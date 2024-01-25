CoinShares Digital Securities Limited / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

CoinShares Digital Securities Limited

Exchange Traded Products Programme for the issue of

CoinShares Digital Securities



LEI: 549300DR7967WVLR3P83

CoinShares Physical Bitcoin Securities - Reduction of Management Fee

Jersey - 25 January 2024 - CoinShares Digital Securities Limited (the "Issuer") announces that with effect from 1 February 2024 the Management Fee in respect of the CoinShares Physical Bitcoin class of Digital Securities will be reduced from 0.98 per cent. per annum to 0.35 per cent. per annum.

Class ISIN WKN Ticker CoinShares Physical Bitcoin GB00BLD4ZL17 A3GPMN BITC

Terms used in this announcement and not otherwise defined bear the same meanings as where used in the base prospectus of the Issuer dated 20 April 2023.

