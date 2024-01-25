London North West University Healthcare NHS Trust (LNWH) unites multiple geographically distinct hospitals with PhenoTips' cloud-hosted Genomic Health Record (GHR) to digitize genomics and deliver on "Our Way Forward" 5-year plan.

LNWH's ambitious 5-year strategy, "Our Way Forward", will see the Trust harness new integrated care systems and promote acute provider collaboration across the four hospitals that comprise the Trust. This strategy includes objectives that center on consistent, high-quality care for every patient and improve interaction between clinical and administrative services. Central to these objectives is the digitization of patient records, which began in 2022 with the migration to an Electronic Patient Record (EPR) system. LNWH's adoption of PhenoTips' Genomic Health Record furthers digitization by providing an integrated genomic patient and family database that enables collaboration and improves the unification and accessibility of genomic care.

"Organising genetic data in a clinical setting is a difficult task, as is keeping track of the data and genetic reports of different family members as a busy clinician. PhenoTips offers a tailor-made solution for many of these problems and will help the clinician deliver higher quality genetic healthcare to their patients," said Jan Cobben, Consultant Clinical and Paediatric Genetics, Clinical Lead of North West Thames Genetics Service NHS.

In addition to digitisation of patient records, the Genomic Health Record streamlines test-ordering workflows by pre-populating the test order form with the structured patient and family data routinely recorded in the GHR, including Human Phenotype Ontology (HPO) phenotype data. This positions LNWH for success as the NHS works to become the first national health care system to systemically embed genomic testing into patient care pathways.

"We are excited about this project as it is fantastic to be able to make better use of our diagnoses data, specific phenotype data, or both," said Demetra Georgiou, Genomic Transformation Manager and Principal Genetic Counsellor at Imperial College Healthcare NHS Trust.

"We are thrilled by this opportunity to work with London North West University Healthcare NHS Trust towards their vision of accessible, digital, and patient-centered care. As the NHS leads the way in precision medicine, we are inspired by the commitment of Trusts like LNWH to provide the best possible services to their community. It is an honour to support the hardworking staff of the Trust with our Genomic Health Record and we look forward to the possibilities this partnership holds," said PhenoTips' CEO Dr. Pawel Buczkowicz.

About PhenoTips

PhenoTips' Genomic Health Record is the leading software solution for medical genetics. Founded in 2014 out of a research project at The Hospital for Sick Children (SickKids) and the University of Toronto, PhenoTips' software addresses the challenges commonly faced in medical genetics with a single solution, while preparing clinics for the proliferation of genetic testing into mainstream healthcare. PhenoTips' solutions support multiple Canadian provincial health authorities, UK NHS Trusts, leading hospitals in the USA, and genetics industry leaders. Learn more about PhenoTips at phenotips.com

About London North West University Hospitals NHS Trust

London North West University Healthcare NHS Trust provides healthcare services across Brent, Ealing, Harrow and beyond. Services are delivered by four geographically distinct hospitals, Central Middlesex Hospital, Ealing Hospital Uxbridge Road, Northwick Park Hospital, and St Mark's Hospital Watford Road. Established on 1 October 2014, the Trust employs more than 9,000 staff and serves a diverse population of approximately 850,000. Learn more about London North West University Hospitals NHS Trust at lnwh.nhs.uk

