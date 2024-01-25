NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Anticipated adjustment due to extraordinary dividend in SEB (14/24)

The following information is based on the press release from Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (SEB) published on January 25, 2024 and may be subject to change. The Board of Directors of SEB has proposed that the Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled for March 19, 2024, approves an extraordinary dividend of SEK 3.00 per share in addition to an ordinary dividend of SEK 8.50 per share. The scheduled Ex-date is March 20, 2024. Provided that the AGM approves the proposal, NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will carry out a re-calculation of options, regular and gross return forwards and futures in SEB (SEBA). For further information, please see the attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1190642