Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 25.01.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 678 internationalen Medien
Versorgungsengpässe werden immer größer! Startet hier nun der Kursturbo?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 893438 | ISIN: NL0000226223 | Ticker-Symbol: SGM
Tradegate
25.01.24
08:04 Uhr
40,405 Euro
-2,025
-4,77 %
Branche
Halbleiter
Aktienmarkt
CAC-40
EURONEXT-100
FTSE MIB
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
STMICROELECTRONICS NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
STMICROELECTRONICS NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
40,21540,44508:05
0,0000,00008:05
Dow Jones News
25.01.2024 | 07:31
232 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

STMicroelectronics N.V.: STMicroelectronics Reports Q4 and FY 2023 Financial Results

Press Release: STMicroelectronics Reports Q4 and FY 2023 Financial Results

PR No: C3230C

STMicroelectronics Reports Q4 and FY 2023 Financial Results 

-- Q4 net revenues $4.28 billion; gross margin 45.5%; operating margin 
   23.9%; net income $1.08 billion 
 
  -- FY net revenues $17.29 billion; gross margin 47.9%; operating margin 
   26.7%; net income $4.21 billion 
 
  -- Business outlook at mid-point: Q1 net revenues of $3.6 billion and gross 
   margin of 42.3%

Geneva, January 25, 2024 -- STMicroelectronics N.V. ("ST") (NYSE: STM), a global semiconductor leader serving customers across the spectrum of electronics applications, reported U.S. GAAP financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2023. This press release also contains non-U.S. GAAP measures (see Appendix for additional information).

ST reported fourth quarter net revenues of $4.28 billion, gross margin of 45.5%, operating margin of 23.9%, and net income of $1.08 billion or $1.14 diluted earnings per share.

Jean-Marc Chery, ST President & CEO, commented: 

-- "FY23 revenues increased 7.2% to $17.29 billion. Operating margin was 
   26.7% compared to 27.5% in FY22 and net income increased 6.3% to $4.21 
   billion. We invested $4.11 billion in net CAPEX while delivering free 
   cash flow of $1.77 billion." 
 
  -- "In Q4, ST delivered revenues and gross margin slightly below the 
   mid-point of the guidance, with higher revenues in Personal Electronics 
   offset by a softer growth rate in Automotive." 
 
  -- "In Q4, our customer order bookings decreased compared to Q3. We 
   continued to see stable end-demand in Automotive, no significant increase 
   in Personal Electronics, and further deterioration in Industrial." 
 
  -- "Our first quarter business outlook, at the mid-point, is for net 
   revenues of $3.6 billion, decreasing year-over-year by 15.2% and 
   decreasing sequentially by 15.9%; gross margin is expected to be about 
   42.3%." 
 
  -- "For 2024, we plan to invest about $2.5 billion in net CAPEX." 
 
  -- "We will drive the Company based on a plan for FY24 revenues in the range 
   of $15.9 billion to $16.9 billion. Within this plan, we expect a gross 
   margin in the low to mid-40's."

Quarterly Financial Summary (U.S. GAAP) 

(US$ m, except per share data)  Q4 2023 Q3 2023 Q4 2022  Q/Q    Y/Y 
------------------------------- ------- ------- ------- -------- -------- 
Net Revenues           $4,282  $4,431  $4,424   -3.4%   -3.2% 
------------------------------- ------- ------- ------- -------- -------- 
Gross Profit           $1,949  $2,109  $2,102   -7.6%   -7.3% 
------------------------------- ------- ------- ------- -------- -------- 
Gross Margin            45.5%  47.6%  47.5% -210 bps -200 bps 
------------------------------- ------- ------- ------- -------- -------- 
Operating Income         $1,023  $1,241  $1,287  -17.5%  -20.5% 
------------------------------- ------- ------- ------- -------- -------- 
Operating Margin          23.9%  28.0%  29.1% -410 bps -520 bps 
------------------------------- ------- ------- ------- -------- -------- 
Net Income            $1,076  $1,090  $1,248   -1.3%  -13.8% 
------------------------------- ------- ------- ------- -------- -------- 
Diluted Earnings Per Share     $1.14  $1.16  $1.32   -1.7%  -13.6% 
------------------------------- ------- ------- ------- -------- --------

Annual Financial Summary (U.S. GAAP) 

(US$ m, except earnings per share data)  FY2023  FY2022   Y/Y 
---------------------------------------- ------- ------- ------- 
Net Revenues               $17,286 $16,128   7.2% 
---------------------------------------- ------- ------- ------- 
Gross Profit                $8,287  $7,635   8.5% 
---------------------------------------- ------- ------- ------- 
Gross Margin                47.9%  47.3%  60 bps 
---------------------------------------- ------- ------- ------- 
Operating Income              $4,611  $4,439   3.9% 
---------------------------------------- ------- ------- ------- 
Operating Margin              26.7%  27.5% -80 bps 
---------------------------------------- ------- ------- ------- 
Net Income                 $4,211  $3,960   6.3% 
---------------------------------------- ------- ------- ------- 
Diluted Earnings Per Share         $4.46  $4.19   6.4% 
---------------------------------------- ------- ------- -------

