Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 25.01.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 678 internationalen Medien
Ihre große Chance mit dieser Aktie in 2024 Gewinne zu erzielen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
25.01.2024 | 11:46
85 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: Flybird Holding increases the offer price of the tender offer to EUR 26.10 per share

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR
INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO AUSTRALIA, CANADA, HONG KONG, JAPAN, NEW ZEALAND OR
SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO AND/OR IN WHICH THE
TENDER OFFER WOULD BE PROHIBITED BY APPLICABLE LAW. 

Flybird Holding increases the offer price of the tender offer to EUR 26.10 per
share 

Flybird Holding Oy       Stock exchange release   25 January 2024 at
12:45 EET 

As previously announced, Flybird Holding Oy (the "Offeror"), a company owned by
a consortium (the "Consortium") comprising Sonae Holdings, S.A. (a subsidiary
wholly-owned and controlled by Sonae - SGPS, S.A. ("Sonae")), Jeffrey David,
Johan Dettel and David Rönnberg, and Musti Group Plc (the "Company" or
"Musti"), have on 29 November 2023 entered into a combination agreement (the
"Combination Agreement"), pursuant to which the Offeror has made a recommended
voluntary public cash tender offer to acquire all of the issued and outstanding
shares in Musti that are not held by Musti or any of its subsidiaries (the
"Shares" or, individually, a "Share") (the "Tender Offer"). The Offeror has on
15 December 2023 published a tender offer document, dated 15 December 2023,
concerning the Tender Offer (the tender offer document, as supplemented from
time to time, the "Tender Offer Document"). The offer period for the Tender
Offer (the "Offer Period") commenced on 18 December 2023. 

The Offeror hereby announces that it increases the offer price under the Tender
Offer to EUR 26.10 in cash for each Share validly tendered in the Tender Offer
(the "Increased Offer Price"), subject to any adjustments as set out below. 

The reason for increasing the offer price under the Tender Offer is that an
intended Share reallocation between separate accounts controlled by David
Rönnberg was inadvertently executed as a share trade with third parties on the
stock exchange at a purchase price of EUR 26.10 per Share, instead of as a
share transfer between accounts. Although the number of Shares beneficially
owned by David Rönnberg remains unchanged as a result of said reallocation, the
Offeror will increase the offer price under the Tender Offer by EUR 0.10 per
Share in accordance with Chapter 11, Section 25 of the Finnish Securities
Market Act (746/2012), to correspond to the acquisition price of the
transaction executed by David Rönnberg (EUR 26.10 per Share). 

Should the Company change the number of Shares that are issued and outstanding
on the date hereof (33,387,887 Shares) as a result of a new share issue,
reclassification, stock split (including a reverse split) or any other similar
transaction with dilutive effect, including securities convertible into shares
or equity interests, or should the Company declare or distribute a dividend or
otherwise distribute funds or any other assets to its shareholders, or if a
record date with respect to any of the foregoing occurs prior to the first
settlement of the completion trades (whether after the expiry of the offer
period or any subsequent offer period), the Offer Price payable by the Offeror
shall be adjusted accordingly on a euro-for-euro basis. 

The Offeror will supplement the Tender Offer Document with detailed information
on the Increased Offer Price as soon as practicably possible and expects the
supplement to be approved and published the week commencing 29 January 2024. 

Each shareholder of Musti who has already accepted the Tender Offer or accepts
the Tender Offer before the supplement regarding the Increased Offer Price is
published will, after such supplement is published, be deemed to have accepted
the Tender Offer with the Increased Offer Price. Therefore, a shareholder of
Musti who has already tendered his/her Shares in the Tender Offer or tenders
before such supplement is made public, and who wishes to receive the Increased
Offer Price, does not have to re-tender his/her Shares or take any other action
as a result of the Increased Offer Price before or after the publication of the
supplement regarding the Increased Offer Price. All such shareholders will then
receive the Increased Offer Price, if the Tender Offer will be completed. 



