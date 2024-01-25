Mavenir, the Network Software Provider building the future of networks with cloud-native solutions that run on any cloud, has been awarded the contract to modernise and innovate messaging capabilities, powering a 5G readiness for Deutsche Telekom networks in Austria, Czech Republic, Greece, and Slovakia.

Mavenir is implementing its fully cloud-native Message Controller solution across four Deutsche Telekom properties in Europe. Mavenir's award winning and world-leading secure messaging solution is designed to help operators realise revenue growth across multi-generation networks 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G and beyond through secured Application to Person (A2P) messaging. In addition, a growing number of machine-to-machine communication (M2M) and Internet of Things (IoT) applications enabled by 5G will depend on messaging with features like; remote Over-The-Air (OTA) activation of devices, and enhanced power efficiencies as required by SMS compared to a permanent data connection.

In the Message Controller, Mavenir has consolidated the messaging needs in all the generation of networks (2G/3G/4G/IMS/5G) in a single solution to avoid creating unnecessary complexity. Next to MMSC, SMSC, IP Short Message Gateway (IP-SM GW) and SMS firewall features, the solution also includes the SMS Function (SMSF) enabling messaging over 5G networks. This suite of functions delivered as a single solution ensures a streamlined messaging experience and helps operators to seamlessly sunset core legacy infrastructure. It is delivered as a fully containerised cloud-native solution able to run on any cloud. This increases agility and flexibility while lowering cost, energy consumption, and carbon footprint.

Mavenir's Message Controller is ready for automation leveraging Continuous Integration/Continuous Deployment (CI/CD) tooling to massively reduce the time for deployment, upgrades, and scaling. Automated software enables all preparation prior to deployment, and ongoing operational management. Bundled with Mavenir's best-in-class spam and fraud prevention it secures networks, subscribers, and revenue.

"The long experience with Mavenir in the Messaging area has shown that we can successfully work as partners to deliver best service to our customers. For our DT cloudification journey, we decided to continue this partnership in our European footprint. I am looking forward to the path ahead in the value-added services area." Tino Puch, Technology Delivery International, Deutsche Telekom.

"There is huge potential to be unlocked from A2P, M2M and massive IoT messaging, and operators need to seize this opportunity and lead the market with innovative capabilities," said Ilia Abramov, VP, GM, Security at Mavenir. "We have a long and successful relationship with Deutsche Telekom and are proud to be their partner in this multi-country deployment."

For more information, please see the Mavenir 5G and Beyond Messaging story here.

About Mavenir:

Mavenir is building the future of networks and pioneering advanced technology, focusing on the vision of a single, software-based automated network that runs on any cloud. As the industry's only end-to-end, cloud-native network software provider, Mavenir is focused on transforming the way the world connects, accelerating software network transformation for 300+ Communications Service Providers and Enterprises in over 120 countries, which serve more than 50% of the world's subscribers. www.mavenir.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240124487832/en/

Contacts:

Mavenir PR Contacts:

Emmanuela Spiteri

PR@mavenir.com