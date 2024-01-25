Kelowna, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 25, 2024) - Genesis Ai Corp. (CSE: AIG) (OTCQB: AIGFF) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it is continuing to add technology members to the already strong Genesis team, bringing the development teams head count to 25. These new hires will play a crucial role in fast-tracking the development of the Company's modules.

Darshit Kasliwal. Architect and advisor. Darshit is a principle of our developer contractor, Empower Solutions, and has been coordinating the data science teams, to ensure both our GeoHarmony and True Forest solutions have the optimum architecture for the products delivered to our customers.

Satish Satale. Data Scientist. Satish has joined us on our India developer team and has been working with 'our multi-national data scientist team' on our data science team to research and develop the GeoHarmony data science components.

Megha Puranik. Business Analyst. Megha is working to define our business requirements for our True Forest ai model. She is working to define functionality and will continue to work closely with the True Forest team.

Divya Soni. Frontend Engineer. Divya joins us on our India developer team, and she will be working on the front-end development for our browser/web applications, for True Forest.

Naveen Mishra. Backend Engineer. Naveen joins us on our India developer team, and he will be working on the backend database development on PostgreSQL, for True Forest.

Brent Tolmie, Project Director, commented: "We are pleased to welcome our new members on the India team. These highly experienced professionals will add immense value right away. Our goal in increasing our head count is to speed our products to market. We are focusing on GeoHarmony, aimed at the critical mineral exploration sector and True Forest with forestry industry applications. The added head count will help us begin the other modules, particularly carbon and wildfire, with the expectation that wildfires will continue to be a pressing global issue."

Genesis plans to release the GeoHarmony 1.0 module on Feb. 20 and the True Forest module by end of Q1.

GeoHarmony is a data aggregation platform, currently focused on the natural resource exploration sector. It will offer three levels of access, contextualizing and stratifying known hot spot data through Ai processes and placing them in voxels for review. Tools will allow for geoscience teams to perform predictive analysis and machine learning functions to increase their level of confidence when allocating scarce capital.

True Forest is aimed at disrupting business as usual in the forest industry by bringing an accurate inventory of forests to clients for less cost with higher resolution and problem-solving functionality. The global precision forestry market is anticipated to expand at a healthy CAGR of 9.3% between the forecasted period of 2022 to 2029 and should reach a total value of USD 10.3 billion in 2029 - from USD 4 billion in 2021.

About Genesis Ai Corp.

Genesis Ai is a proprietary generative Ai (artificial intelligence) model, building digital twins for real-world natural resources applications. Digital twins can be manipulated and studied in computer generated worlds, with the influence of deep machine learning and neural networks, providing disruptive real-world problem solving.

Genesis Ai Corp. is pursuing opportunities in the mining, precision geospatial, forestry analytics, and carbon sectors through Ai.