Investor and Media enquiries:

The Consortium

Célia Sá Miranda

Legal Counsel, Sonae

tel. +351 937 842 253, ccmiranda@sonae.pt



Ricardo Rocha

Investor Relations, Sonae

tel. +351 939955142, rjfrocha@sonae.pt

Musti Group Plc

Toni Rannikko

CFO

tel. +358 40 078 8812



Martin Svedholm

Director, Treasury and Investor Relations

tel. +358 50 579 0324, communications@mustigroup.com



About the Consortium

Sonae Holdings, S.A. is owned and controlled by Sonae. Founded in 1959, Sonae
is a Portuguese-headquartered, multinational group with market-leading
positions in its key markets across several sectors, including retail (food and
non-food), health, wellness and beauty, real estate, telecom, technology and
financial services. Sonae has a long-term view on economic and social value
creation, which is pursued through an active portfolio management strategy and
a strong social and environmental mindset. Through the strong performance of
Sonae's businesses and the respective synergies within its portfolio, Sonae has
shown a solid track-record of value creation and financial performance over the
years, supported by a stable shareholder structure and several successful
longstanding partnerships in its key portfolio companies. In 2022, Sonae's
consolidated group revenue reached EUR 7.7 billion and consolidated EBITDA
surpassed EUR 900 million. With a global footprint, Sonae's current portfolio
includes leading companies such as MC, Worten, NOS, Sierra, Bright Pixel,
Zeitreel and Universo. 

Jeffrey David has been a member of the Board of Directors of Musti since 2016
and Chair of the Board of Directors of Musti since 2017. Johan Dettel has been
a member of the Board of Directors of Musti between 2014 and 2018 and since
2022. David Rönnberg has been the CEO of Musti since 2017. Therefore, all the
above individuals have exceptional operational experience and know-how both in
the pet care and retail sectors as well as in the operations of Musti, which
also forms the basis for their inclusion in the Consortium by Sonae. 

About Musti

Musti is the leading Nordic pet care specialist operating in Finland, Sweden
and Norway and it employs over 1,500 employees. Musti serves Nordic customers
in all channels through store chains Musti ja Mirri, Musti, Arken Zoo and
Djurmagazinet, comprising a network totalling 342 stores (as per Musti's
financial statements release), and through online-first retail brands such as
Peten Koiratarvike and Vetzoo. Musti's mission is to make the life of pets and
their owners easier, safer and more fun throughout the whole lifespan of the
pet. 

IMPORTANT INFORMATION

THIS STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE MAY NOT BE RELEASED OR OTHERWISE DISTRIBUTED, IN
WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, HONG
KONG, JAPAN, NEW ZEALAND OR SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO
SO AND/OR IN WHICH THE TENDER OFFER WOULD BE PROHIBITED BY APPLICABLE LAW. 

THIS STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE IS NOT A TENDER OFFER DOCUMENT AND AS SUCH DOES NOT
CONSTITUTE AN OFFER OR INVITATION TO MAKE A SALES OFFER. IN PARTICULAR, THIS
STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE IS NOT AN OFFER TO SELL OR THE SOLICITATION OF AN OFFER
TO BUY ANY SECURITIES DESCRIBED HEREIN, AND IS NOT AN EXTENSION OF THE TENDER
OFFER, IN, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, HONG KONG, JAPAN, NEW ZEALAND OR SOUTH AFRICA.
INVESTORS SHALL ACCEPT THE TENDER OFFER FOR THE SHARES ONLY ON THE BASIS OF THE
INFORMATION PROVIDED IN A TENDER OFFER DOCUMENT. OFFERS WILL NOT BE MADE
DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY IN ANY JURISDICTION WHERE EITHER AN OFFER OR
PARTICIPATION THEREIN IS PROHIBITED BY APPLICABLE LAW OR WHERE ANY TENDER OFFER
DOCUMENT OR REGISTRATION OR OTHER REQUIREMENTS WOULD APPLY IN ADDITION TO THOSE
UNDERTAKEN IN FINLAND. 

