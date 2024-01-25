DJ SWEF: Dividend Declaration

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd (SWEF) SWEF: Dividend Declaration 25-Jan-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited Quarterly Dividend Declaration Confirms 1.875 pence dividend for Q4; resulting in a 6.0 pence per share dividend for 2023; equating to a 6.5% annualised dividend yield This announcement contains price sensitive information. Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited (the "Company") has declared a quarterly dividend in respect of the fourth quarter of 2023 of 1.875 pence per share, payable on 23 February 2024 to shareholders on the register at 2 February 2024. The ex-dividend date will be 1 February 2024. This dividend brings the 2023 declared dividend to 6.0 pence per share, 0.5 pence per share ahead of the target dividend for 2023. The 2023 full year dividend of 6.0 pence per share equates to an annualised dividend yield of 6.5% based on the closing share price on 24 January 2024. The 2024 dividend target remains at 5.5 pence per share. For further information, please contact: Apex Fund and Corporate Services (Guernsey) Limited as Company Secretary Duke Le Prevost T: +44 (0) 203 5303 660 E: Starwood@apexgroup.com Notes: Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited is an investment company listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange with an investment objective to conduct an orderly realisation of the assets of the Company. www.starwoodeuropeanfinance.com. The Group's assets are managed by Starwood European Finance Partners Limited, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Starwood Capital Group. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: GG00BQRGMH31 Category Code: DIV TIDM: SWEF LEI Code: 5493004YMVUQ9Z7JGZ50 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 299511 EQS News ID: 1822397 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