Fourth Quarter 2023 Summary Review 

Net Revenues By Product Group (US$ 
m)                  Q4 2023 Q3 2023 Q4 2022  Q/Q   Y/Y 
----------------------------------- ------- ------- ------- ------ ------ 
Automotive and Discrete Group (ADG)  2,060  2,025  1,696  1.7%  21.5% 
----------------------------------- ------- ------- ------- ------ ------ 
Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group 
 (AMS)                  993   990  1,339  0.4% -25.8% 
----------------------------------- ------- ------- ------- ------ ------ 
Microcontrollers and Digital ICs 
 Group (MDG)              1,225  1,412  1,383 -13.3% -11.5% 
----------------------------------- ------- ------- ------- ------ ------ 
Others                   4    4    6    -    - 
----------------------------------- ------- ------- ------- ------ ------ 
Total Net Revenues          $4,282  4,431  4,424  -3.4%  -3.2% 
----------------------------------- ------- ------- ------- ------ ------

Net revenues totaled $4.28 billion, representing a year-over-year decrease of 3.2%. On a year-over-year basis, ADG revenues increased 21.5%, while AMS and MDG decreased 25.8% and 11.5% respectively. Year-over-year net sales to OEMs and Distribution decreased 0.4% and 9.2%, respectively. On a sequential basis, net revenues decreased 3.4%, 40 basis points lower than the mid-point of ST's guidance. On a sequential basis, ADG reported an increase in net revenues, AMS was stable and MDG decreased.

Gross profit totaled $1.95 billion, representing a year-over-year decrease of 7.3%. Gross margin of 45.5%, 50 basis points below the mid-point of ST's guidance, decreased 200 basis points year-over-year, due to higher input manufacturing costs, unused capacity charges, and negative currency effect net of hedging, partially offset by the combination of sales price and product mix.

Operating income decreased 20.5% to $1.02 billion, compared to $1.29 billion in the year-ago quarter. ST's operating margin decreased 520 basis points on a year-over-year basis to 23.9% of net revenues, compared to 29.1% in the fourth quarter of 2022.

By product group, compared with the year-ago quarter:

Automotive and Discrete Group (ADG): 

-- Revenue increased for both Automotive and Power Discrete. 
 
  -- Operating profit increased by 39.7% to $657 million. Operating margin was 
   31.9% compared to 27.7%.

Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group (AMS): 

-- Revenue increased in Analog and decreased in Imaging and in MEMS. 
 
  -- Operating profit decreased by 57.4% to $147 million. Operating margin was 
   14.8% compared to 25.8%.

Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group (MDG): 

-- Revenue decreased for Microcontrollers and increased for RF 
   Communications. 
 
  -- Operating profit decreased by 30.9% to $342 million. Operating margin was 
   28.0% compared to 35.8%.

Net income decreased to $1.08 billion compared to $1.25 billion in the year-ago quarter. Both the fourth quarter 2023 and the fourth quarter 2022 financial results included one-time non-cash income tax benefits of $191 million and $141 million respectively. Diluted earnings per share decreased to $1.14 compared to $1.32 in the year-ago quarter.

Cash Flow and Balance Sheet Highlights 

Trailing 12 Months 
--------------------- ------- ------- ------- ---------------------------- 
(US$ m)        Q4 2023 Q3 2023 Q4 2022 Q4 2023 Q4 2022 TTM Change 
--------------------- ------- ------- ------- ------- ------- ---------- 
Net cash from 
 operating 
 activities       1,480  1,881  1,550  5,992  5,202    15.2% 
--------------------- ------- ------- ------- ------- ------- ---------- 
Free cash flow 
 (non-U.S. GAAP)(1)    652   707   603  1,774  1,591    11.5% 
--------------------- ------- ------- ------- ------- ------- ----------

Net cash from operating activities was $1.48 billion in the fourth quarter compared to $1.55 billion in the year-ago quarter. For the full-year 2023, net cash from operating activities increased 15.2% to $5.99 billion, representing 34.7% of total revenues.

Capital expenditure payments, net of proceeds from sales, capital grants and other contributions, were $798 million in the fourth quarter and $4.11 billion for the full year 2023. In the respective year-ago periods, net capital expenditures were $920 million and $3.52 billion.

Free cash flow (non-U.S. GAAP) was $652 million and $1.77 billion in the fourth quarter and full year, respectively, compared to $603 million and $1.59 billion in the year-ago respective periods.

Inventory at the end of the fourth quarter was $2.70 billion, compared to $2.87 billion in the previous quarter and $2.58 billion in the year-ago quarter. Days sales of inventory at quarter-end was 104 days compared to 114 days in the previous quarter and 101 days in the year-ago quarter.

In the fourth quarter, ST paid cash dividends to its stockholders totaling $60 million and executed a $86 million share buy-back as part of its current share repurchase program.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

January 25, 2024 01:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

Trading-Plan 2024: Die Performance-Strategie für das neue Jahr
Der kostenfreie Trading-Plan von Stefan Klotter gibt Ihnen einen exklusiven Einblick, in welche Branchen, Sektoren und Assets Sie im Jahr 2024 investieren sollten, um eine satte Rendite zu erzielen. Jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
© 2024 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.