EQS-News: CPI PROPERTY GROUP
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
CPI Property Group
Luxembourg, 25 January 2024
CPI PROPERTY GROUP - Muddy Waters Part 3
CPI PROPERTY GROUP ("CPIPG") acknowledges the publication of yet another report by Muddy Waters.
Once again, Muddy Waters used flimsy analysis and damaging terminology to infer wrongdoing and support their short position. Once again, CPIPG will demonstrate that Muddy Waters is wrong. All the Group's transactions, even those which might appear unconventional, have a clear business rationale.
Despite the noise generated by these reports, CPIPG continues to execute on our most important objectives: operating the best income-producing properties in the CEE region while maintaining a strong capital structure.
Our comprehensive reply to Parts 2 and 3 of Muddy Waters "research" will be issued as soon as possible; CPIPG will subsequently invite our stakeholders to a webcast with Q&A. In the meantime, CPIPG management is available to speak with any investor who is concerned about these ridiculous accusations.
