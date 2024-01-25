LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE: BANC):
Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE: BANC) ("Banc of California"), parent of wholly-owned subsidiary Banc of California (the "Bank"), today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2023. On November 30, 2023, Banc of California and PacWest Bancorp closed their transformational merger, creating California's premier business bank. As of December 31, 2023, Banc of California had total assets of $38.5 billion.
|"Following the merger with PacWest, we have created California's premier relationship-focused business bank."
- Jared Wolff, President & CEO
Fourth quarter highlights include:
- As a result of the impact of the merger and the balance sheet repositioning, total assets of $38.5 billion increased $1.7 billion and total loans increased $3.6 billion, or 16% from the prior quarter, resulting in a year-end loans to deposits ratio of 84%.
- Total deposits of $30.4 billion increased $3.8 billion, an increase of 14% from the prior quarter, and noninterest-bearing deposits of $7.8 billion increased $2.2 billion, or 39% from the prior quarter. Borrowings decreased $3.4 billion, or 54% from the prior quarter.
- Completed asset sales of $6.1 billion and completed paydown of $8.6 billion high-cost funding related to the balance sheet repositioning, which improved the mix of earning assets and reduced higher cost funding. Wholesale fundings as a percentage of total assets down to 17%, compared to 28% in the prior quarter.
- Improved overall deposit mix, with the period-end noninterest-bearing deposit percentage increasing from 21% of total deposits at the prior quarter-end to 26% at year-end and brokered time deposits decreasing from 15% of total deposits at the prior quarter-end to 12% at year-end.
- Significant decrease in unrealized losses on securities, with unrealized losses in accumulated other comprehensive income ("AOCI") of $434 million at year-end compared to $879 million at the prior quarter-end, resulting from security sales and decreased market forward rates in the fourth quarter.
- High liquidity levels, with immediately available on-balance sheet liquidity and unused borrowing capacity of $17.2 billion, which was 2.5 times greater than uninsured and uncollateralized deposits. Cash as a percentage of total assets was 14%, down from 17% in the prior quarter.
- Strong capital ratios well above the regulatory thresholds for "well capitalized" banks, including an estimated 16.40% Total risk-based capital ratio, 12.42% Tier 1 capital ratio, 10.12% CET1 capital ratio and 9.00% Tier 1 leverage ratio.
- Allowance for credit losses of 1.22%, up from 1.15% at the prior quarter-end after a provision for credit losses of $47.0 million, which includes a $22.2 million initial provision related to non-purchased credit deteriorated ("non-PCD") loan balances.
- Strong credit quality, with year-end nonperforming loans to total loans at 0.29%, down from 0.57% at the prior quarter-end.
- Increased stockholders' equity as a result of the merger, with total stockholders' equity increasing by $1.0 billion in the fourth quarter resulting in book value per share of $17.12 and tangible book value per share(1) of $14.96.
(1)
Non-GAAP measure; refer to section 'Non-GAAP Measures'
Jared Wolff, President & CEO of Banc of California, commented, "Since closing our transformational merger with PacWest Bancorp on November 30, 2023, we have made excellent progress on the integration and the balance sheet repositioning actions that we indicated at the time of the merger announcement. As a result, we have created the well capitalized, highly-liquid financial institution we envisioned, with significant earnings potential and a strong position in key California markets."
Mr. Wolff continued, "As we move through 2024, we will realize more of the benefits of our balance sheet repositioning, which will positively impact our net interest margin, as well as steadily reduce our noninterest expense as we complete the system conversion in the second quarter of 2024 and consolidate some of our branches that are in close proximity to each other. While we will remain conservative in our new loan production until economic conditions improve, we are already seeing the positive benefits of being a larger, stronger financial institution on our business development efforts. Given the strength of our franchise and the superior level of service, solutions and expertise that we can provide, we believe we have great opportunities to consistently add attractive client relationships that provide both operating deposit accounts and high quality loans, particularly given the significant changes we have seen over the past two years in the California banking landscape with many competitors exiting or significantly pulling back from the market. We believe we are well-positioned to deliver strong financial performance for our shareholders in 2024, as well as capitalize on the strong market position we have created in California to greatly enhance the value of our franchise in the coming years."
Presentation of Results - PacWest Bancorp Merger
On November 30, 2023, PacWest Bancorp merged with and into Banc of California (the "Merger"), with Banc of California continuing as the surviving legal corporation and Banc of California concurrently closed a $400 million equity capital raise. The Merger was accounted for as a reverse merger using the acquisition method of accounting, therefore, PacWest Bancorp was deemed the acquirer for financial reporting purposes, even though Banc of California was the legal acquirer. The Merger was an all-stock transaction and has been accounted for as a business combination. Banc of California's financial results for all periods ended prior to November 30, 2023 reflect PacWest Bancorp results only on a standalone basis. In addition, Banc of California's reported financial results for the three months and year ended December 31, 2023 reflect PacWest Bancorp financial results only on a standalone basis until the closing of the Merger on November 30, 2023, and results of the combined company for the month of December 2023. The number of shares issued and outstanding, earnings per share, and all references to share quantities or metrics of Banc of California have been retrospectively restated to reflect the equivalent number of shares issued in the Merger as the Merger was accounted for as a reverse merger. Under the reverse merger method of accounting, the assets and liabilities of legacy Banc of California as of November 30, 2023 were recorded at their respective estimated fair values.
The Company recorded a net loss of $492.9 million, or a loss of $4.55 per diluted common share, for the fourth quarter of 2023. This compares to a net loss of $33.3 million, or a loss of $0.42 per diluted common share, for the third quarter of 2023. The fourth quarter of 2023 included pre-tax amounts of $442.4 million of losses on security sales relating to our previously announced balance sheet repositioning strategy, merger costs of $111.8 million, an FDIC special assessment of $32.7 million, and an initial credit provision on acquired loans of $22.2 million, in each case in connection with our merger with PacWest Bancorp. The fourth quarter also included borrowing facility and termination fees of $19.5 million, additional expenses related to the HOA business of $16.8 million, and various nonrecurring expenses of approximately $8.7 million.
INCOME STATEMENT HIGHLIGHTS
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
December 31,
|Summary Income Statement
2023
2023
2022
2023
2022
|(In thousands)
|Total interest income
$
467,240
$
446,084
$
473,023
$
1,971,000
$
1,556,489
|Total interest expense
316,189
315,355
150,084
1,223,872
265,727
|Net interest income
151,051
130,729
322,939
747,128
1,290,762
|Provision for credit losses
47,000
-
10,000
52,000
24,500
|(Loss) gain on sale of loans
(3,526
)
(1,901
)
388
(161,346
)
518
|Loss on sale of securities
(442,413
)
-
(49,302
)
(442,413
)
(50,321
)
|Other noninterest income
45,537
45,709
29,958
155,474
124,630
|Total noninterest (loss) income
(400,402
)
43,808
(18,956
)
(448,285
)
74,827
|Total revenue
(249,351
)
174,537
303,983
298,843
1,365,589
|Goodwill impairment
-
-
29,000
1,376,736
29,000
|Acquisition, integration and reorganization costs
111,800
9,925
5,703
142,633
5,703
|Other noninterest expense
251,838
191,178
192,129
938,812
738,818
|Total noninterest expense
363,638
201,103
226,832
2,458,181
773,521
|(Loss) earnings before income taxes
(659,989
)
(26,566
)
67,151
(2,211,338
)
567,568
|Income tax (benefit) expense
(177,034
)
(3,222
)
17,642
(312,201
)
143,955
|Net (loss) earnings
(482,955
)
(23,344
)
49,509
(1,899,137
)
423,613
|Preferred stock dividends
9,947
9,947
9,947
39,788
19,339
|Net (loss) earnings available to common and equivalent stockholders
$
(492,902
)
$
(33,291
)
$
39,562
$
(1,938,925
)
$
404,274
Net Interest Income
Q4-2023 vs Q3-2023
Net interest income increased by $20.3 million, or 15.5%, to $151.1 million for the fourth quarter due primarily to a change in the interest-earning asset mix combined with net interest margin expansion.
Average interest-earning assets of $35.4 billion decreased by $0.4 billion from the prior quarter due to the sales of loans and securities, partially offset by acquired legacy Banc of California interest-earning assets. The net interest margin increased by 24 basis points to 1.69% for the fourth quarter as the yield on average interest-earning assets increased by 29 basis points, while the cost of average total funds increased by 7 basis points. The net interest margin for the month of December 2023 was 2.15% and the estimated spot net interest margin at December 31, 2023 was 2.75%.
