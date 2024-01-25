Unico Connect, a dynamic and leading Software Development Agency headquartered in Mumbai, announces an ambitious expansion into the vibrant French market. With a formidable presence in France, Unico Connect is redefining the software development landscape through its innovative code and no-code web and mobile app services.

Unico Connect's unique approach, offering customizable solutions that transcend conventional development, has earned it the 'Best NoCode Agency of 2023' award from the No Code Alliance. Its participation in the NoCode Summit in Paris 2023 further solidifies its commitment to technological leadership. Targeting over 200 new clients in three years, Unico Connect's expansion plan focuses on the burgeoning French market. The company leverages a diverse domain expertise education, fintech, healthcare, hospitality e-commerce, offering a competitive edge.

Highlighting its capability, Unico Connect's project for a Belgian school using a crowdsourcing platform garnered over 300 submissions rapidly post-launch. Another project developed a comprehensive real estate management platform, integrating various systems and simplifying data flow and stakeholder actions. Utilizing platforms like Xano, Weweb, Webflow, FlutterFlow, Bubble, Airtable, Retool, and Make, Unico Connect delivers expedited digital solutions. Its reputation is bolstered by positive reviews on Clutch.co and DesignRush, and a loyal client base.

Unico Connect is poised to double its team and triple its revenue, reinforcing its commitment to client success. Integrating low-code/no-code platforms and AI tools empowers businesses to actualize innovative ideas.

"Unico was founded with a vision to be one of the best software development agencies globally, providing innovative and customizable solutions. We are thrilled to share Unico's capabilities and achievements through our France expansion. This is a significant milestone for the company and a testament to our commitment to driving business growth through technology innovation. Unico Connect looks forward to bringing its transformative low-code/no-code solutions to a wider audience in the region," said Malay Parekh, CEO of Unico Connect.

As Unico Connect embarks on redefining the French software development market, its commitment to innovation remains unwavering. This expansion is a pivotal moment, positioning Unico Connect to influence France's technological landscape significantly.

Unico Connect serves startups, organizations, and enterprises. Their approach democratizes development, making digital solutions accessible and streamlined with new-age tools and AI solutions. Past clients include Highlands Charter School, ABC Carpet Home, StayVista, Worxogo, Deep Meditate, Railofy, FutWork, and others.

