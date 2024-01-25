Anzeige
Donnerstag, 25.01.2024
WKN: 859768 | ISIN: SE0000148884 | Ticker-Symbol: SEBA
GlobeNewswire
25.01.2024 | 12:10
NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Anticipated adjustment due to extraordinary dividend in SEB (14/24)

The following information is based on the press release from Skandinaviska
Enskilda Banken AB (SEB) published on January 25, 2024 and may be subject to
change. 

The Board of Directors of SEB has proposed that the Annual General Meeting
(AGM) scheduled for March 19, 2024, approves an extraordinary dividend of SEK
3.00 per share in addition to an ordinary dividend of SEK 8.50 per share. The
scheduled Ex-date is March 20, 2024. Provided that the AGM approves the
proposal, NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will carry out a re-calculation of
options, regular and gross return forwards and futures in SEB (SEBA). 

For further information, please see the attached file.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1190642
