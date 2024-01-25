Anzeige
WKN: A1C7VE | ISIN: US8740801043 | Ticker-Symbol: IZZ
Tradegate
25.01.24
11:07 Uhr
11,000 Euro
+0,600
+5,77 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
TAL EDUCATION GROUP ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TAL EDUCATION GROUP ADR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
10,90011,20012:47
10,90011,20012:47
PR Newswire
25.01.2024 | 10:30
49 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

TAL Education Group Announces Unaudited Financial Results for the Third Fiscal Quarter Ended November 30, 2023

BEIJING, Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL) ("TAL" or the "Company"), a smart learning solutions provider in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2024 ended November 30, 2023 .

Highlights for the Third Quarter of Fiscal Year 2024

  • Net revenues was US$373.5 million, compared to net revenues of US$232.7 million in the same period of the prior year.
  • Loss from operations was US$32.2 million, compared to loss from operations of US$32.9 million in the same period of the prior year.
  • Non-GAAP loss from operations, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, was US$10.2 million, compared to non-GAAP loss from operations of US$4.5 million in the same period of the prior year.
  • Net loss attributable to TAL was US$23.9 million, compared to net loss attributable to TAL of US$51.6 million in the same period of the prior year.
  • Non-GAAP net loss attributable to TAL, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, was US$1.9 million, compared to non-GAAP net loss attributable to TAL of US$23 .2 million in the same period of the prior year.
  • Basic and diluted net loss per American Depositary Share ("ADS") were both US$0.04 . Non-GAAP basic and diluted net loss per ADS, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, were both US$0.00 . Three ADSs represent one Class A common share.
  • Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments totaled US$3,167.6 million as of November 30, 2023, compared to US$3,171.5 million as of February 28, 2023 .

Highlights for the Nine Months Ended November 30, 2023

  • Net revenues was US$1,060.9 million, compared to net revenues of US$750.8 million in the same period of the prior year.
  • Loss from operations was US$58.2 million, compared to loss from operations of US$46.3 million in the same period of the prior year.
  • Non-GAAP income from operations, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, was US$10.2 million, compared to non-GAAP income from operations of US$35.9 million in the same period of the prior year.
  • Net loss attributable to TAL was US$31.1 million, compared to net loss attributable to TAL of US$96.2 million in the same period of the prior year.
  • Non-GAAP net income attributable to TAL, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, was US$37.3 million, compared to non-GAAP net loss attributable to TAL of US$14.0 million in the same period of the prior year.
  • Basic and diluted net loss per ADS were both US$0.05 . Non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per ADS, excluding share-based compensation expenses, were both US$0.06 .

Financial Data--Third Quarter and First Nine Months of Fiscal Year 2024
 (In US$ thousands, except per ADS data and percentages)


Three Months Ended


November 30,


2022

2023

Pct. Change

Net revenues

232,681

373,506

60.5 %

Loss from operations

(32,882)

(32,185)

(2.1 %)

Non-GAAP loss from operations

(4,540)

(10,184)

124.3 %

Net loss attributable to TAL

(51,579)

(23,946)

(53.6 %)

Non-GAAP net loss attributable to TAL

(23,237)

(1,945)

(91.6 %)

Net loss per ADS attributable to TAL - basic

(0.08)

(0.04)

(50.9 %)

Net loss per ADS attributable to TAL - diluted

(0.08)

(0.04)

(50.9 %)

Non-GAAP net loss per ADS attributable to TAL
- basic

(0.04)

(0.00)

(91.1 %)

Non-GAAP net loss per ADS attributable to TAL
- diluted

(0.04)

(0.00)

(91.1 %)


Nine Months Ended


November 30,


2022

2023

Pct. Change

Net revenues

750,786

1,060,877

41.3 %

Loss from operations

(46,314)

(58,168)

25.6 %

Non-GAAP income from operations

35,931

10,229

(71.5 %)

Net loss attributable to TAL

(96,195)

(31,081)

(67.7 %)

Non-GAAP net (loss)/income attributable to TAL

(13,950)

37,316

(367.5 %)

Net loss per ADS attributable to TAL - basic

(0.15)

(0.05)

(66.3 %)

Net loss per ADS attributable to TAL - diluted

(0.15)

(0.05)

(66.3 %)

Non-GAAP net (loss)/income per ADS attributable
to TAL - basic

(0.02)

0.06

(379.0 %)

Non-GAAP net (loss)/income per ADS attributable
to TAL - diluted

(0.02)

0.06

(374.4 %)

"Throughout this fiscal quarter, we continue to manage our core businesses, while concurrently exploring additional opportunities for development." said Alex Peng, TAL's President & Chief Financial Officer.

