Dublin, Ireland--(Newsfile Corp. - January 25, 2024) - Cosmo Pharmaceuticals N.V. (SIX: COPN) (FSE: C43) ("Cosmo") announced today that it will publish its Full-Year 2023 results on Wednesday, 20 March 2024 at 7:00 am CET.

FY 2023 Results Webcast

Cosmo invites investors, financial analysts and business/life sciences journalists to a live video webcast presentation which will follow at 11:00 am CET with Mauro Ajani, Chairman, and Alessandro Della Chà, CEO, to discuss the financial and operating results as well as perspectives of the Company.

Live conference call and video webcast presentation:

Date: Wednesday, 20 March 2024

Time: 11:00 am CET

Participant Link: Live Webcast

Please note that there is a function to type in questions via webcast.

Via phone:

Participants wishing to ask verbal questions via phone may call the following numbers below. To ensure prompt access, please call approximately ten minutes prior to the scheduled start of the call.

Switzerland / Europe +41 (0) 58 310 50 00 United Kingdom

+44 (0) 207 107 06 13 United States

+1 (1) 631 570 56 13

The Full-Year Report 2023 as well as the corresponding media release will be available for download as of 7:00 am CET on 20 March 2024 at www.cosmopharma.com.

Replay

The webcast, along with the presentation, will be available online shortly after the event and accessible for three months.

Investor Day in Zurich

Cosmo will host an Investor Day in Zurich on the same day at 15:00 pm CET. The hybrid event will be held in English and include presentations from Cosmo's management discussing the Company's latest developments, commercial strategy, and key business highlights.

Date: Wednesday, 20 March 2024

Time: 15:00 pm CET

Location: Park Hyatt Hotel, Beethovenstrasse 21, Zurich

RSVP Pre-registration link (to attend in person, deadline by Friday, 8 March 2024)

We kindly ask investors, analysts and media representatives interested in attending to pre-register via the link provided above. We look forward to welcoming attendees to our Investor day.

Agenda

15.00 Welcome and introduction

15:10 Company perspectives and strategy

15:40 GI Genius and Medtronic collaboration

16:10 Winlevi® and Breezula® updates

16.30 Clinical pipeline update

17.00 Q&A

18.00 Drinks and stand-up flying dinner

About Cosmo

Cosmo is a pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing products to treat selected gastrointestinal disorders, to improve endoscopy quality measures through aiding the detection of colonic lesions and to treat selected dermatological conditions. Cosmo develops and manufactures products which are distributed globally by selected partners including Lialda®/Mezavant®/Mesavancol®, Uceris®/Cortiment®, Aemcolo®/ Relafalk® and Winlevi®. Cosmo has also developed medical devices for endoscopy and has a partnership with Medtronic for the global distribution of GI Genius which uses artificial intelligence to help detect potential signs of colon cancer. The company also has a rich development pipeline. For additional information on Cosmo and its products, please visit www.cosmopharma.com.

Contact:

Hazel Winchester

Head of Investor Relations

Cosmo Pharmaceuticals N.V.

Tel: +353 1 817 03 70

hwinchester@cosmopharma.com

