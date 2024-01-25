Anzeige
Impero Software Sets the Stage for a Dynamic 2024 following a Significant Win in Northern Ireland

NOTTINGHAM, United Kingdom, Jan. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Impero Software, a global frontrunner in education technology solutions, is thrilled to kick off the new year with a groundbreaking achievement by finalizing a highly strategic and pivotal partnership. Impero is proud to announce a 10-year partnership where they will provide their complete education product suite to an entire country - marking an impressive milestone in their pursuit of a future where all students can collectively be safe and productive online, regardless of individual circumstances.

This exciting development reinforces Impero Software's commitment to innovation and accelerates their growth within the Edtech sector. The Education Authority has recognized the cutting-edge solutions and expertise that Impero Software brings to the table.

"This collaboration positions us at the forefront of driving advancements in child safeguarding and digital learning, further solidifying Impero Software's role as the go-to provider of comprehensive and tailored solutions for educational institutions globally," says CEO Justin Reilly.

As they embark on this journey into 2024, Impero Software is poised to lead the way globally in shaping the future of education through their unwavering dedication to excellence and strategic, high-impact partnerships.

For more information about Impero Software, visit imperosoftware.com.

Media contacts:

Jonathan Winslow
jonathanw@bastionagency.com
714-883-2073

About Impero Software

Impero is a global leader in digital solutions for safe and efficient studying and working environments, keeping students on-task and safe, and providing secure and efficient platforms for employees working remote.

In 2022, Impero acquired ContentKeeper, considered one of K-12's best web filtering solutions. Today we work directly with technical teams, schools, MATs, and Fortune 500 companies in more than 90 countries.

Together, we're developing a future where we can all be safe and productive online.


