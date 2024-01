Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: Flybird Holding increases the offer price of the tender offer to EUR 26.10 per share

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO AUSTRALIA, CANADA, HONG KONG, JAPAN, NEW ZEALAND OR SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO AND/OR IN WHICH THE TENDER OFFER WOULD BE PROHIBITED BY APPLICABLE LAW. Flybird Holding increases the offer price of the tender offer to EUR 26.10 per share Flybird Holding Oy Stock exchange release 25 January 2024 at 12:45 EET As previously announced, Flybird Holding Oy (the "Offeror"), a company owned by a consortium (the "Consortium") comprising Sonae Holdings, S.A. (a subsidiary wholly-owned and controlled by Sonae - SGPS, S.A. ("Sonae")), Jeffrey David, Johan Dettel and David Rönnberg, and Musti Group Plc (the "Company" or "Musti"), have on 29 November 2023 entered into a combination agreement (the "Combination Agreement"), pursuant to which the Offeror has made a recommended voluntary public cash tender offer to acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares in Musti that are not held by Musti or any of its subsidiaries (the "Shares" or, individually, a "Share") (the "Tender Offer"). The Offeror has on 15 December 2023 published a tender offer document, dated 15 December 2023, concerning the Tender Offer (the tender offer document, as supplemented from time to time, the "Tender Offer Document"). The offer period for the Tender Offer (the "Offer Period") commenced on 18 December 2023. The Offeror hereby announces that it increases the offer price under the Tender Offer to EUR 26.10 in cash for each Share validly tendered in the Tender Offer (the "Increased Offer Price"), subject to any adjustments as set out below. The reason for increasing the offer price under the Tender Offer is that an intended Share reallocation between separate accounts controlled by David Rönnberg was inadvertently executed as a share trade with third parties on the stock exchange at a purchase price of EUR 26.10 per Share, instead of as a share transfer between accounts. Although the number of Shares beneficially owned by David Rönnberg remains unchanged as a result of said reallocation, the Offeror will increase the offer price under the Tender Offer by EUR 0.10 per Share in accordance with Chapter 11, Section 25 of the Finnish Securities Market Act (746/2012), to correspond to the acquisition price of the transaction executed by David Rönnberg (EUR 26.10 per Share). Should the Company change the number of Shares that are issued and outstanding on the date hereof (33,387,887 Shares) as a result of a new share issue, reclassification, stock split (including a reverse split) or any other similar transaction with dilutive effect, including securities convertible into shares or equity interests, or should the Company declare or distribute a dividend or otherwise distribute funds or any other assets to its shareholders, or if a record date with respect to any of the foregoing occurs prior to the first settlement of the completion trades (whether after the expiry of the offer period or any subsequent offer period), the Offer Price payable by the Offeror shall be adjusted accordingly on a euro-for-euro basis. The Offeror will supplement the Tender Offer Document with detailed information on the Increased Offer Price as soon as practicably possible and expects the supplement to be approved and published the week commencing 29 January 2024. Each shareholder of Musti who has already accepted the Tender Offer or accepts the Tender Offer before the supplement regarding the Increased Offer Price is published will, after such supplement is published, be deemed to have accepted the Tender Offer with the Increased Offer Price. Therefore, a shareholder of Musti who has already tendered his/her Shares in the Tender Offer or tenders before such supplement is made public, and who wishes to receive the Increased Offer Price, does not have to re-tender his/her Shares or take any other action as a result of the Increased Offer Price before or after the publication of the supplement regarding the Increased Offer Price. All such shareholders will then receive the Increased Offer Price, if the Tender Offer will be completed. Investor and Media enquiries: The Consortium Célia Sá Miranda Legal Counsel, Sonae tel. +351 937 842 253, ccmiranda@sonae.pt Ricardo Rocha Investor Relations, Sonae tel. +351 939955142, rjfrocha@sonae.pt Musti Group Plc Toni Rannikko CFO tel. +358 40 078 8812 Martin Svedholm Director, Treasury and Investor Relations tel. +358 50 579 0324, communications@mustigroup.com About the Consortium Sonae Holdings, S.A. is owned and controlled by Sonae. Founded in 1959, Sonae is a Portuguese-headquartered, multinational group with market-leading positions in its key markets across several sectors, including retail (food and non-food), health, wellness and beauty, real estate, telecom, technology and financial services. Sonae has a long-term view on economic and social value creation, which is pursued through an active portfolio management strategy and a strong social and environmental mindset. Through the strong performance of Sonae's businesses and the respective synergies within its portfolio, Sonae has shown a solid track-record of value creation and financial performance over the years, supported by a stable shareholder structure and several successful longstanding partnerships in its key portfolio companies. In 2022, Sonae's consolidated group revenue reached EUR 7.7 billion and consolidated EBITDA surpassed EUR 900 million. With a global footprint, Sonae's current portfolio includes leading companies such as MC, Worten, NOS, Sierra, Bright Pixel, Zeitreel and Universo. Jeffrey David has been a member of the Board of Directors of Musti since 2016 and Chair of the Board of Directors of Musti since 2017. Johan Dettel has been a member of the Board of Directors of Musti between 2014 and 2018 and since 2022. David Rönnberg has been the CEO of Musti since 2017. Therefore, all the above individuals have exceptional operational experience and know-how both in the pet care and retail sectors as well as in the operations of Musti, which also forms the basis for their inclusion in the Consortium by Sonae. About Musti Musti is the leading Nordic pet care specialist operating in Finland, Sweden and Norway and it employs over 1,500 employees. Musti serves Nordic customers in all channels through store chains Musti ja Mirri, Musti, Arken Zoo and Djurmagazinet, comprising a network totalling 342 stores (as per Musti's financial statements release), and through online-first retail brands such as Peten Koiratarvike and Vetzoo. Musti's mission is to make the life of pets and their owners easier, safer and more fun throughout the whole lifespan of the pet. 