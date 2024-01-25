Atos International: Eviden chosen by EETT to pave the way into Satellite Communications

Setting up a modern "Satellite Communications Spectrum Monitoring System (SEFD/S?F?)"

Paris, France, and Vienna, Austria, - January 25, 2024 - Eviden, the Atos Groupbusiness leading in digital, cloud, big data and security, today announces its collaboration with The Hellenic Telecommunications and Post commission (EETT), the National Regulatory Authority (NRA) in matters of provision of services and networks for electronic communications, related facilities and services, and postal services. EETT has selected, through an Open International tender co-financed by the European Regional Development Fund and National Resources, Eviden's cutting-edge SkyMon solution for the establishment of a pioneering Satellite Monitoring Station, named "EOS/?OS" after the Greek Mythological deity-personification of the dawn, dedicated to monitoring the frequency spectrum used in satellite communications. The price of the contract amounts to € 5,667,098.15 including VAT.

EETT, as the Independent Administrative Authority of Greece, seeks to better exercise its responsibilities on satellite spectrum issues, for the benefit of the business and research environment as well as to cultivate innovation in the field of electronic communications based on satellite broadband networks. Thus, SEFD will contribute to the economic development and the drawing up of the country's space policy, while ensuring the national interests.

The contract encompasses the establishment of a fixed monitoring station specifically tailored for the frequency spectrum used in satellite communications. This station will comprise reflector type antennas, an RF system linking antennas with measuring equipment, a transmitter geolocation system, cutting-edge hardware and software for data recording, processing, storage, and visualization, a comprehensive monitoring and control system, and an independent power supply. Additionally, it includes station commissioning, personnel training, and ongoing support and maintenance services over a five-year period, along with a two-year Good Operation Guarantee period.

Eviden's SkyMon SATCOM monitoring solution stands as the cornerstone of this collaboration. It offers a sophisticated, automated radio frequency traffic monitoring system, empowering operators with comprehensive tools to continuously monitor satellite to ground station links from a centralized hub. Furthermore, the data evaluation stemming from the Satellite Monitoring Station's operations will augment EETT's consulting capabilities across various sectors of the national economy. This will support other relevant government bodies in policy formulation and the implementation of strategic initiatives.

"With this new collaboration with EETT we are consolidating our position of leader in the satellite monitoring. With SkyMon we are providing a state-of-the-art digital solution using proven and advanced AI and Cloud solutions." said Bruno Milard, VP, Head of Aerospace & Defense Electronics, Eviden, Atos Group.

More information about Eviden's SkyMon solution for carrier monitoring and interference localization: https://eviden.com/solutions/digital-security/satellite-payload-monitoring

About Eviden1

Evidenis a next-gen technology leader in data-driven, trusted and sustainable digital transformation with a strong portfolio of patented technologies. With worldwide leading positions in advanced computing, security, AI, cloud and digital platforms, it provides deep expertise for all industries in more than 47 countries. Bringing together 53,000 world-class talents, Eviden expands the possibilities of data and technology across the digital continuum, now and for generations to come. Eviden is an Atos Group company with an annual revenue of c. € 5 billion.

About Atos

Atosis a global leader in digital transformation with c. 105,000 employees and annual revenue of c. € 11 billion. European number one in cybersecurity, cloud and high-performance computing, the Group provides tailored end-to-end solutions for all industries in 69 countries. A pioneer in decarbonization services and products, Atos is committed to a secure and decarbonized digital for its clients. Atos is a SE (Societas Europaea) and listed on Euronext Paris.

The purpose of Atosis to help design the future of the information space. Its expertise and services support the development of knowledge, education and research in a multicultural approach and contribute to the development of scientific and technological excellence. Across the world, the Group enables its customers and employees, and members of societies at large to live, work and develop sustainably, in a safe and secure information space.

About EETT

The Hellenic Telecommunications and Post Commission (EETT) is an independent authority with administrative and financial autonomy. It acts as the National Regulatory Authority (NRA) in matters of provision of services and networks for electronic communications, related facilities and services, and postal services.