The yield on average interest-earning assets increased by 29 basis points to 5.23% for the fourth quarter from 4.94% in the third quarter due mainly to the change in the interest-earning asset mix driven by the increase in the balance of average loans and leases as a percentage of average interest-earning assets from 62% to 67%, the decrease in the balance of average investment securities as a percentage of average interest-earning assets from 19% to 17%, and the balance of average deposits in financial institutions as a percentage of average interest-earning assets from 19% to 16%. The yield on average loans and leases increased by 28 basis points to 5.82% during the fourth quarter as a result of higher discount accretion income and changes in portfolio mix from loan sales and acquired loans and leases.
The cost of average total funds increased by 7 basis points to 3.68% for the fourth quarter from 3.61% in the third quarter due mainly to higher market interest rates on borrowings. The cost of average total deposits decreased by 4 basis points to 2.94% for the fourth quarter compared to 2.98% in the third quarter. The cost of average interest-bearing liabilities increased by 17 basis points to 4.51% for the fourth quarter from 4.34% in the third quarter. Average noninterest-bearing deposits increased by $0.5 billion for the fourth quarter compared to the third quarter and average total deposits increased by $0.6 billion.
The estimated spot rates, or exit run-rates, at December 31, 2023 were 6.18% for loans and leases and 5.63% for interest-earning assets. The spot rates at December 31, 2023 were 2.69% for total deposits and 2.99% for the total cost of funds.
Full Year 2023 vs Full Year 2022
Net interest income decreased by $543.6 million, or 42.1%, to $747.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2023 from the same period in 2022, due primarily to higher funding costs from higher market interest rates, changes in the balance sheet mix, and the enhanced liquidity management strategies in the first half of 2023 due to the operating environment.
The net interest margin decreased by 151 basis points to 1.98% as the cost of average total funds increased by 260 basis points, while the yield on average interest-earning assets increased by 101 basis points.
The yield on average interest-earning assets increased by 101 basis points to 5.21% for the year ended December 31, 2023 from 4.20% for the same period in 2022 due mainly to higher market interest rates, partially offset by the changes in the mix of average interest-earning assets. The yield on average loans and leases increased by 85 basis points to 5.92% for the year ended December 31, 2023 compared to the year ended December 31, 2022. The yield on average investment securities increased by 20 basis points to 2.56% for the same period. Average loans and leases represented 67% of average interest-earnings assets for the year ended December 31, 2023 compared to 70% for the year ended December 31, 2022. Average loans and leases decreased by $714.1 million due mainly to loan sales during the year to increase liquidity to fund potential deposit outflows.
The cost of average total funds increased by 260 basis points to 3.34% for the year ended December 31, 2023 from 0.74% for the year ended December 31, 2022 due mainly to higher market interest rates and changes in the balance sheet mix. The cost of average total deposits increased by 202 basis points to 2.61% for the year ended December 31, 2023 compared to the same period in 2022. The cost of average interest-bearing liabilities increased by 296 basis points to 4.14% for the year ended December 31, 2023 compared to 1.18% for the same period in 2022 driven primarily by a 249 basis point increase in the cost of average interest-bearing deposits to 3.46% from 0.97% for the same period in 2022. The increase in the cost of these funding sources was due mainly to the impact of higher market interest rates. Average noninterest-bearing deposits decreased by $6.5 billion for the year ended December 31, 2023 compared to the same period in 2022 and average total deposits decreased by $5.6 billion. Average noninterest-bearing deposits represented 25% of total average deposits for the year ended December 31, 2023 compared to 40% for the same period in 2022.
Provision For Credit Losses
Q4-2023 vs Q3-2023
The provision for credit losses was $47.0 million for the fourth quarter and included an initial provision of $22.2 million for acquired legacy Banc of California non-PCD loans. Outside this initial provision, the quarter's expense was driven by $13.2 million of net charge-offs and a need for increased quantitative reserves resulting from revising the economic forecast to reflect a 60% probability weighting on recessionary scenarios and updating expected prepayment speeds based on a high interest rate environment. There was no provision for credit losses for the third quarter which included an $8.0 million provision for loan losses related to higher qualitative reserves on office loans, offset by an $8.0 million reversal of the provision for credit losses related to lower unfunded loan commitments.
Full Year 2023 vs Full Year 2022
During the year ended December 31, 2023, the provision for credit losses was $52.0 million and included a $113.5 million provision for loan losses, offset partially by a $61.5 million reversal of the provision for credit losses related to lower unfunded loan commitments. The provision for loan losses included an initial provision of $22.2 million for acquired legacy Banc of California non-PCD loans. The provision for credit losses was $23.0 million during the year ended December 31, 2022, and included a $5.0 million provision for loan losses and an $18.0 million provision related to higher unfunded loan commitments.
Noninterest Income
Q4-2023 vs Q3-2023
Noninterest income decreased by $444.2 million to a loss of $400.4 million for the fourth quarter due almost entirely to an increase in the loss on sale of securities of $442.4 million. As part of our balance sheet repositioning strategy, we sold $2.7 billion of legacy PacWest available-for-sale securities in the fourth quarter resulting in losses of $442.4 million. Additionally, we sold $0.8 billion of legacy Banc of California available-for-sale securities in December 2023 resulting in no gain or loss as these securities were marked to fair value at the close of the merger.
Full Year 2023 vs Full Year 2022
Noninterest income for the year ended December 31, 2023 decreased by $523.1 million to a loss of $448.3 million compared to the same period in 2022 due mainly to a $392.1 million increase in the loss on the sale of securities and a $161.9 million increase in the loss on the sale of loans, offset partially by higher dividends and gains from equity investments, higher leased equipment income, and higher other income primarily from legal settlements totaling $22.1 million.
Noninterest Expense
Q4-2023 vs Q3-2023
Noninterest expense increased by $162.5 million to $363.6 million for the fourth quarter compared to the third quarter. The increase was due mainly to acquisition, integration and reorganization costs of $111.8 million related to our merger with PacWest, an increase in insurance and assessments expense of $21.7 million, which includes $32.7 million for the FDIC special assessment, an increase of $18.9 million in customer related expense, and higher compensation expense of $17.7 million.
Full Year 2023 vs Full Year 2022
Noninterest expense for the year ended December 31, 2023 increased by $1.7 billion to $2.5 billion compared to the same period in 2022. The increase was due mainly to higher (i) goodwill impairment of $1.3 billion, (ii) acquisition, integration and reorganization costs of $136.9 million, (iii) regulatory assessments of $110.2 million due to the special FDIC assessment and the generally-applicable FDIC increased assessment rates in 2023, (iv) customer related expense of $68.8 million, and (v) other expense of $96.8 million, including $106.8 million of unfunded commitments fair value loss adjustments, offset partially by lower compensation expense of $74.5 million.
Income Taxes
Q4-2023 vs Q3-2023
An income tax benefit of $177.0 million was recorded for the fourth quarter resulting in an effective tax rate of 26.8% compared to a benefit of $3.2 million for the third quarter and an effective tax rate of 12.1%.
Full Year 2023 vs Full Year 2022
Income tax benefit totaled $312.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2023, representing an effective tax rate of 14.1%, compared to tax expense of $144.0 million and an effective tax rate of 25.4% for the year ended December 31, 2022. The lower effective tax rate in 2023 was primarily due to the effect of the non-deductible goodwill impairment.
BALANCE SHEET HIGHLIGHTS
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
Increase (Decrease)
|Selected Balance Sheet Items
2023
2023
2022
CQ vs PQ
CQ vs PYQ
|(In thousands)
|Cash and cash equivalents
$
5,377,576
$
6,069,667
$
2,240,222
$
(692,091
)
$
3,137,354
|Securities available-for-sale
2,346,864
4,487,172
4,843,487
(2,140,308
)
(2,496,623
)
|Securities held-to-maturity
2,287,291
2,282,586
2,269,135
4,705
18,156
|Loan held for investment, net of deferred fees
25,489,687
21,920,946
28,609,129
3,568,741
(3,119,442
)
|Total assets
38,534,064
36,877,833
41,228,936
1,656,231
(2,694,872
)
|Noninterest-bearing deposits
$
7,774,254
$
5,579,033
$
11,212,357
$
2,195,221
$
(3,438,103
)
|Total deposits
30,401,769
26,598,681
33,936,334
3,803,088
(3,534,565
)
|Borrowings
2,911,322
6,294,525
1,764,030
(3,383,203
)
1,147,292
|Total liabilities
35,143,299
34,478,556
37,278,405
664,743
(2,135,106
)
|Total stockholders' equity
3,390,765
2,399,277
3,950,531
991,488
(559,766
)
Securities
The balance of securities held-to-maturity ("HTM") remained consistent through the fourth quarter and totaled $2.3 billion at December 31, 2023. As of December 31, 2023, HTM securities had aggregate unrealized net after-tax losses in AOCI of $181.4 million remaining from the balance established at the time of transfer on June 1, 2022. These HTM unrealized losses are related to changes in overall interest rates.
