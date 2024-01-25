Acuity RM Group Plc - Contract win

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 25

Acuity RM Group plc

("Acuity" or the "Group")

US Contract Win

Acuity (AIM: ACRM), the software group, is delighted to announce that its wholly owned operating subsidiary, Acuity Risk Management Limited ('ARML') which supplies the award-winning STREAM® software platform for the Governance, Risk and Compliance ("GRC") market, together with associated consultancy services, has won its first contract witha North American state organisation.

Acuity will supply its STREAM® software platform for GRC to the organisation which suffered several cybersecurity incidents in 2023 so is seeking to enhance its systems with a cutting-edge solution geared towards cybersecurity and risk management. The contract is for three years (with a one-year break clause) and is worth £103,000 over those three years.

Angus Forrest, Executive Chairman, commented; "We are delighted that ARML has secured its first USstate organisation and we hope this is one of many to come. This contract win provides credibility in a sector that we believe increasingly needs the solutions which STREAM® offers. Most new clients won by ARML start with a relatively small contract which then expands over the next few years and often benefits from referrals."

