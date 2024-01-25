Anzeige
Donnerstag, 25.01.2024
Neue Kursrakete: Ihre große Chance mit dieser Aktie in 2024 Gewinne zu erzielen!
WKN: A1KAQD | ISIN: GG00B79WC100 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
STARWOOD EUROPEAN REAL ESTATE FINANCE LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
STARWOOD EUROPEAN REAL ESTATE FINANCE LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
25.01.2024 | 08:31
SWEF: Dividend Declaration

DJ SWEF: Dividend Declaration 

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd (SWEF) 
SWEF: Dividend Declaration 
25-Jan-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 
Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited 
Quarterly Dividend Declaration 
 
Confirms 1.875 pence dividend for Q4; 
resulting in a 6.0 pence per share dividend for 2023; 
equating to a 6.5% annualised dividend yield 
 
This announcement contains price sensitive information. 
 
Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited (the "Company") has declared a quarterly dividend in respect of the 
fourth quarter of 2023 of 1.875 pence per share, payable on 23 February 2024 to shareholders on the register at 2 
February 2024. The ex-dividend date will be 1 February 2024. This dividend brings the 2023 declared dividend to 6.0 
pence per share, 0.5 pence per share ahead of the target dividend for 2023. The 2023 full year dividend of 6.0 pence 
per share equates to an annualised dividend yield of 6.5% based on the closing share price on 24 January 2024. The 
2024 dividend target remains at 5.5 pence per share. 
 
For further information, please contact: 
 
Apex Fund and Corporate Services (Guernsey) Limited as Company Secretary 
 
Duke Le Prevost 
T: +44 (0) 203 5303 660 
E: Starwood@apexgroup.com 
 
Notes: 
Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited is an investment company listed on the main market of the London Stock 
Exchange with an investment objective to conduct an orderly realisation of the assets of the Company. 
www.starwoodeuropeanfinance.com. 
 
The Group's assets are managed by Starwood European Finance Partners Limited, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of 
the Starwood Capital Group. 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse 
Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      GG00BQRGMH31 
Category Code: DIV 
TIDM:      SWEF 
LEI Code:    5493004YMVUQ9Z7JGZ50 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  299511 
EQS News ID:  1822397 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1822397&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 25, 2024 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