Securities available-for-sale ("AFS") decreased by $2.1 billion during the fourth quarter to $2.3 billion at December 31, 2023, due primarily to legacy PacWest securities sales of $2.7 billion, offset partially by a reduction in the unrealized net pre-tax losses. The decrease in unrealized net losses was due to the impact of lower market interest rate forward curves. AFS securities had aggregate unrealized net after-tax losses in AOCI of $252.2 million. These AFS unrealized net losses related primarily to changes in overall interest rates and spreads and the resulting impact on valuations.
Loans
The following table sets forth the composition, by loan category, of our loan portfolio as of the dates indicated:
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
|Composition of Loans and Leases
2023
2023
2023
2023
2022
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Real estate mortgage:
|Commercial
$
5,026,497
$
3,526,308
$
3,610,320
$
3,808,751
$
3,846,831
|Multi-family
6,025,179
5,279,659
5,304,544
5,523,320
5,607,865
|Other residential
5,060,309
5,228,524
5,373,178
6,075,540
6,275,628
|Total real estate mortgage
16,111,985
14,034,491
14,288,042
15,407,611
15,730,324
|Real estate construction and land:
|Commercial
759,585
465,266
415,997
910,327
898,592
|Residential
2,399,684
2,272,271
2,049,526
3,698,113
3,253,580
|Total real estate construction and land
3,159,269
2,737,537
2,465,523
4,608,440
4,152,172
|Total real estate
19,271,254
16,772,028
16,753,565
20,016,051
19,882,496
|Commercial:
|Asset-based
2,189,085
2,287,893
2,357,098
2,068,327
5,140,209
|Venture capital
1,446,362
1,464,160
1,723,476
2,058,237
2,033,302
|Other commercial
2,129,860
1,002,377
1,014,212
1,102,543
1,108,451
|Total commercial
5,765,307
4,754,430
5,094,786
5,229,107
8,281,962
|Consumer
453,126
394,488
409,859
427,223
444,671
|Total loans and leases held for investment, net of deferred fees
$
25,489,687
$
21,920,946
$
22,258,210
$
25,672,381
$
28,609,129
|Total unfunded loan commitments
$
5,578,907
$
5,289,221
$
5,845,375
$
9,776,789
$
11,110,264
|Composition as % of Total
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
|Loans and Leases
2023
2023
2023
2023
2022
|Real estate mortgage:
|Commercial
20
%
16
%
16
%
15
%
13
%
|Multi-family
23
%
24
%
24
%
21
%
20
%
|Other residential
20
%
24
%
24
%
24
%
22
%
|Total real estate mortgage
63
%
64
%
64
%
60
%
55
%
|Real estate construction and land:
|Commercial
3
%
2
%
2
%
4
%
3
%
|Residential
9
%
10
%
9
%
14
%
11
%
|Total real estate construction and land
12
%
12
%
11
%
18
%
14
%
|Total real estate
75
%
76
%
75
%
78
%
69
%
|Commercial:
|Asset-based
9
%
10
%
11
%
8
%
18
%
|Venture capital
6
%
7
%
8
%
8
%
7
%
|Other commercial
8
%
5
%
4
%
4
%
4
%
|Total commercial
23
%
22
%
23
%
20
%
29
%
|Consumer
2
%
2
%
2
%
2
%
2
%
|Total loans and leases held for investment, net of deferred fees
100
%
100
%
100
%
100
%
100
%
Total loans and leases ended the fourth quarter of 2023 at $25.5 billion, up $3.6 billion from $21.9 billion at September 30, 2023, due primarily to the addition of $6.1 billion of legacy Banc of California loans at fair value, partially offset by sales of legacy Banc of California loans totaling $2.2 billion in December as part of the balance sheet repositioning. The loan sales consisted of $1.5 billion of single-family loans and $0.7 billion of multi-family loans. Loan fundings were $212.2 million in the fourth quarter at a weighted-average rate of 7.37%.
Deposits and Client Investment Funds
The following table sets forth the composition of our deposits at the dates indicated:
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
|Composition of Deposits
2023
2023
2023
2023
2022
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Noninterest-bearing checking
$
7,774,254
$
5,579,033
$
6,055,358
$
7,030,759
$
11,212,357
|Interest-bearing:
|Checking
7,808,764
7,038,808
7,112,807
5,360,622
7,938,911
|Money market
6,187,889
5,424,347
5,678,323
8,195,670
9,469,586
|Savings
1,997,989
1,441,700
897,277
671,918
577,637
|Certificates of deposit:
|Non-brokered
3,139,270
3,038,005
2,725,265
2,502,914
2,434,414
|Brokered
3,493,603
4,076,788
5,428,053
4,425,678
2,303,429
|Total certificates of deposit
6,632,873
7,114,793
8,153,318
6,928,592
4,737,843
|Total interest-bearing
22,627,515
21,019,648
21,841,725
21,156,802
22,723,977
|Total deposits
$
30,401,769
$
26,598,681
$
27,897,083
$
28,187,561
$
33,936,334
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
|Composition as % of Total Deposits
2023
2023
2023
2023
2022
|Noninterest-bearing checking
26
%
21
%
22
%
25
%
33
%
|Interest-bearing:
|Checking
26
%
27
%
26
%
19
%
23
%
|Money market
20
%
20
%
20
%
29
%
28
%
|Savings
6
%
5
%
3
%
2
%
2
%
|Certificates of deposit:
|Non-brokered
10
%
12
%
10
%
9
%
7
%
|Brokered
12
%
15
%
19
%
16
%
7
%
|Total certificates of deposit
22
%
27
%
29
%
25
%
14
%
|Total interest-bearing
74
%
79
%
78
%
75
%
67
%
|Total deposits
100
%
100
%
100
%
100
%
100
%
Total deposits increased by $3.8 billion during the fourth quarter of 2023 to $30.4 billion at December 31, 2023, due primarily to balances acquired in the merger, partially offset by a decrease in brokered deposits.
Noninterest-bearing checking totaled $7.77 billion and represented 26% of total deposits at December 31, 2023, compared to $5.58 billion, or 21% of total deposits, at September 30, 2023. Period-end noninterest-bearing deposit balance and percentage both increased in the quarter primarily due to balances acquired in the merger.
Insured deposits of $23.1 billion represented 76% of total deposits at December 31, 2023, compared to insured deposits of $21.6 billion or 81% of total deposits at September 30, 2023.
In addition to deposit products, we also offer alternative, non-depository corporate treasury solutions for select clients to invest excess liquidity. These alternative options include investments managed by BofCal Asset Management Inc. ("BAM"), our registered investment advisor subsidiary, and third-party sweep products. Total off-balance sheet client investment funds were $0.7 billion as of September 30, 2023 and decreased to $0.6 billion at December 31, 2023, of which $0.2 billion was managed by BAM.
Borrowings
Borrowings decreased by $3.4 billion from $6.3 billion at September 30, 2023, to $2.9 billion at year-end as proceeds from asset sales were used to pay down the Bank Term Funding Program balance by $2.3 billion and pay off a $1.3 billion repurchase agreement. We chose to carry higher on-balance sheet liquidity while we executed the balance sheet repositioning and have the ability to strategically pay down or pay off the $2.6 billion remaining Bank Term Funding Program balance at our discretion.
Equity
During the fourth quarter, total stockholders' equity increased by $1.0 billion to $3.4 billion and tangible common equity(1) increased by $651.6 million to $2.5 billion at December 31, 2023. The increase in total stockholders' equity for the fourth quarter resulted from Banc of California shares issued in exchange for PacWest Bancorp shares as Merger consideration and shares issued in connection with the $400 million capital raise and lower accumulated other comprehensive loss, partially offset by the net loss in the fourth quarter and by dividends declared and paid.
