Developed by a US-Saudi research group, the novel technique employs two 45-degree inclined mirrors on the two sides of a PV module. On the back side, a spectral selective reflector enables the thermal radiation to be directed to the sky while preventing the back of a module from heating up by the scattered sunlight.An international research team has developed a novel radiative cooling method for vertical solar panels that uses V-shaped mirrors tailored for the thermal management on both sides of the PV panels. Radiative cooling occurs when the surface of an object absorbs less radiation from the ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...