THE TENDER OFFER IS NOT BEING MADE DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY IN ANY JURISDICTION
WHERE PROHIBITED BY APPLICABLE LAW AND, WHEN PUBLISHED, THE TENDER OFFER
DOCUMENT AND RELATED ACCEPTANCE FORMS WILL NOT AND MAY NOT BE DISTRIBUTED,
FORWARDED OR TRANSMITTED INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE PROHIBITED BY
APPLICABLE LAWS OR REGULATIONS. IN PARTICULAR, THE TENDER OFFER IS NOT BEING
MADE, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO, OR BY USE OF THE POSTAL SERVICE OF,
OR BY ANY MEANS OR INSTRUMENTALITY (INCLUDING, WITHOUT LIMITATION, FACSIMILE
TRANSMISSION, TELEX, TELEPHONE OR THE INTERNET) OF INTERSTATE OR FOREIGN
COMMERCE OF, OR ANY FACILITIES OF A NATIONAL SECURITIES EXCHANGE OF, AUSTRALIA,
CANADA, HONG KONG, JAPAN, NEW ZEALAND OR SOUTH AFRICA. THE TENDER OFFER CANNOT
BE ACCEPTED, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, BY ANY SUCH USE, MEANS OR INSTRUMENTALITY
OR FROM WITHIN, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, HONG KONG, JAPAN, NEW ZEALAND OR SOUTH
AFRICA AND ANY PURPORTED ACCEPTANCE OF THE TENDER OFFER RESULTING DIRECTLY OR
INDIRECTLY FROM A VIOLATION OF THESE RESTRICTIONS WILL BE INVALID. 

THIS STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE HAS BEEN PREPARED IN COMPLIANCE WITH FINNISH LAW,
THE RULES OF NASDAQ HELSINKI AND THE HELSINKI TAKEOVER CODE AND THE INFORMATION
DISCLOSED MAY NOT BE THE SAME AS THAT WHICH WOULD HAVE BEEN DISCLOSED IF THIS
STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE HAD BEEN PREPARED IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE LAWS OF
JURISDICTIONS OUTSIDE OF FINLAND. 

Information for shareholders of Musti in the United States

The Tender Offer is being made for the issued and outstanding Shares in Musti,
which is a public limited company incorporated and admitted to trading on a
regulated market in Finland, and is subject to Finnish disclosure and
procedural requirements. The Tender Offer will be made to Musti shareholders in
the United States in compliance with the applicable U.S. tender offer rules
under the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "U.S. Exchange
Act"), and otherwise in accordance with the requirements of Finnish law.
Accordingly, the Tender Offer will be subject to disclosure and other
procedural requirements, including with respect to withdrawal rights, the
Tender Offer timetable, settlement procedures and timing of payments that are
different from those applicable under U.S. domestic tender offer law and
practice. The financial information included in this stock exchange release or
the Tender Offer Document has not been prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP,
or derived therefrom, and may therefore differ from, and not be comparable
with, financial information of U.S. companies. 

In accordance with the laws of Finland, the Offeror and its respective
affiliates or brokers (acting as agents for the Offeror or its affiliates, as
applicable) may from time to time, and other than pursuant to the Tender Offer,
directly or indirectly, purchase, or arrange to purchase outside the United
States, Shares in Musti or any securities that are immediately convertible
into, exchangeable for or exercisable for such Shares before or during the
period in which the Tender Offer remains open for acceptance, to the extent
permitted by, and in compliance with, Rule 14e-5 under the U.S. Exchange Act.
These purchases may occur either in the open market at prevailing prices or in
private transactions at negotiated prices. To the extent required in Finland,
any information about such purchases will be made public in Finland in the
manner required by Finnish law. To the extent information about such purchases
or arrangements to purchase is made public in Finland, such information will be
disclosed by means of a press release or other means reasonably calculated to
inform U.S. shareholders of Musti of such information. In addition, subject to
the applicable laws of Finland and applicable U.S. securities laws, including
Rule 14e-5 under the U.S. Exchange Act, the financial advisers to the Offeror
or their respective affiliates may also engage in ordinary course trading
activities in securities of Musti, which may include purchases or arrangements
to purchase such securities. 

Neither the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") nor any U.S. state
securities commission has approved or disapproved of the Tender Offer, passed
upon the merits or fairness of the Tender Offer, or determined if this stock
exchange release or the Tender Offer Document is accurate or complete. Any
representation to the contrary is a criminal offense in the United States. 

The Tender Offer, if consummated, may have consequences under U.S. federal
income tax and applicable U.S. state and local, as well as non-U.S., tax laws
for Musti shareholders. Each Musti shareholder is urged to consult his or her
independent professional adviser regarding the tax consequences of the Tender
Offer. 

