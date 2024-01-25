Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 25.01.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 678 internationalen Medien
Versorgungsengpässe werden immer größer! Startet hier nun der Kursturbo?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0B585 | ISIN: FR0004180578 | Ticker-Symbol: 9RS
Frankfurt
24.01.24
10:51 Uhr
37,900 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SWORD GROUP SE Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SWORD GROUP SE 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
37,45038,15007:41
37,95038,20007:28
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
25.01.2024 | 07:34
53 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Sword Group: Results for the Fourth Quarter of 2023

Consolidated Revenue: €71.5m
Organic Growth: +12.6 % (i)
EBITDA Margin: 12.0 %
(i) on a like-for-like basis and at constant exchange rates

KEY FIGURES
Fourth-quarter 2023 revenue comes to €71.5m, with a consolidated profitability (EBITDA margin) of 12.0%, or €8.5m.
At 31 December, consolidated revenue comes to €288.1m, with a consolidated profitability (EBITDA margin) of 12.1%, or €34.8m. Revenue excluding AAA is €281.6m and profitability is 12.3%.
The net cash position including treasury shares, excluding IFRS, is €32.6m at 31/12/2023.

Q4 2023 ACCOUNTS

Q4 | NON AUDITED FIGURES

€m20232022 (2)Organic Growth (1)


Revenue
71.5
72.3
+12.6 %
EBITDA8.5
9.6-
EBITDA Margin12.0%13.2%-

(i) on a like-for-like basis and at constant exchange rates
(ii) includes AAA's 2022 revenue. AAA was deconsolidated on 01/06/2023.

2023 ANNUAL ACCOUNTS

YEAR | NON AUDITED FIGURES

€m20232023 AAA excluded2022 (2)Organic Growth (1)


Reveue
288.1281.6265.7+19.0%
EBITDA34.834.533.1-
EBITDA Margin12.1%12.3%12.5%-

(i) on a like-for-like basis and at constant exchange rates
(ii) includes AAA's 2022 revenue. AAA was deconsolidated on 01/06/2023.

ANALYSIS

The 4th quarter performance is in line with our budget, which takes the following factors into account:
- Anticipated sustainable growth between 13% and 15% a year until 2028,
- Start of major contracts in Switzerland and in BeLux.

The 2023 performance is better than the annual budget, which anticipated 15% rather than 19% organic growth.

Cash collection was strong in the 2nd half of the year.
Including treasury shares, we have gone from €15.8m at 30/06/2023 to €32.6m at 31 December 2023.

OUTLOOK
The 2024-2028 Business Plan, which forecasts constant profitability and growth in excess of 13% a year, has been the subject of a strategic plan which will be presented at the annual meeting.

Upcoming dates
07/03/24
2023 Annual Results Presentation Meeting 10am | Paris

25/04/24

Publication of Q1 Revenue 2024


Sword Group

Sword has 3,000+ IT/Digital specialists present over 5 continents to accompany you in the growth of your organisation in the digital age.

As a leader in technological and digital transformation, Sword has a solid reputation in complex IT & business project management.

Sword optimises your processes and enhances your data.

Contact: investorrelations@sword-group.lu


EBITDA Margin 12.1% 12.3% 12.5% -

(i) on a like-for-like basis and at constant exchange rates

(ii) includes AAA's 2022 revenue. AAA was deconsolidated on 01/06/2023.

YEAR | NON AUDITED FIGURES

€m

2023
2023 AAA excluded
2022 (2)
Organic Growth (1)

Reveue

288.1
281.6
265.7
+19.0 %
EBITDA

34.8
34.5
33.1
-
EBITDA Margin

12.1%
12.3%
12.5%
-


Attachment

  • SwordGroup_Results Q42023 FV (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/ab779120-0161-422f-a227-760a6902fcd3)

Trading-Plan 2024: Die Performance-Strategie für das neue Jahr
Der kostenfreie Trading-Plan von Stefan Klotter gibt Ihnen einen exklusiven Einblick, in welche Branchen, Sektoren und Assets Sie im Jahr 2024 investieren sollten, um eine satte Rendite zu erzielen. Jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.