Mr. Peng added: "Also, we recognize the transformative potential of this new wave of technologies for our business operations, and will harness its power to serve our customers."

Financial Results for the Third Quarter of Fiscal Year 2024

Net Revenues

In the third quarter of fiscal year 2024, TAL reported net revenues of US$373.5 million, representing a 60.5% increase from US$232.7 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2023.

Operating Costs and Expenses

In the third quarter of fiscal year 2024, operating costs and expenses were US$405.8 million, representing a 52.4% increase from US$266.3 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2023. Non-GAAP operating costs and expenses, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, were US$383.8 million, representing a 61.3% increase from US$238.0 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2023.

Cost of revenues increased by 68.2% to US$173.2 million from US$103.0 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2023. Non-GAAP cost of revenues, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, increased by 71.7% to US$170.7 million, from US$99.4 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2023.

Selling and marketing expenses increased by 73.3% to US$122.0 million from US$70.4 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2023. Non-GAAP selling and marketing expenses, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, increased by 82.6% to US$116.4 million, from US$63.8 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2023.

General and administrative expenses increased by 19.0% to US$110.7 million from US$93.0 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2023. Non-GAAP general and administrative expenses, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, increased by 29.3% to US$96.7 million, from US$74.8 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2023.

Total share-based compensation expenses allocated to the related operating costs and expenses decreased by 22.4% to US$22.0 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2024 from US$28.3 million in the same period of fiscal year 2023.

Gross Profit

Gross profit increased by 54.4% to US$200.3 million from US$129.7 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2023.

Loss from Operations

Loss from operations was US$32.2 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2024, compared to loss from operations of US$32.9 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2023. Non-GAAP loss from operations, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, was US$10.2 million, compared to Non-GAAP loss from operations of US$4.5 million in the same period of the prior year.

Other (Expense)/Income

Other income was US$13.3 million for the third quarter of fiscal year 2024, compared to other expense of US$32.0 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2023.

Impairment Loss on Long-term Investments

Impairment loss on long-term investment was US$2.3 million for the third quarter of fiscal year 2024, compared to impairment loss on long-term investment of US$0.2 million for the third quarter of fiscal year 2023.

Income Tax Expense

Income tax expense was US$15.4 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2024, compared to US$2.8 million of income tax expense in the third quarter of fiscal year 2023.

Net (Loss)/Income attributable to TAL Education Group

Net loss attributable to TAL was US$23.9 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2024, compared to net loss attributable to TAL of US$51.6 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2023. Non-GAAP net loss attributable to TAL, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, was US$1.9 million, compared to Non-GAAP net loss attributable to TAL of US$23.2 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2023.

Basic and Diluted Net (Loss)/Income per ADS

Basic and diluted net loss per ADS were both US$0.04 in the third quarter of fiscal year 2024. Non-GAAP basic and diluted net loss per ADS, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, were both US$0.00 in the third quarter of fiscal year 2024.

Cash Flow

Net cash provided by operating activities for the third quarter of fiscal year 2024 was US$247.1 million .

Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Short-Term Investments

As of November 30, 2023, the Company had US$2,193.4 million of cash and cash equivalents and US$974.2 million of short-term investments, compared to US$2,021.9 million of cash and cash equivalents and US$1,149.6 million of short-term investments as of February 28, 2023 .

Deferred Revenue

As of November 30, 2023, the Company's deferred revenue balance was US$507.7 million, compared to US$237.4 million as of February 28, 2023 .

Financial Results for the First Nine Months of Fiscal Year 2024

Net Revenues

For the first nine months of fiscal year 2024, TAL reported net revenues of US$1,060.9 million, representing a 41.3% increase from US$750.8 million in the first nine months of fiscal year 2023.

