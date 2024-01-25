CoinShares Digital Securities Limited / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
CoinShares Digital Securities Limited
Exchange Traded Products Programme for the issue of
CoinShares Digital Securities
CoinShares Physical Bitcoin Securities - Reduction of Management Fee
Jersey - 25 January 2024 - CoinShares Digital Securities Limited (the "Issuer") announces that with effect from 1 February 2024 the Management Fee in respect of the CoinShares Physical Bitcoin class of Digital Securities will be reduced from 0.98 per cent. per annum to 0.35 per cent. per annum.
Terms used in this announcement and not otherwise defined bear the same meanings as where used in the base prospectus of the Issuer dated 20 April 2023.
For further information, please contact:
CoinShares Digital Securities Limited
2 Hill Street
St. Helier, Jersey,
JE24UA
Channel Islands
ir@coinshares.com
End of Inside Information