It may not be possible for Musti shareholders in the United States to effect
service of process within the United States upon Musti, the Offeror, Sonae
Holdings, S.A. or any other member of the Consortium, or their respective
officers or directors, some or all of which may reside outside the United
States, or to enforce against any of them judgments of the United States courts
predicated upon the civil liability provisions of the federal securities laws
of the United States or other U.S. law. It may not be possible to bring an
action against Musti, the Offeror, Sonae Holdings, S.A., any other member of
the Consortium or their respective officers or directors (as applicable), in a
non-U.S. court for violations of U.S. law, including the U.S. securities laws.
Further, it may be difficult to compel a non-U.S. company and its affiliates to
subject themselves to a U.S. court's judgement. In addition, it may be
difficult to enforce in Finland or Portugal original actions, or actions for
the enforcement of judgments of U.S. courts, based on the civil liability
provisions of the U.S. federal securities laws. 

Forward-looking statements

This stock exchange release contains statements that, to the extent they are
not historical facts, constitute "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking
statements include statements concerning plans, expectations, projections,
objectives, targets, goals, strategies, future events, future revenues or
performance, capital expenditures, financing needs, plans or intentions
relating to acquisitions, competitive strengths and weaknesses, plans or goals
relating to financial position, future operations and development, business
strategy and the trends in the industries and the political and legal
environment and other information that is not historical information. In some
instances, they can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology,
including the terms "believes", "intends", "may", "will" or "should" or, in
each case, their negative or variations on comparable terminology. By their
very nature, forward-looking statements involve inherent risks, uncertainties
and assumptions, both general and specific, and risks exist that the
predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will
not be achieved. Given these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, investors
are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.
Any forward-looking statements contained herein speak only as at the date of
this stock exchange release. 

Disclaimer

Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE ("Goldman Sachs"), which is authorised and
supervised by the European Central Bank and the Federal Financial Supervisory
Authority (Bundesanstalt für Finanzdienstleistungsaufsicht), is acting for
Sonae and the Offeror and no one else in connection with the Tender Offer, and
will not regard any other person (whether or not a recipient of this stock
exchange release) as its client in relation to the Tender Offer and will not be
responsible to anyone other than Sonae and the Offeror for providing the
protections afforded to clients of Goldman Sachs, or for giving advice in
connection with the Tender Offer or any transaction, matter, or arrangement
referred to in the Tender Offer Document published in connection with the
Tender Offer. Neither Goldman Sachs nor any of its affiliates, nor any of their
respective partners, directors, officers, employees, agents or representatives,
owes or accepts any duty, liability or responsibility whatsoever (whether
direct or indirect, whether in contract, in tort, under statute or otherwise)
to any person who is not a client of Goldman Sachs in connection with the
matters referred to in this stock exchange release. 

Nordea Bank Abp ("Nordea"), which is supervised by the European Central Bank
and the FIN-FSA, is acting as financial adviser to the Offeror and arranger of
the Tender Offer outside the United States. Nordea is only acting for the
Offeror and no one else in connection with the Tender Offer and will not regard
any other person as its client in relation to the Tender Offer and will not be
responsible to anyone other than the Offeror for providing the protection
afforded to clients of Nordea, nor for providing advice in relation to the
Tender Offer. For the avoidance of doubt, Nordea is not registered as a broker
or dealer in the United States of America and will not be engaging in direct
communications relating to the Tender Offer with investors located within the
United States of America (whether on a reverse inquiry basis or otherwise). 

Jefferies GmbH ("Jefferies"), which is authorised and regulated in Germany by
the Bundesanstalt für Finanzdienstleistungsaufsicht, is acting exclusively for
Musti and no one else in connection with the Tender Offer, and will not regard
any other person (whether or not a recipient of this stock exchange release) as
their respective clients in relation to the Tender Offer and will not be
responsible to anyone other than Musti for providing the protections afforded
to their respective clients, nor for providing advice in relation to the Tender
Offer or any transaction, matter, or arrangement referred to in the Tender
Offer Document to be published in connection with the Tender Offer. Neither
Jefferies nor any of its affiliates, nor any of its or their respective
directors, officers, employees, agents or representatives, owes or accepts any
duty, liability or responsibility whatsoever (whether direct or indirect,
whether in contract, in tort, under statute or otherwise) to any person who is
not a client of Jefferies in connection with the matters referred to in this
stock exchange release.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1190633
Trading-Plan 2024: Die Performance-Strategie für das neue Jahr
Der kostenfreie Trading-Plan von Stefan Klotter gibt Ihnen einen exklusiven Einblick, in welche Branchen, Sektoren und Assets Sie im Jahr 2024 investieren sollten, um eine satte Rendite zu erzielen. Jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.