At December 31, 2023, book value per common share decreased to $17.12, compared to $24.12 at September 30, 2023, which was retrospectively restated under the reverse merger method of accounting. The linked-quarter change in book value per share reflects Banc of California shares issued as Merger consideration in exchange for PacWest Bancorp shares and in connection with the $400 million capital raise, the net loss in the fourth quarter and lower accumulated other comprehensive loss. Tangible book value per common share(1) decreased to $14.96, compared to $23.81 restated at September 30, 2023, mainly as a result of Banc of California shares issued in exchange for PacWest Bancorp shares as Merger consideration and shares issued in connection with the $400 million capital raise combined with $199 million of goodwill and $145 million of core deposit intangible assets added through the merger.
(1)
Non-GAAP measures; refer to section 'Non-GAAP Measures'
CAPITAL AND LIQUIDITY
Capital ratios remain strong with total risk-based capital at 16.40% and a tier 1 leverage ratio of 9.00% at December 31, 2023. The following table sets forth our regulatory capital ratios as of the dates indicated:
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
|Capital Ratios
2023 (1)
2023
2023
2023
2022
|Banc of California, Inc.
|Total risk-based capital ratio
16.40
%
17.83
%
17.61
%
14.21
%
13.61
%
|Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio
12.42
%
13.84
%
13.70
%
11.15
%
10.61
%
|Common equity tier 1 capital ratio
10.12
%
11.23
%
11.16
%
9.21
%
8.70
%
|Tier 1 leverage capital ratio
9.00
%
8.65
%
7.76
%
8.33
%
8.61
%
|Banc of California
|Total risk-based capital ratio
15.73
%
16.37
%
16.07
%
12.94
%
12.34
%
|Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio
13.24
%
13.72
%
13.48
%
10.89
%
10.32
%
|Common equity tier 1 capital ratio
13.24
%
13.72
%
13.48
%
10.89
%
10.32
%
|Tier 1 leverage capital ratio
9.62
%
8.57
%
7.62
%
8.14
%
8.39
%
|(1) Capital information for December 31, 2023 is preliminary.
At December 31, 2023, immediately available cash and cash equivalents were $5.2 billion, a decrease of $0.7 billion from September 30, 2023. Combined with total available borrowing capacity of $12.0 billion, total liquid assets and unused borrowing capacity of $17.2 billion was 2.5 times greater than total uninsured and uncollateralized deposits of $6.9 billion.
CREDIT QUALITY
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
|Asset Quality Information and Ratios
2023
2023
2023
2023
2022
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Delinquent loans and leases held for investment:
|30 to 89 days delinquent
$
113,307
$
49,970
$
57,428
$
144,431
$
105,845
|90+ days delinquent
30,882
77,327
62,322
49,936
70,922
|Total delinquent loans and leases
$
144,189
$
127,297
$
119,750
$
194,367
$
176,767
|Total delinquent loans and leases to loans and leases held for investment
0.57
%
0.58
%
0.54
%
0.76
%
0.62
%
|Nonperforming assets, excluding loans held for sale:
|Nonaccrual loans and leases
$
62,527
$
125,396
$
104,886
$
87,124
$
103,778
|90+ days delinquent loans and still accruing
11,750
-
-
-
-
|Total nonperforming loans and leases ("NPLs")
74,277
125,396
104,886
87,124
103,778
|Foreclosed assets, net
7,394
6,829
8,426
2,135
5,022
|Total nonperforming assets ("NPAs")
$
81,671
$
132,225
$
113,312
$
89,259
$
108,800
|Allowance for loan and lease losses
$
281,687
$
222,297
$
219,234
$
210,055
$
200,732
|Allowance for loan and lease losses to NPLs
379.24
%
177.28
%
209.02
%
241.10
%
193.42
%
|NPLs to loans and leases held for investment
0.29
%
0.57
%
0.47
%
0.34
%
0.36
%
|NPAs to total assets
0.21
%
0.36
%
0.30
%
0.20
%
0.26
%
At December 31, 2023, total delinquent loans and leases were $144.2 million, compared to $127.3 million at September 30, 2023. The increase was due mostly to delinquent Civic loans and leases acquired from legacy Banc of California. Total delinquent loans and leases as a percentage of total loans and leases declined to 0.57% at December 31, 2023, as compared to 0.58% at September 30, 2023.
At December 31, 2023, nonperforming loans were $74.3 million, and included $31.0 million of other residential loans (mostly Civic), $27.4 million of CRE loans, $14.0 million of commercial and industrial loans, $1.0 million of multi-family loans and $0.8 million of consumer loans. During the fourth quarter, nonperforming loans decreased by $51.1 million due to transfers to held for sale of $44.0 million, payoffs and paydowns of $26.6 million, net charge-offs of $7.9 million, and borrowers that became current of $2.0 million, offset partially by additions (including acquired loans) of $29.5 million. Nonperforming loans and leases as a percentage of total loans and leases declined to 0.29% at December 31, 2023 compared to 0.57% at September 30, 2023.
At December 31, 2023, nonperforming assets included $7.4 million of other real estate owned, consisting entirely of single-family residences.
ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES - LOANS
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
December 31,
|Allowance for Credit Losses - Loans
2023
2023
2022
2023
2022
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Allowance for loan and lease losses ("ALLL"):
|Balance at beginning of period
$
222,297
$
219,234
$
189,327
$
200,732
$
200,564
|Initial ALLL on acquired PCD loans
25,623
-
-
25,623
-
|Charge-offs
(14,628
)
(6,695
)
(3,352
)
(63,428
)
(14,037
)
|Recoveries
1,395
1,758
757
5,260
9,205
|Net charge-offs
(13,233
)
(4,937
)
(2,595
)
(58,168
)
(4,832
)
|Provision for loan losses
47,000
(1)
8,000
14,000
113,500
5,000
|Balance at end of period
$
281,687
$
222,297
$
200,732
$
281,687
$
200,732
|Reserve for unfunded loan commitments ("RUC"):
|Balance at beginning of period
$
29,571
$
37,571
$
95,071
$
91,071
$
73,071
|(Negative provision) provision for credit losses
-
(8,000
)
(4,000
)
(61,500
)
18,000
|Balance at end of period
$
29,571
$
29,571
$
91,071
$
29,571
$
91,071
|Allowance for credit losses ("ACL") -
|Loans:
|Balance at beginning of period
$
251,868
$
256,805
$
284,398
$
291,803
$
273,635
|Initial ALLL on acquired PCD loans
25,623
-
-
25,623
-
|Charge-offs
(14,628
)
(6,695
)
(3,352
)
(63,428
)
(14,037
)
|Recoveries
1,395
1,758
757
5,260
9,205
|Net charge-offs
(13,233
)
(4,937
)
(2,595
)
(58,168
)
(4,832
)
|Provision for credit losses
47,000
(1)
-
10,000
52,000
23,000
|Balance at end of period
$
311,258
$
251,868
$
291,803
$
311,258
$
291,803
|ALLL to loans and leases held for investment
1.11
%
1.01
%
0.70
%
1.11
%
0.70
%
|ACL to loans and leases held for investment
1.22
%
1.15
%
1.02
%
1.22
%
1.02
%
|ACL to NPLs
419.05
%
200.86
%
281.18
%
419.05
%
281.18
%
|ACL to NPAs
381.11
%
190.48
%
268.20
%
381.11
%
268.20
%
|Annualized net charge-offs to average loans and leases
0.22
%
0.09
%
0.04
%
0.23
%
0.02
%
|(1) Includes $22.2 million initial provision related to non-PCD loans acquired during the period.
The allowance for credit losses, which includes the reserve for unfunded loan commitments, totaled $311.3 million, or 1.22% of total loans and leases, at December 31, 2023, compared to $251.9 million, or 1.15% of total loans and leases, at September 30, 2023. The $59.4 million increase in the allowance includes the addition of $25.6 million related to legacy Banc of California PCD loans booked at the Merger's close and did not affect the income statement. The ACL provision for the fourth quarter was $47.0 million, which includes an initial provision of $22.2 million for acquired legacy Banc of California non-PCD loans. Outside this initial provision, the quarter's expense was driven by $13.2 million of net charge-offs and a need for increased quantitative reserves resulting from revising the economic forecast to reflect a 60% probability weighting on recessionary scenarios and updating expected prepayment speeds based on a high interest rate environment. The ACL coverage of nonperforming loans was 419% at December 31, 2023 compared to 201% at September 30, 2023.
