategy to grow its exposure to manganese, a key metal used in steel and - increasingly - in the renewable energy space. On 31st March 2023 following a comprehensive strategic review of its environment and opportunities, Jupiter released a Company Strategy.

