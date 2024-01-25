The government of Sao Paulo, Brazil, says that a new 7 MW floating solar project on a reservoir in the megalopolis is the first phase of a 75 MW facility that will be completed in 2025.From pv magazine Brazil The government of Sao Paulo has announced the completion of the first phase of the UFF Araucária floating PV project on the Billings Reservoir, which is the largest reservoir in Sao Paulo. The plant has a capacity of 7 MW and features 10,500 solar panels mounted on high-density polyethylene floats. It will operate under the country's net metering scheme. "The plant will be the largest in ...

