25.01.2024 | 10:34
Integre Trans: Regarding UAB "Integre Trans" bondholders' meeting

Vilnius, Lietuva, 2024-01-25 10:23 CET --
UAB "Integre Trans" (the Issuer) held a remote bondholders' meeting for its
bond issue (ISIN LT0000407553) on 24 January 2024 (the Initial Meeting). The
Initial Meeting is recognized as not having taken place due to the quorum not
being established (please see attached a Protocol of the Initial Meeting). 

We hereby inform that a repeated remote meeting of the bondholders will be
convened on 7 February 2024 (the Repeated Meating) during which the bondholders
will consider approving the Issuer's proposed amendments to the Issuer's
financial covenants - Net Debt/EBITDA ratio and Capital ratio established in
Section 4.2 of the Company's information document dated 11 April 2023. 

We are kindly asking to get acquainted with the documents attached herein: (i)
notice of convocation of the Repeated Meeting and (ii) early voting ballot.

