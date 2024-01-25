CE Brands Inc. Announces Completion of 10:1 Share Consolidation

CALGARY, AB, Jan. 24, 2024 /CNW/ - CE Brands Inc. (TSXV: CEBI) ("CE Brands" or the "Company") announces the consolidation of its common shares on the basis of one (1) post-consolidation common share for every ten (10) pre-consolidation shares issued and outstanding as of the close of business on January 24, 2023 . The shares are expected to begin trading on a consolidated basis on the TSX Venture Exchange on Friday, January 26, 2024 . The share consolidation was approved by the Company's shareholders at the annual and special meeting held on December 4, 2024 .

The Corporation shareholders will receive one (1) post-consolidation common share for every ten (10) pre-consolidation shares held by them. No fractional shares will be issued as a result of the consolidation. Fractional interests will be rounded to the nearest whole number of shares without any consideration payable therefor.

The new ISIN number for the post-consolidation shares is CA12513R3036. CE Brands' common shares will continue to trade under the symbol "CEBI" and CE Brands' name will not change.

A letter of transmittal will be sent to registered shareholders. Shareholders who hold their shares in brokerage accounts are not required to take any action to effect an exchange of their common shares.

The Company develops products with leading manufacturers and iconic brand licensors by utilizing proprietary data that identifies key market opportunities.

For further information, please visit the website at www.cebrands.co

For further information: Kalvie Legat, Interim Chief Executive Officer, 403-560-9635, [email protected]