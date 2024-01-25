EQS-News: CPI PROPERTY GROUP / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

CPI PROPERTY GROUP - Muddy Waters Part 3



25.01.2024

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





CPI Property Group

(société anonyme)

40, rue de la Vallée

L-2661 Luxembourg

R.C.S. Luxembourg: B 102 254



Press Release - Corporate News



Luxembourg, 25 January 2024



CPI PROPERTY GROUP - Muddy Waters Part 3



CPI PROPERTY GROUP ("CPIPG") acknowledges the publication of yet another report by Muddy Waters.



Once again, Muddy Waters used flimsy analysis and damaging terminology to infer wrongdoing and support their short position. Once again, CPIPG will demonstrate that Muddy Waters is wrong. All the Group's transactions, even those which might appear unconventional, have a clear business rationale.



Despite the noise generated by these reports, CPIPG continues to execute on our most important objectives: operating the best income-producing properties in the CEE region while maintaining a strong capital structure.



Our comprehensive reply to Parts 2 and 3 of Muddy Waters "research" will be issued as soon as possible; CPIPG will subsequently invite our stakeholders to a webcast with Q&A. In the meantime, CPIPG management is available to speak with any investor who is concerned about these ridiculous accusations.



For further information, please contact:



Investor Relations



Moritz Mayer

m.mayer@cpipg.com



For more on CPI Property Group, visit our website: www.cpipg.com

Follow us on X (CPIPG_SA) and LinkedIn