Operating Costs and Expenses

In the first nine months of fiscal year 2024, operating costs and expenses were US$1,130.7 million, a 38.1% increase from US$818.8 million in the first nine months of fiscal year 2023. Non-GAAP operating costs and expenses, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, were US$1,062.3 million, a 44.2% increase from US$736.6 million in the first nine months of fiscal year 2023.

Cost of revenues increased by 56.2% to US$482.1 million from US$308.6 million in the first nine months of fiscal year 2023. Non-GAAP cost of revenues, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, increased by 58.3% to US$475.1 million from US$300.1 million in the first nine months of fiscal year 2023.

Selling and marketing expenses increased by 61.1% to US$335.9 million from US$208.5 million in the first nine months of fiscal year 2023. Non-GAAP selling and marketing expenses, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, increased by 70.8% to US$316.8 million from US$185.5 million in the first nine months of fiscal year 2023.

General and administrative expenses increased by 3.7% to US$312.7 million from US$301.6 million in the first nine months of fiscal year 2023. Non-GAAP general and administrative expenses, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, increased by 7.8% to US$270.4 million from US$250.9 million in the first nine months of fiscal year 2023.

Total share-based compensation expenses allocated to the related operating costs and expenses decreased by 16.8% to US$68.4 million in the first nine months of fiscal year 2024 from US$82.2 million in the same period of fiscal year 2023.

Gross Profit

Gross profit increased by 30.9% to US$578.8 million from US$442.1 million in the first nine months of fiscal year 2023.

(Loss)/Income from Operations

Loss from operations was US$58.2 million in the first nine months of fiscal year 2024, compared to loss from operations of US$46.3 million in the same period of the prior year. Non-GAAP income from operations, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, was US$10.2 million, compared to US$35.9 million Non-GAAP income from operations in the same period of the prior year.

Other (Expense)/Income

Other income was US$11.5 million for the first nine months of fiscal year 2024, compared to other expense of US$84.5 million in the same period of the prior year.

Impairment Loss on Long-term Investments

Impairment loss on long-term investments was US$33.0 million for the first nine months of fiscal year 2024, compared to US$6.8 million for the first nine months of fiscal year 2023.

Income Tax Expense

Income tax expense was US$8.9 million in the first nine months of fiscal year 2024, compared to US$9.6 million of income tax expense in the first nine months of fiscal year 2023.

Net (Loss)/Income Attributable to TAL Education Group

Net loss attributable to TAL was US$31.1 million in the first nine months of fiscal year 2024, compared to net loss attributable to TAL of US$96.2 million in the first nine months of fiscal year 2023. Non-GAAP net income attributable to TAL, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, was US$37.3 million, compared to US$14.0 million Non-GAAP net loss attributable to TAL in the same period of the prior year.

Cash Flow

Net cash provided by operating activities for the first nine months of fiscal year 2024 was US$329.9 million .

Basic and Diluted Net (Loss)/Income per ADS

Basic and diluted net loss per ADS were both US$0.05 in the first nine months of fiscal year 2024. Non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per ADS, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, were both US$0.06 .

Share Repurchase

In April 2023, the Company's board of directors authorized to extend its share repurchase program launched in April 2021 by 12 months. Pursuant to the extended share repurchase program, the Company may repurchase up to approximately US$737.4 million of its common shares through April 30, 2024 . As of November 30, 2023, the Company has repurchased 13,385,764 common shares at an aggregate consideration of approximately US$233.6 million under the share repurchase program.

Director Resignation and Appointment

Mr. Yunfeng Bai ("Mr. Bai") has resigned from his position as a director of the Company, effective January 23, 2024 . Mr. Bai's resignation was due to personal reasons and not as a result of any disagreement between Mr. Bai and the Company, its management, the Board or any committee of the Board. The Board appointed Dr. Yachao Liu ("Dr. Liu"), who currently serves as the chief operating officer of the Company, as a new director to serve on the Board, effective January 23, 2024 .

Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call and live webcast to discuss its financial results for the third fiscal quarter of fiscal year 2024 ended November 30, 2023 at 7:00 a.m. Eastern Time on January 25, 2024 ( 8:00 p.m. Beijing time on January 25, 2024 ).

Please note that you will need to pre-register for conference call participation at https://register.vevent.com/register/BI667c14d6700b44e0a1cd016d7f7f8878.

Upon registration, you will receive an email containing participant dial-in numbers and unique Direct Event Passcode. This information will allow you to gain immediate access to the call. Participants may pre-register at any time, including up to and after the call start time.

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations section of TAL's website at https://ir.100tal.com/.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. Among other things, TAL Education Group's strategic and operational plans contain forward-looking statements. The Company may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its reports filed with, or furnished to, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual reports to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: the Company's ability to continue to provide competitive learning services and products; the Company's ability to continue to recruit, train and retain talents; the Company's ability to improve the content of current course offerings and develop new courses; the Company's ability to maintain and enhance its brand; the Company's ability to maintain and continue to improve its teaching results; and the Company's ability to compete effectively against its competitors. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's reports filed with, or furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and TAL Education Group undertakes no duty to update such information or any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

About TAL Education Group

TAL Education Group is a smart learning solutions provider in China . The acronym "TAL" stands for "Tomorrow Advancing Life", which reflects our vision to promote top learning opportunities for students through both high-quality teaching and content, as well as leading edge application of technology in the education experience. TAL Education Group offers comprehensive learning services to students from all ages through diversified class formats. Our learning services mainly cover enrichment learnings programs and some academic subjects in and out of China . Our ADSs trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "TAL".

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In evaluating its business, TAL considers and uses the following measures defined as non-GAAP financial measures by the SEC as supplemental metrics to review and assess its operating performance: non-GAAP operating costs and expenses, non-GAAP cost of revenues, non-GAAP selling and marketing expenses, non-GAAP general and administrative expenses, non-GAAP loss from operations, non-GAAP net loss attributable to TAL, non-GAAP basic and non-GAAP diluted net loss per ADS. To present each of these non-GAAP measures, the Company excludes share-based compensation expenses, the related tax effect of which has been nil. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned "Reconciliations of non-GAAP measures to the most comparable GAAP measures" set forth at the end of this release.

TAL believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding its performance and liquidity by excluding share-based expenses that may not be indicative of its operating performance from a cash perspective. TAL believes that both management and investors benefit from these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing its performance and when planning and forecasting future periods. These non-GAAP financial measures also facilitate management's internal comparisons to TAL's historical performance and liquidity. TAL computes its non-GAAP financial measures using the same consistent method from quarter to quarter and from period to period. TAL believes these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors in allowing for greater transparency with respect to supplemental information used by management in its financial and operational decision making. A limitation of using non-GAAP measures is that these non-GAAP measures exclude share-based compensation charges that have been and will continue to be for the foreseeable future a significant recurring expense in the Company's business. Management compensates for these limitations by providing specific information regarding the GAAP amounts excluded from each non-GAAP measure. The accompanying tables have more details on the reconciliations between GAAP financial measures that are most directly comparable to non-GAAP financial measures.

For further information, please contact:

Jackson Ding
Investor Relations
TAL Education Group
Tel: +86 10 5292 6669-8809
Email: [email protected]

TAL EDUCATION GROUP

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands of U.S. dollars)