Net charge-offs were 0.22% of average loans and leases (annualized) for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to 0.09% for the third quarter of 2023. The increase in net charge-offs in the fourth quarter of 2023 was due primarily to $5.3 million of charge-offs related to the transfer of Civic loans to held for sale. At December 31, 2023, nonperforming assets were $81.7 million, or 0.21% of total assets, compared to $132.2 million, or 0.36% of total assets, as of September 30, 2023.
Conference Call
Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE: BANC) is a bank holding company headquartered in Los Angeles with one wholly-owned banking subsidiary, Banc of California (the "bank"). Banc of California is one of the nation's premier relationship-based business banks focused on providing banking and treasury management services to small-, middle-market, and venture-backed businesses. Banc of California offers a broad range of loan and deposit products and services through more than 90 full-service branches throughout California and in Denver, Colorado, and Durham, North Carolina, as well as full-stack payment processing solutions through its subsidiary, Deepstack Technologies. Banc of California also serves the Community Association Management industry nationwide with its technology-forward platform SmartStreet. The bank is committed to its local communities by supporting organizations that provide financial literacy and job training, small business support, affordable housing, and more. For more information, please visit us at www.bancofcal.com.
|BANC OF CALIFORNIA, INC.
|CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION (UNAUDITED)
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
2023
2023
2023
2023
2022
|(In thousands)
|ASSETS:
|Cash and due from banks
$
202,427
$
182,261
$
208,300
$
218,830
$
212,273
|Interest-earning deposits in financial institutions
5,175,149
5,887,406
6,489,847
6,461,306
2,027,949
|Total cash and cash equivalents
5,377,576
6,069,667
6,698,147
6,680,136
2,240,222
|Securities available-for-sale
2,346,864
4,487,172
4,708,519
4,848,607
4,843,487
|Securities held-to-maturity
2,287,291
2,282,586
2,278,202
2,273,650
2,269,135
|FRB and FHLB stock
126,346
17,250
17,250
147,150
34,290
|Total investment securities
4,760,501
6,787,008
7,003,971
7,269,407
7,146,912
|Loans held for sale
122,757
188,866
478,146
2,796,208
65,076
|Gross loans and leases held for investment
25,534,730
21,969,789
22,311,292
25,770,912
28,726,016
|Deferred fees, net
(45,043
)
(48,843
)
(53,082
)
(98,531
)
(116,887
)
|Total loans and leases held for investment, net of deferred fees
25,489,687
21,920,946
22,258,210
25,672,381
28,609,129
|Allowance for loan and lease losses
(281,687
)
(222,297
)
(219,234
)
(210,055
)
(200,732
)
|Total loans and leases held for investment, net
25,208,000
21,698,649
22,038,976
25,462,326
28,408,397
|Equipment leased to others under operating leases
344,325
352,330
380,022
399,972
404,245
|Premises and equipment, net
146,798
50,236
57,078
60,358
54,315
|Foreclosed assets, net
7,394
6,829
8,426
2,135
5,022
|Goodwill
198,627
-
-
-
1,376,736
|Core deposit and customer relationship intangibles, net
165,477
24,192
26,581
28,970
31,381
|Deferred tax asset, net
739,111
506,248
426,304
342,557
281,848
|Other assets
1,463,498
1,193,808
1,219,599
1,260,912
1,214,782
|Total assets
$
38,534,064
$
36,877,833
$
38,337,250
$
44,302,981
$
41,228,936
|LIABILITIES:
|Noninterest-bearing deposits
$
7,774,254
$
5,579,033
$
6,055,358
$
7,030,759
$
11,212,357
|Interest-bearing deposits
22,627,515
21,019,648
21,841,725
21,156,802
22,723,977
|Total deposits
30,401,769
26,598,681
27,897,083
28,187,561
33,936,334
|Borrowings
2,911,322
6,294,525
6,357,338
11,881,712
1,764,030
|Subordinated debt
936,599
870,896
870,378
868,815
867,087
|Accrued interest payable and other liabilities
893,609
714,454
679,256
593,416
710,954
|Total liabilities
$
35,143,299
$
34,478,556
$
35,804,055
$
41,531,504
$
37,278,405
|STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY:
|Preferred stock
$
498,516
$
498,516
$
498,516
$
498,516
$
498,516
|Voting and non-voting common stock (1)
1,690
1,231
1,233
1,232
1,230
|Additional paid-in-capital
3,840,974
2,798,611
2,799,357
2,792,536
2,821,064
|Retained earnings
(518,301
)
(25,399
)
7,892
215,253
1,420,624
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net
(432,114
)
(873,682
)
(773,803
)
(736,060
)
(790,903
)
|Total stockholders' equity
$
3,390,765
$
2,399,277
$
2,533,195
$
2,771,477
$
3,950,531
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
38,534,064
$
36,877,833
$
38,337,250
$
44,302,981
$
41,228,936
|Common shares outstanding
168,951,632
78,806,969
78,939,024
78,988,424
78,973,869
|(1) Includes non-voting common equivalents of $108.
|BANC OF CALIFORNIA, INC.
|CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS (LOSS) (UNAUDITED)
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
December 31,
2023
2023
2022
2023
2022
|(In thousands, except per share amounts)
|Interest income:
|Loans and leases
$
346,308
$
310,392
$
404,985
$
1,496,357
$
1,312,580
|Investment securities
41,280
45,326
50,292
174,996
209,751
|Deposits in financial institutions
79,652
90,366
17,746
299,647
34,158
|Total interest income
467,240
446,084
473,023
1,971,000
1,556,489
|Interest expense:
|Deposits
207,760
205,982
117,591
748,423
200,449
|Borrowings
92,474
94,234
19,962
416,744
25,645
|Subordinated debt
15,955
15,139
12,531
58,705
39,633
|Total interest expense
316,189
315,355
150,084
1,223,872
265,727
|Net interest income
151,051
130,729
322,939
747,128
1,290,762
|Provision for credit losses
47,000
-
10,000
52,000
24,500
|Net interest income after provision for credit losses
104,051
130,729
312,939
695,128
1,266,262
|Noninterest income:
|Service charges on deposit accounts
4,562
4,018
3,178
16,468
13,991
|Other commissions and fees
8,860
7,641
11,208
38,086
43,635
|Leased equipment income
12,369
14,554
12,322
63,167
50,586
|(Loss) gain on sale of loans and leases
(3,526
)
(1,901
)
388
(161,346
)
518
|Loss on sale of securities
(442,413
)
-
(49,302
)
(442,413
)
(50,321
)
|Dividends and gains (losses) on equity investments
8,138
3,837
661
15,731
(3,389
)
|Warrant (loss) income
(173
)
(88
)
(46
)
(718
)
2,490
|LOCOM HFS adjustment
3,175
307
-
(8,461
)
-
|Other income
8,606
15,440
2,635
31,201
17,317
|Total noninterest (loss) income
(400,402
)
43,808
(18,956
)
(448,285
)
74,827
|Noninterest expense:
|Compensation
89,354
71,642
106,124
332,353
406,839
|Occupancy
15,925
15,293
14,922
61,668
60,964
|Data processing
11,247
11,104
9,722
44,252
38,177
|Other professional services
2,980
5,597
6,924
24,623
30,278
|Insurance and assessments
60,016
38,298
7,205
135,666
25,486
|Intangible asset amortization
4,230
2,389
2,629
11,419
13,576
|Leased equipment depreciation
7,447
8,333
8,627
34,243
35,658
|Foreclosed assets expense (income), net
1,764
(609
)
(108
)
1,520
(3,737
)
|Acquisition, integration and reorganization costs
111,800
9,925
5,703
142,633
5,703
|Customer related expense
45,826
26,971
18,197
124,104
55,273
|Loan expense
4,446
4,243
6,150
20,458
24,572
|Goodwill impairment
-
-
29,000
1,376,736
29,000
|Other expense
8,603
7,917
11,737
148,506
51,732
|Total noninterest expense
363,638
201,103
226,832
2,458,181
773,521
|(Loss) earnings before income taxes
(659,989
)
(26,566
)
67,151
(2,211,338
)
567,568
|Income tax (benefit) expense
(177,034
)
(3,222
)
17,642
(312,201
)
143,955
|Net (loss) earnings
(482,955
)
(23,344
)
49,509
(1,899,137
)
423,613
|Preferred stock dividends
9,947
9,947
9,947
39,788
19,339
|Net (loss) earnings available to common and equivalent stockholders
$
(492,902
)
$
(33,291
)
$
39,562
$
(1,938,925
)
$
404,274
|Basic and diluted (loss) earnings per common share (1)
$
(4.55
)
$
(0.42
)
$
0.50
$
(22.71
)
$
5.14
|Basic and diluted weighted average number of common shares outstanding (1)
108,290
77,881
77,390
85,394
77,271
|(1) Common shares include non-voting common equivalents that are participating securities.
