Sensorion (FR0012596468 ALSEN) a pioneering clinical-stage biotechnology company which specializes in the development of novel therapies to restore, treat and prevent within the field of hearing loss disorders, today announces that Federico Mingozzi, Ph.D., is joining the Board of Directors of Sensorion as a Non-Executive Director by way of co-optation, effective as of today.

Dr. Federico Mingozzi previously worked at Spark Therapeutics, where he served as Chief Science and Technology Officer. Federico brings over 25 years of experience in gene therapy, immunology, as well as biochemistry and molecular biology in academia and industry. He is well known for his significant contributions to the development of gene therapies various diseases. Furthermore, he has played a key role in advancing our understanding of the interactions between gene therapy vectors and the host immune system, as well as in the formulation of strategies to overcome immune responses to anti-AAV vectors.

Federico has participated in numerous clinical trials targeting metabolic and neuromuscular diseases, hereditary blindness, and coagulation disorders.

Prior to joining Spark Therapeutics, Federico Mingozzi was Head of the Immunology and Liver Gene Transfer Unit at Genethon, Research Director at INSERM, the French National Institute of Health and Medical Research, and Director at the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.

Federico holds a bachelor's degree in biology and his Ph.D. in biochemistry and molecular biology from the University of Ferrara in Italy, and his M.B.A. from Drexel University.

Khalil Barrage, ad interim Chair of Sensorion's Board of Directors, said: "We are delighted to welcome Federico Mingozzi as new director. His pioneering research, contribution and recognized scientific success in the field of gene therapy will be extremely valuable to Sensorion."

Dr Federico Mingozzi, Non-Executive Director of Sensorion, said: "I am looking forward to joining Sensorion's Board of Directors and to using my experience to contribute to the development of Sensorion, a company recognized for its pioneering research in the development of gene therapies for hearing disorders. The development of this research represents an exciting challenge."

About Sensorion

Sensorion is a pioneering clinical-stage biotech company, which specializes in the development of novel therapies to restore, treat and prevent hearing loss disorders, a significant global unmet medical need.

Sensorion has built a unique R&D technology platform to expand its understanding of the pathophysiology and etiology of inner ear related diseases, enabling it to select the best targets and mechanisms of action for drug candidates. It has two gene therapy programs aimed at correcting hereditary monogenic forms of deafness, developed in the framework of its broad strategic collaboration focused on the genetics of hearing with the Institut Pasteur. SENS-501 (OTOF-GT), currently being developed in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial, targets deafness caused by mutations of the gene encoding for otoferlin and GJB2-GT targets hearing loss related to mutations in GJB2 gene to potentially address important hearing loss segments in adults and children. The Company is also working on the identification of biomarkers to improve diagnosis of these underserved illnesses.

Sensorion's portfolio also comprises clinical-stage small molecule programs for the treatment and prevention of hearing loss disorders. Sensorion's clinical-stage portfolio includes one Phase 2 product: SENS-401 (Arazasetron) progressing in a planned Phase 2 proof of concept clinical study of SENS-401 in Cisplatin-Induced Ototoxicity (CIO) and, with partner Cochlear Limited, in a study of SENS-401 in patients scheduled for cochlear implantation. A Phase 2 study of SENS-401 was also completed in Sudden Sensorineural Hearing Loss (SSNHL) in January 2022.