As of

February 28,
2023


As of

November 30,
2023

ASSETS








Current assets




Cash and cash equivalents

$ 2,021,927


$ 2,193,387

Restricted cash-current

126,891


234,501

Short-term investments

1,149,607


974,211

Inventory

39,002


59,013

Amounts due from related parties-current

423


404

Income tax receivables

5,071


-

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

125,486


182,323

Total current assets

3,468,407


3,643,839

Restricted cash-non-current

146,089


94,480

Property and equipment, net

288,877


376,101

Deferred tax assets

5,973


2,722

Rental deposits

12,734


14,313

Intangible assets, net

485


2,427

Land use right, net

193,878


185,252

Amounts due from related parties- non-current

-


22

Long-term investments

453,375


374,369

Long-term prepayments and other non-current assets

5,534


12,683

Operating lease right-of-use assets

149,002


207,115

Total assets

$ 4,724,354


$ 4,913,323





LIABILITIES AND EQUITY








Current liabilities




Accounts payable

$ 59,991


$ 110,610

Deferred revenue-current

234,889


482,368

Amounts due to related parties-current

100


169

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

446,711


479,889

Operating lease liabilities, current portion

42,174


58,182

Total current liabilities

783,865


1,131,218

Deferred revenue-non-current

2,465


25,294

Deferred tax liabilities

1,563


2,108

Operating lease liabilities, non-current portion

115,548


156,282

Total liabilities

903,441


1,314,902





Equity




Class A common shares

169


152

Class B common shares

49


49

Treasury Stock

(6)


-

Additional paid-in capital

4,400,656


4,235,880

Statutory reserve

160,353


157,492

Accumulated deficit

(685,912)


(714,132)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(30,666)


(57,646)

Total TAL Education Group's equity

3,844,643


3,621,795

Noncontrolling interest

(23,730)


(23,374)

Total equity

3,820,913


3,598,421

Total liabilities and equity

$ 4,724,354


$ 4,913,323






TAL EDUCATION GROUP

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands of U.S. dollars, except share, ADS, per share and per ADS data)



For the Three Months Ended
November 30,


For the Nine Months Ended

November 30,


2022


2023


2022


2023

Net revenues

$ 232,681


$ 373,506


$ 750,786


$ 1,060,877

Cost of revenues (note 1)

102,955


173,180


308,645


482,075

Gross profit

129,726


200,326


442,141


578,802

Operating expenses (note 1)








Selling and marketing

70,398


121,977


208,524


335,902

General and administrative

92,972


110,678


301,628


312,707

Total operating expenses

163,370


232,655


510,152


648,609

Government subsidies

762


144


21,697


11,639

Loss from operations

(32,882)


(32,185)


(46,314)


(58,168)

Interest income

15,979


20,076


41,487


64,033

Other (expense)/income

(32,022)


13,324


(84,526)


11,511

Gain from disposal of a
subsidiary

-


-


9,550


-

Impairment loss on long-term
investments

(215)


(2,270)


(6,825)


(33,031)

Loss before income tax
expense and income/(loss)
from equity method
investments

(49,140)


(1,055)


(86,628)


(15,655)

Income tax expense

(2,756)


(15,374)


(9,559)


(8,875)

Income/(loss) from equity
method investments

280


(7,644)


801


(6,936)

Net loss

(51,616)


(24,073)


(95,386)


(31,466)

Add: Net loss/(income)
attributable to noncontrolling
interest

37


127


(809)


385

Total net loss attributable to
TAL Education Group

$ (51,579)


$ (23,946)


$ (96,195)


$ (31,081)

Net loss per common share








Basic

$ (0.24)


$ (0.12)


$ (0.45)


$ (0.15)

Diluted

(0.24)


(0.12)


(0.45)


(0.15)

Net loss per ADS (note 2)








Basic

$ (0.08)


$ (0.04)


$ (0.15)


$ (0.05)

Diluted

(0.08)


(0.04)


(0.15)


(0.05)

Weighted average shares used in
calculating net loss per
common share








Basic

211,617,052


200,134,875


212,770,824


204,020,823

Diluted

211,617,052


200,134,875


212,770,824


204,020,823









Note1: Share-based compensation expenses are included in the operating costs and expenses as follows:


For the Three Months


For the Nine Months


Ended November 30,

Ended November 30,


2022


2023


2022


2023


Cost of revenues

$ 3,549


$ 2,499


$ 8,529


$ 6,989


Selling and marketing expenses

6,637


5,558


23,014


19,120


General and administrative expenses

18,156


13,944


50,702


42,288


Total

$ 28,342


$ 22,001


$ 82,245


$ 68,397






















Note 2: Three ADSs represent one Class A common Share.