|BANC OF CALIFORNIA, INC.
|SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA
|(UNAUDITED)
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
December 31,
|Profitability and Other Ratios
2023
2023
2022
2023
2022
|Return on average assets ("ROAA")(1)
(5.09
)%
(0.24
)%
0.48
%
(4.71
)%
1.05
%
|Pre-tax, pre-provision, pre-goodwill impairment ROAA (1)(2)
(6.46
)%
(0.28
)%
1.02
%
(1.94
)%
1.53
%
|Adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision, pre-goodwill impairment ROAA (1)(2)
(0.70
)%
(0.33
)%
1.55
%
0.14
%
1.67
%
|Return on average equity (1)
(68.49
)%
(3.73
)%
5.04
%
(63.42
)%
10.99
%
|Return on average tangible common equity (1)(2)
(87.95
)%
(6.33
)%
12.71
%
(30.66
)%
20.52
%
|Dividend payout ratio (3)
(2.42
)%
(2.38
)%
50.00
%
(1.67
)%
19.46
%
|Yield on average loans and leases (1)
5.82
%
5.54
%
5.73
%
5.92
%
5.07
%
|Cost of average interest-bearing deposits (1)
3.80
%
3.78
%
2.14
%
3.46
%
0.97
%
|Cost of average total deposits (1)
2.94
%
2.98
%
1.37
%
2.61
%
0.59
%
|Net interest spread
0.72
%
0.60
%
2.53
%
1.07
%
3.02
%
|Net interest margin (1)
1.69
%
1.45
%
3.41
%
1.98
%
3.49
%
|Noninterest income to total revenue (4)
160.58
%
25.10
%
(6.24
)%
(150.01
)%
5.48
%
|Adjusted noninterest income to adjusted total revenue (2)(4)
18.56
%
18.31
%
8.59
%
16.07
%
8.84
%
|Noninterest expense to average total assets (1)
3.83
%
2.11
%
2.19
%
6.10
%
1.91
%
|Adjusted noninterest expense to average total assets (1)(2)
2.65
%
2.01
%
1.85
%
2.06
%
1.83
%
|Efficiency ratio (2)(5)
127.34
%
108.51
%
53.67
%
124.91
%
51.48
%
|Adjusted efficiency ratio (2)(6)
114.89
%
118.35
%
53.67
%
88.34
%
51.48
%
|Average loans and leases to average deposits
84.34
%
81.03
%
82.71
%
88.32
%
76.08
%
|Average investment securities to average total assets
16.01
%
18.30
%
19.01
%
16.94
%
22.53
%
|Average stockholders' equity to average total assets
7.43
%
6.56
%
9.47
%
7.43
%
9.52
%
|(1) Annualized.
|(2) Non-GAAP measure.
|(3) Ratio calculated by dividing dividends declared per common share by basic earnings per common share.
|(4)Total revenue equals the sum of net interest income and noninterest income.
|(5) Ratio calculated by dividing noninterest expense (less intangible asset amortization, foreclosed assets expense, goodwill impairment, and acquisition, integration and reorganization costs) by total revenue (less gain on sale of securities).
|(6) Ratio calculated by dividing adjusted noninterest expense by adjusted total revenue.
|BANC OF CALIFORNIA, INC.
|AVERAGE BALANCE, AVERAGE YIELD EARNED, AND AVERAGE COST PAID
|(UNAUDITED)
|Three Months Ended
|December 31, 2023
|September 30, 2023
|December 31, 2022
|Interest
|Average
|Interest
|Average
|Interest
|Average
|Average
|Income/
|Yield/
|Average
|Income/
|Yield/
|Average
|Income/
|Yield/
|Balance
|Expense
|Cost
|Balance
|Expense
|Cost
|Balance
|Expense
|Cost
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Assets:
|Loans and leases (1)(2)(3)
$
23,608,246
$
346,308
5.82
%
$
22,226,390
$
310,392
5.54
%
$
28,192,953
$
407,135
5.73
%
|Investment securities (3)
6,024,737
41,280
2.72
%
6,919,948
45,326
2.60
%
7,824,915
50,697
2.57
%
|Deposits in financial institutions
5,791,739
79,652
5.46
%
6,645,335
90,366
5.40
%
1,881,950
17,746
3.74
%
|Total interest-earning assets (1)
35,424,722
467,240
5.23
%
35,791,673
446,084
4.94
%
37,899,818
475,578
4.98
%
|Other assets
2,215,665
2,016,085
3,252,145
|Total assets
$
37,640,387
$
37,807,758
$
41,151,963
|Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:
|Interest checking
$
7,296,234
60,743
3.30
%
$
6,983,013
57,237
3.25
%
$
7,146,333
41,427
2.30
%
|Money market
5,758,074
44,279
3.05
%
5,662,980
42,516
2.98
%
10,088,641
51,687
2.03
%
|Savings
1,696,222
16,446
3.85
%
1,163,827
10,255
3.50
%
616,298
66
0.04
%
|Time
6,915,504
86,292
4.95
%
7,801,880
95,974
4.88
%
3,909,130
24,411
2.48
%
|Total interest-bearing deposits
21,666,034
207,760
3.80
%
21,611,700
205,982
3.78
%
21,760,402
117,591
2.14
%
|Borrowings
5,229,425
92,474
7.02
%
6,325,537
94,234
5.91
%
1,675,738
19,962
4.73
%
|Subordinated debt
894,219
15,955
7.08
%
870,968
15,139
6.90
%
864,581
12,531
5.75
%
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
27,789,678
316,189
4.51
%
28,808,205
315,355
4.34
%
24,300,721
150,084
2.45
%
|Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
6,326,511
5,817,488
12,325,902
|Other liabilities
726,414
701,355
626,540
|Total liabilities
34,842,603
35,327,048
37,253,163
|Stockholders' equity
2,797,784
2,480,710
3,898,800
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
37,640,387
$
37,807,758
$
41,151,963
|Net interest income (1)
$
151,051
$
130,729
$
325,494
|Net interest spread (1)
0.72
%
0.60
%
2.53
%
|Net interest margin (1)
1.69
%
1.45
%
3.41
%
|Total deposits (4)
$
27,992,545
$
207,760
2.94
%
$
27,429,188
$
205,982
2.98
%
$
34,086,304
$
117,591
1.37
%
|Total funds (5)
$
34,116,189
$
316,189
3.68
%
$
34,625,693
$
315,355
3.61
%
$
36,626,623
$
150,084
1.63
%
|(1) Tax equivalent.
|(2) Includes net loan discount accretion of $15.7 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023 and net loan premium amortization of $1.7 million and $2.5 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022.
|(3) Includes tax-equivalent adjustments of $0.0 million, $0.0 million, and $2.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023, September 30, 2023, and December 31, 2022 related to tax-exempt income on loans. Includes tax-equivalent adjustments of $0.0 million, $0.0 million, and $0.4 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023, September 30, 2023, and December 31, 2022 related to tax-exempt income on investment securities. The federal statutory tax rate utilized was 21%.
|(4) Total deposits is the sum of total interest-bearing deposits and noninterest-bearing demand deposits. The cost of total deposits is calculated as annualized interest expense on total deposits divided by average total deposits.
|(5) Total funds is the sum of total interest-bearing liabilities and noninterest-bearing demand deposits. The cost of total funds is calculated as annualized total interest expense divided by average total funds.
|BANC OF CALIFORNIA, INC.
