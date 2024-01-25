Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Össur hf - admittance to trading and official listing of new shares due to directed issue

The share capital of Össur hf has been increased. The admittance to trading and official listing of new shares will take effect as per 26 January 2024 in the ISIN below. ISIN IS0000000040 ----------------------------------------------------------- Name: Össur hf. ----------------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 421,000,000 shares (ISK 421,000,000) ----------------------------------------------------------- Change: 6,636,122 shares (ISK 6,636,122) ----------------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 427,636,122 shares (ISK 427,636,122) ----------------------------------------------------------- Subscription price: DKK 28.10 ----------------------------------------------------------- Face value: ISK 1 ----------------------------------------------------------- Short name: OSSR ----------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 68620 ----------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66