TAL EDUCATION GROUP

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF

COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

(In thousands of U.S. dollars)



For the Three Months Ended

November 30,


For the Nine Months Ended

November 30,


2022


2023


2022


2023









Net loss

$ (51,616)


$ (24,073)


$ (95,386)


$ (31,466)

Other comprehensive
(loss)/income, net of tax

(24,634)


18,356


(141,372)


(26,239)

Comprehensive loss

(76,250)


(5,717)


(236,758)


(57,705)

Add: Comprehensive
(income)/loss attributable to
noncontrolling interest

(776)


557


(4,172)


(356)

Comprehensive loss
attributable to TAL
Education Group

$ (77,026)


$ (5,160)


$ (240,930)


$ (58,061)

TAL EDUCATION GROUP

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF

CASH fLOWS

(In thousands of U.S. dollars)



For the Three Months Ended

November 30,


For the Nine Months Ended

November 30,


2022


2023


2022


2023









Net cash provided by operating
activities

$ 95,897


$ 247,123


$ 48,319


$ 329,918

Net cash provided by/(used in)
investing activities

99,207


(208,847)


(324,778)


133,955

Net cash (used in)/provided by
financing activities

(11,931)


207


(66,235)


(233,301)

Effect of exchange rate
changes

(403)


6,805


(30,860)


(3,111)

Net increase/(decrease) in
cash, cash equivalents and
restricted cash

182,770


45,288


(373,554)


227,461

Cash, cash equivalents and
restricted cash at the
beginning of period

2,125,462


2,477,080


2,681,786


2,294,907

Cash, cash equivalents and
restricted cash at the end
of period

$ 2,308,232


$ 2,522,368


$ 2,308,232


$ 2,522,368

TAL EDUCATION GROUP

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures to the Most Comparable GAAP Measures

(In thousands of U.S. dollars, except share, ADS, per share and per ADS data)



For the Three Months

Ended November 30,


For the Nine Months
Ended November 30,


2022


2023


2022


2023









Cost of revenues

$ 102,955


$ 173,180


$ 308,645


$ 482,075

Share-based compensation expense in
cost of revenues

3,549


2,499


8,529


6,989

Non-GAAP cost of revenues

99,406


170,681


300,116


475,086









Selling and marketing expenses

70,398


121,977


208,524


335,902

Share-based compensation expense in
selling and marketing expenses

6,637


5,558


23,014


19,120

Non-GAAP selling and marketing
expenses

63,761


116,419


185,510


316,782

General and administrative expenses

92,972


110,678


301,628


312,707

Share-based compensation expense in
general and administrative expenses

18,156


13,944


50,702


42,288

Non-GAAP general and
administrative expenses

74,816


96,734


250,926


270,419









Operating costs and expenses

266,325


405,835


818,797


1,130,684

Share-based compensation expense in
operating costs and expenses

28,342


22,001


82,245


68,397

Non-GAAP operating costs and
expenses

237,983


383,834


736,552


1,062,287









Loss from operations

(32,882)


(32,185)


(46,314)


(58,168)

Share based compensation expenses

28,342


22,001


82,245


68,397

Non-GAAP (loss)/income from
operations

(4,540)


(10,184)


35,931


10,229









Net loss attributable to TAL
Education Group

(51,579)


(23,946)


(96,195)


(31,081)

Share based compensation expenses

28,342


22,001


82,245


68,397

Non-GAAP net (loss)/income
attributable to TAL Education
Group

$ (23,237)


$ (1,945)


$ (13,950)


$ 37,316

Net loss per ADS


Basic

$ (0.08)


$ (0.04)


$ (0.15)


$ (0.05)

Diluted

(0.08)


(0.04)


(0.15)


(0.05)

Non-GAAP net (loss)/income per ADS








Basic

$ (0.04)


$ (0.00)


$ (0.02)


$ 0.06

Diluted

(0.04)


(0.00)


(0.02)


0.06

ADSs used in calculating net loss per
ADS








Basic

634,851,156


600,404,625


638,312,472


612,062,469

Diluted

634,851,156


600,404,625


638,312,472


612,062,469

ADSs used in calculating Non-GAAP
net (loss)/income per ADS








Basic

634,851,156


600,404,625


638,312,472


612,062,469

Diluted

634,851,156


600,404,625


638,312,472


622,332,267

SOURCE TAL Education Group