|AVERAGE BALANCE, AVERAGE YIELD EARNED, AND AVERAGE COST PAID
|(UNAUDITED)
|Year Ended
|December 31, 2023
|December 31, 2022
|Interest
|Average
|Interest
|Average
|Average
|Income/
|Yield/
|Average
|Income/
|Yield/
|Balance
|Expense
|Cost
|Balance
|Expense
|Cost
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Assets:
|Loans and leases (1)(2)(3)
$
25,330,351
$
1,498,701
5.92
%
$
26,044,463
$
1,320,449
5.07
%
|Investment securities (3)
6,827,059
174,996
2.56
%
9,120,717
215,624
2.36
%
|Deposits in financial institutions
5,746,858
299,647
5.21
%
2,185,585
34,158
1.56
%
|Total interest-earning assets (1)
37,904,268
1,973,344
5.21
%
37,350,765
1,570,231
4.20
%
|Other assets
2,389,112
3,130,816
|Total assets
$
40,293,380
$
40,481,581
|Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:
|Interest checking
6,992,888
220,735
3.16
%
6,851,831
66,494
0.97
%
|Money market
6,724,296
190,027
2.83
%
10,601,028
95,376
0.90
%
|Savings
1,051,117
30,978
2.95
%
639,720
188
0.03
%
|Time
6,840,920
306,683
4.48
%
2,540,426
38,391
1.51
%
|Total interest-bearing deposits
21,609,221
748,423
3.46
%
20,633,005
200,449
0.97
%
|Borrowings
7,068,826
416,744
5.90
%
961,601
25,645
2.67
%
|Subordinated debt
875,621
58,705
6.70
%
863,883
39,633
4.59
%
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
29,553,668
1,223,872
4.14
%
22,458,489
265,727
1.18
%
|Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
7,072,334
13,601,766
|Other liabilities
672,949
568,293
|Total liabilities
37,298,952
36,628,548
|Stockholders' equity
2,994,428
3,853,033
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
40,298,380
$
40,481,581
|Net interest income (1)
$
749,472
$
1,304,504
|Net interest spread (1)
1.07
%
3.02
%
|Net interest margin (1)
1.98
%
3.49
%
|Total deposits (4)
$
28,681,555
$
748,423
2.61
%
$
34,234,771
$
200,449
0.59
%
|Total funds (5)
$
36,626,002
$
1,223,872
3.34
%
$
36,060,255
$
265,727
0.74
%
|(1) Tax equivalent.
|(2) Includes net loan discount accretion of $9.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2023 and net loan premium amortization of $17.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2022.
(3) Includes tax-equivalent adjustments of $2.3 million and $7.9 million for the years ended December 31, 2023 and 2022 related to tax-exempt income on loans. Includes tax-equivalent adjustments of $0.0 million and $5.9 million for the years ended December 31, 2023 and 2022 related to tax-exempt income on investment securities. The federal statutory tax rate utilized was 21%.
(4) Total deposits is the sum of total interest-bearing deposits and noninterest-bearing demand deposits. The cost of total deposits is calculated as annualized interest expense on total deposits divided by average total deposits.
|(5) Total funds is the sum of total interest-bearing liabilities and noninterest-bearing demand deposits. The cost of total funds is calculated as annualized total interest expense divided by average total funds.
BANC OF CALIFORNIA, INC.
NON-GAAP MEASURES
Under Item 10(e) of SEC Regulation S-K, public companies disclosing financial measures in filings with the SEC that are not calculated in accordance with GAAP must also disclose, along with each non-GAAP financial measure, certain additional information, including a presentation of the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, as well as a statement of the reasons why the company's management believes that presentation of the non-GAAP financial measure provides useful information to investors regarding the company's financial condition and results of operations and, to the extent material, a statement of the additional purposes, if any, for which the company's management uses the non-GAAP financial measure.
Tangible assets, tangible equity, tangible common equity, tangible common equity to tangible assets, tangible book value per common share, return on average tangible common equity, adjusted noninterest income, adjusted noninterest expense, adjusted noninterest income to adjusted total revenue, adjusted noninterest expense to average total assets, pre-tax, pre-provision, pre-goodwill impairment ("PTPP") income, adjusted PTPP income, PTPP return on average assets ("ROAA"), adjusted PTPP ROAA, efficiency ratio, and adjusted efficiency ratio constitute supplemental financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP measures are used by management in its analysis of the Company's performance.
Tangible assets and tangible equity are calculated by subtracting goodwill and other intangible assets from total assets and total stockholders' equity. Tangible common equity is calculated by subtracting preferred stock, as applicable, from tangible equity. Return on average tangible common equity is calculated by dividing net earnings available to common stockholders, after adjustment for amortization of intangible assets and goodwill impairment, by average tangible common equity. Banking regulators also exclude goodwill and other intangible assets from stockholders' equity when assessing the capital adequacy of a financial institution.
PTPP income is calculated by adding net interest income and noninterest income (total revenue), subtracting noninterest expense, and adding goodwill impairment. Adjusted PTPP income is calculated by adding net interest income and adjusted noninterest income (adjusted total revenue) and subtracting adjusted noninterest expense. PTPP ROAA is calculated by dividing annualized PTPP income by average assets. Adjusted PTPP ROAA is calculated by dividing annualized adjusted PTPP income by average assets. Efficiency ratio is calculated by dividing noninterest expense (less intangible asset amortization, net foreclosed assets expense, goodwill impairment, and acquisition, integration and reorganization costs) by total revenue. Adjusted efficiency ratio is calculated by dividing adjusted noninterest expense by adjusted total revenue.
Management believes the presentation of these financial measures adjusting the impact of these items provides useful supplemental information that is essential to a proper understanding of the financial results and operating performance of the Company. This disclosure should not be viewed as a substitute for results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor is it necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies.
The following tables provide reconciliations of the non-GAAP measures with financial measures defined by GAAP.
|BANC OF CALIFORNIA, INC.
|NON-GAAP MEASURES
|(UNAUDITED)
|Tangible Common Equity to
|Tangible Assets and Tangible
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
|Book Value Per Common Share
2023
2023
2023
2023
2022
|(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
|Stockholders' equity
$
3,390,765
$
2,399,277
$
2,533,195
$
2,771,477
$
3,950,531
|Less: Preferred stock
498,516
498,516
498,516
498,516
498,516
|Total common equity
2,892,249
1,900,761
2,034,679
2,272,961
3,452,015
|Less: Intangible assets
364,104
24,192
26,581
28,970
1,408,117
|Tangible common equity
$
2,528,145
$
1,876,569
$
2,008,098
$
2,243,991
$
2,043,898
|Total assets
$
38,534,064
$
36,877,833
$
38,337,250
$
44,302,981
$
41,228,936
|Less: Intangible assets
364,104
24,192
26,581
28,970
1,408,117
|Tangible assets
$
38,169,960
$
36,853,641
$
38,310,669
$
44,274,011
$
39,820,819
|Total stockholders' equity to total assets
8.80
%
6.51
%
6.61
%
6.26
%
9.58
%
|Tangible common equity to tangible assets
6.62
%
5.09
%
5.24
%
5.07
%
5.13
%
|Book value per common share (1)(4)
$
17.12
$
24.12
$
25.78
$
28.78
$
43.71
|Tangible book value per common share (2)(4)
$
14.96
$
23.81
$
25.44
$
28.41
$
25.88
|Common shares outstanding (3)(4)
168,951,632
78,806,969
78,939,024
78,988,424
78,973,869
|(1) Total common equity divided by common shares outstanding.
|(2) Tangible common equity divided by common shares outstanding.
|(3) Common shares outstanding include non-voting common equivalents and are participating securities.
|(4) Common shares outstanding in prior periods have been restated by multiplying the historical amounts by the Merger exchange ratio of 0.6569.
|BANC OF CALIFORNIA, INC.
|NON-GAAP MEASURES
|(UNAUDITED)
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
|Return on Average
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
December 31,
|Tangible Common Equity
2023
2023
2022
2023
2022
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Net (loss) earnings
$
(482,955
)
$
(23,344
)
$
49,509
$
(1,899,137
)
$
423,613
|(Loss) earnings before income taxes
$
(659,989
)
$
(26,566
)
$
67,151
$
(2,211,338
)
$
567,568
|Add: Goodwill impairment
-
-
29,000
1,376,736
29,000
|Add: Intangible asset amortization
4,230
2,389
2,629
11,419
13,576
|Adjusted (loss) earnings before income taxes
(655,759
)
(24,177
)
98,780
(823,183
)
610,144
|Adjusted income tax expense (1)
(175,743
)
(2,925
)
25,979
(214,028
)
154,977
|Adjusted net (loss) earnings
(480,016
)
(21,252
)
72,801
(609,155
)
455,167
|Less: Preferred stock dividends
9,947
9,947
9,947
39,788
19,339
|Adjusted net (loss) earnings available to common stockholders
$
(489,963
)
$
(31,199
)
$
62,854
$
(648,943
)
$
435,828
|Average stockholders' equity
$
2,797,784
$
2,480,710
$
3,898,800
$
2,994,428
$
3,853,033
|Less: Average intangible assets
89,041
25,499
1,438,173
379,005
1,443,528
|Less: Average preferred stock
498,516
498,516
498,516
498,516
285,488
|Average tangible common equity
$
2,210,227
$
1,956,695
$
1,962,111
$
2,116,907
$
2,124,017
|Return on average equity (2)
(68.49
)%
(3.73
)%
5.04
%
(63.42
)%
10.99
%
|Return on average tangible common equity (3)
(87.95
)%
(6.33
)%
12.71
%
(30.66
)%
20.52
%
|(1) Effective tax rates of 26.8%, 12.1%, and 26.3% used for the three months ended December 31, 2023, September 30, 2023, and December 31, 2022. Adjusted effective tax rate of 26.0% used to normalize the effect of goodwill impairment for the year ended December 31, 2023; effective tax rate of 25.4% used for the year ended December 31, 2022.
