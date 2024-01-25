HONG KONG, Jan 25, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - Organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), the 33rd HKTDC Education & Careers Expo runs from today until 28 January (Thursday to Sunday) at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (HKCEC). The Expo assembles over 800 institutions from 17 countries and regions, offering comprehensive information on studies, training, and career opportunities. Public visitors are welcome to join the Expo and it is free of charge.The Expo is divided into Education and Careers Zones, with over 100 events featured, covering Arts & Culture, Innovation & Technology, Greater Bay Area Opportunities, and Aviation & Maritime. Star speakers are invited from various industries to share their experience, discuss the anticipated challenges in local, Mainland China and overseas education, as well as analyse the different education systems, hence facilitating students to map their paths and equip themselves for a better future.Officiating at the expo's opening ceremony this morning was Margaret Fong, HKTDC Executive Director and Ingrid Yeung, Secretary for the Civil Service, Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) Government. Ms Fong said in her welcoming remarks: "As one of our longest-running fairs, the Expo continues to provide an ideal platform, disseminating up-to-date information to the public on further studies and career opportunities. I would like to thank our partners for their support of this year's Education & Careers Expo. I wish everyone a fruitful event, and the best of luck to those seeking new opportunities."The Expo features diverse content, including information on further studies in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and overseas universities as well as the latest information on the employment landscape and trends in various industries. The four-day Expo is divided into four main themes. The first day's theme is Arts & Culture. Representatives from the West Kowloon Cultural District Authority has provided insights on how to pursue one's artistic dreams; and Mr Tom Chan, Founder and Creative Director of Boom Theatre, has shared his valuable experience in the theatre industry.On the Innovation & Technology theme day tomorrow, representatives from the Electrical and Mechanical Services Department and the Hong Kong Institute of Construction will share the career paths and prospects of the industry. Mr Raymond Mak, Co-founder & Chief Empowerment Officer of Farmacy HK Limited, will share his experience of becoming an entrepreneur in the field of innovation and technology. The other themes are Greater Bay Area Opportunities and Aviation & Maritime. Star speakers and exhibitors will share their views on the opportunities of studying and working in the Greater Bay Area. This will include the Labour Department's introduction of the Greater Bay Area Youth Employment Scheme, which has become a regular programme since last year. Additionally, Hong Kong's first female Vessel Manager, Joanna Kwok, will share the pains and joys of her seafaring career.There will be over 100 events, including seminars that feature star speakers and experts from the education sector and various industries. Representatives from Hang Seng University of Hong Kong, Hong Kong Shue Yan University; the Consulate General of France in Hong Kong & Macau and South African Consulate General in Hong Kong SAR; Managing Director of Britannia StudyLink Samuel Chan and Secretary of Starian Vincent Ng will share their views on Hong Kong and overseas education programmes.Experts from various industries will also share their insights on career paths, including those from less explored sectors. For example, representatives from the Greening, Landscape & Tree Management Section of the Development Bureau of HKSAR will discuss career paths for landscape architects and forestry trainees on the first day.The exhibition is divided into Education and Career Zones. The Education Zone comprises four zones, including the Local Studies Zone featuring an array of universities and tertiary colleges, such as The Hong Kong Academy for Performing Arts, the Vocational Training Council; and three local private universities. The Overseas, Mainland China & Macao Education Zone covers overseas education information and services for 16 countries and regions, such as Europe, America, Asia, and Mainland China; the Lifelong Learning Zone explores continuing education courses on technology education and more while the Youth Zone provides information on continuing education and career planning, including summer jobs, internship opportunities and full-time positions.The Careers Zone offers more than 3,000 job openings, with 18 government departments and nine public organisations recruiting at the Expo. Private organisations such as banks and insurance companies are also recruiting at the fair. Recruitment Square, a hub that brings together job search platforms and employers from public and private companies, accepts applications from graduates, entry-level job seekers and experienced professionals. On-site interviews will be offered at the fairground. Visitors can bring their resumes to the expo for onsite application. 