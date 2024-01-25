Polyethylene Furanoate (PEF) Market worth $28 million by 2028- Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The report "Polyethylene Furanoate (PEF) Market by Source (Plant Based, Bio Based), Grade, Application (Bottles, Films, Fibers, Molded), End-Use Industry (Packaging, Fiber & Textiles, Electronics & Electrical, Pharmaceuticals), & Region - Global Forecast to 2028 ",is projected to reach USD 28 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 8.1 % from USD 19 million in 2023. The PEF market is mainly driven by government regulation & policies. Moreover, increasing demand for PEF for bottle production and the growing demand from the fiber segment.

Packaging segment is projected to grow at fastest CAGR, in terms of value, during the forecast period.

The packaging sector is a crucial domain for Polyethylene Furanoate (PEF) due to its wide-ranging advantages. PEF emerges as a sustainable substitute for conventional packaging materials such as polyethylene terephthalate (PET). Its exceptional ability to resist gases like oxygen and carbon dioxide makes it an excellent choice for diverse packaging applications. PEF's impressive thermal and mechanical characteristics, alongside its recyclability and renewable origin, contribute to reducing environmental impact. This positions PEF as an eco-friendly alternative to standard plastics.

Bottles segment is projected to grow at fastest CAGR, in terms of value, during the forecast period.

Polyethylene furanoate (PEF) emerges as a promising contender in the bottle market, providing an eco-conscious substitute for conventional plastics such as polyethylene terephthalate (PET). Sourced from plants, PEF offers sustainability and heightened barrier properties, preserving beverage quality and extending shelf life. Its lightweight composition not only reduces material consumption but also cuts down on transportation expenses. While PEF aligns with current recycling systems, challenges including production scalability, cost-effectiveness, regulatory compliance, and consumer acceptance remain pivotal hurdles.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing market for PEF during the forecast period, in terms of value.

The markets of Asia Pacific are registering high growth, and the trend is projected to continue during the forecast period. Shifting consumer preferences toward sustainable products plays a pivotal role. With heightened environmental consciousness, consumers here are actively seeking eco-friendly alternatives, presenting a substantial demand for PEF due to its renewable sourcing and potential biodegradability. The region's robust economic growth and rapid urbanization fuel a surge in packaged goods consumption, particularly beverages. As disposable incomes rise and lifestyles evolve, there's an escalating demand for innovative, sustainable packaging solutions like PEF to meet these changing consumer needs.

Key Players

Agreement and expansions are the major growth strategies adopted by the key players in the market. The key global players in the PEF market include Avantium NV (Netherland), Sulzer (Switzerland), AVA Biochem (Switzerland), ALPLA Group (Austria), Swicofil (Switzerland), Origin Materials (US), Toyobo Co., Ltd. (Japan), Danone (France), Mitsui & Co. (Japan), Eastman (US).