|(2) Annualized net (loss) earnings divided by average stockholders' equity.
|(3) Annualized adjusted net (loss) earnings available to common stockholders divided by average tangible common equity.
|BANC OF CALIFORNIA, INC.
|NON-GAAP MEASURES
|(UNAUDITED)
|Adjusted Noninterest Income to
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
|Adjusted Total Revenue and Adjusted
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
December 31,
|Noninterest Expense to Average Assets
2023
2023
2022
2023
2022
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Net interest income
$
151,051
$
130,729
$
322,939
$
747,128
$
1,290,762
|Noninterest (loss) income
(400,402
)
43,808
(18,956
)
(448,285
)
74,827
|Total revenue
$
(249,351
)
$
174,537
$
303,983
$
298,843
$
1,365,589
|Noninterest (loss) income
$
(400,402
)
$
43,808
$
(18,956
)
$
(448,285
)
$
74,827
|Add: Loss on sale of securities
442,413
-
49,302
442,413
50,321
|Less: Legal recovery
(7,587
)
(14,500
)
-
(22,087
)
-
|Add: Loan fair value loss adjustments
-
-
-
170,971
-
|Adjusted noninterest income
34,424
29,308
30,346
143,012
125,148
|Net interest income
151,051
130,729
322,939
747,128
1,290,762
|Adjusted total revenue
$
185,475
$
160,037
$
353,285
$
890,140
$
1,415,910
|Noninterest expense
$
363,638
$
201,103
$
226,832
$
2,458,181
$
773,521
|Less: Goodwill impairment
-
-
(29,000
)
(1,376,736
)
(29,000
)
|Less: Acquisition, integration, and reorganization costs
(111,800
)
(9,925
)
(5,703
)
(142,633
)
(5,703
)
|Less: Unfunded commitments fair value loss adjustments
-
-
-
(106,767
)
-
|Adjusted noninterest expense
$
251,838
$
191,178
$
192,129
$
832,045
$
738,818
|Average total assets
37,640,387
37,807,758
41,151,963
40,293,380
40,481,581
|Noninterest (loss) income to total revenue
160.58
%
25.10
%
(6.24
)%
(150.01
)%
5.48
%
|Adjusted noninterest income to adjusted total revenue
18.56
%
18.31
%
8.59
%
16.07
%
8.84
%
|Noninterest expense to average total assets
3.83
%
2.11
%
2.19
%
6.10
%
1.91
%
|Adjusted noninterest expense to average total assets
2.65
%
2.01
%
1.85
%
2.06
%
1.83
%
|BANC OF CALIFORNIA, INC.
|NON-GAAP MEASURES
|(UNAUDITED)
|Three Months Ended
|Year Ended
|PTPP Income, Adjusted PTPP Income,
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
December 31,
|PTPP ROAA, and Adjusted PTPP ROAA
2023
2023
2022
2023
2022
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Net (loss) earnings
$
(482,955
)
$
(23,344
)
$
49,509
$
(1,899,137
)
$
423,613
|Net interest income
$
151,051
$
130,729
$
322,939
$
747,128
$
1,290,762
|Add: Noninterest (loss) income
(400,402
)
43,808
(18,956
)
(448,285
)
74,827
|Total revenue
(249,351
)
174,537
303,983
298,843
1,365,589
|Less: Noninterest expense
(363,638
)
(201,103
)
(226,832
)
(2,458,181
)
(773,521
)
|Add: Goodwill impairment
-
-
29,000
1,376,736
29,000
Pre-tax, pre-provision, pre-goodwill impairment ("PTPP") income
$
(612,989
)
$
(26,566
)
$
106,151
$
(782,602
)
$
621,068
|Total revenue
$
(249,351
)
$
174,537
$
303,983
$
298,843
$
1,365,589
|Add: Loss on sale of securities
442,413
-
49,302
442,413
50,321
|Less: Legal recovery
(7,587
)
(14,500
)
-
(22,087
)
-
|Add: Loan fair value loss adjustments
-
-
-
170,971
-
|Adjusted total revenue
$
185,475
$
160,037
$
353,285
$
890,140
$
1,415,910
|Noninterest expense
$
363,638
$
201,103
$
226,832
$
2,458,181
$
773,521
|Less: Goodwill impairment
-
-
(29,000
)
(1,376,736
)
(29,000
)
|Less: Acquisition, integration, and reorganization costs
(111,800
)
(9,925
)
(5,703
)
(142,633
)
(5,703
)
|Less: Unfunded commitments fair value loss adjustments
-
-
-
(106,767
)
-
|Adjusted noninterest expense
$
251,838
$
191,178
$
192,129
$
832,045
$
738,818
|Adjusted total revenue
$
185,475
$
160,037
$
353,285
$
890,140
$
1,415,910
|Less: Adjusted noninterest expense
(251,838
)
(191,178
)
(192,129
)
(832,045
)
(738,818
)
|Adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision, pre-goodwill impairment ("PTPP") income
$
(66,363
)
$
(31,141
)
$
161,156
$
58,095
$
677,092
|Average assets
$
37,640,387
$
37,807,758
$
41,151,963
$
40,293,380
$
40,481,581
|Return on average assets ("ROAA")
(5.09
)%
(0.24
)%
0.48
%
(4.71
)%
1.05
%
|Pre-tax, pre-provision, pre-goodwill impairment ("PTPP") ROAA (1)
(6.46
)%
(0.28
)%
1.02
%
(1.94
)%
1.53
%
|Adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision, pre-goodwill impairment ("PTPP") ROAA (2)
(0.70
)%
(0.33
)%
1.55
%
0.14
%
1.67
%
|(1) Annualized PTPP income divided by average assets.
|(2) Annualized adjusted PTPP income divided by average assets.
|BANC OF CALIFORNIA, INC.
|NON-GAAP MEASURES
|(UNAUDITED)
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
December 31,
|Adjusted Efficiency Ratio
2023
2023
2022
2023
2022
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Noninterest expense
$
363,638
$
201,103
$
226,832
$
2,458,181
$
773,521
|Less: Intangible asset amortization
4,230
2,389
2,629
11,419
13,576
|Less: Foreclosed assets expense (income), net
1,764
(609
)
(108
)
1,520
(3,737
)
|Less: Goodwill impairment
-
-
29,000
1,376,736
29,000
|Less: Acquisition, integration, and reorganization costs
111,800
9,925
5,703
142,633
5,703
|Noninterest expense used for efficiency ratio
245,844
189,398
189,608
925,873
728,979
|Less: Unfunded commitments fair value loss adjustments
-
-
-
106,767
-
|Less: FDIC special assessment
32,746
-
-
32,746
-
|Noninterest expense used for adjusted efficiency ratio
$
213,098
$
189,398
$
189,608
$
786,360
$
728,979
|Net interest income
$
151,051
$
130,729
$
322,939
$
747,128
$
1,290,762
|Noninterest (loss) income
(400,402
)
43,808
(18,956
)
(448,285
)
74,827
|Total revenue
(249,351
)
174,537
303,983
298,843
1,365,589
|Less: Gain (loss) on sale of securities
(442,413
)
-
(49,302
)
(442,413
)
(50,321
)
|Total revenue used for efficiency ratio
193,062
174,537
353,285
741,256
1,415,910
|Less: Legal recovery
(7,587
)
(14,500
)
-
(22,087
)
-
|Add: Loan fair value loss adjustments
-
-
-
170,971
-
|Total revenue used for adjusted efficiency ratio
$
185,475
$
160,037
$
353,285
$
890,140
$
1,415,910