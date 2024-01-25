Anzeige
WKN: A2AMU0 | ISIN: GB00BYT1DJ19 | Ticker-Symbol: I2X2
Frankfurt
25.01.24
08:02 Uhr
18,960 Euro
-0,480
-2,47 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
INTERMEDIATE CAPITAL GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
INTERMEDIATE CAPITAL GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
19,88020,40012:53
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
25.01.2024 | 08:06
46 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Intermediate Capital Group plc: ICG: Q3 Trading Statement for nine months ended 31 December 2023

Fee-earning AUM up 6.5% in the quarter
Highlights

  • Total AUM of $86.3bn; fee-earning AUM of $68.4bn; AUM not yet earning fees of $15.2bn
  • Fee-earning AUM +6.5% in the quarter on a reported basis, +3.4% on a constant currency basis; 20.6%1 annualised growth over the last five years
  • Fundraising of $3.6bn2 during the quarter, driven by two flagship strategies: Senior Debt Partners ($1.8bn) and Strategic Equity ($0.8bn). Scaling strategies raised a total of $0.9bn. Momentum continuing into final quarter of financial year
  • Achieved fundraising ambition ahead of target; $41bn raised since 1 April 2021
  • Deployment of $2.9bn during the quarter, particularly strong activity within Senior Debt Partners ($1.9bn). Actionability of pipeline is increasing across a number of strategies
  • Well capitalised and valuable balance sheet: investment portfolio of £3.1bn; total available liquidity of £1.1bn; net financial debt of £954m. ICG's credit rating upgraded to positive outlook by S&P during the period
  • ICG joined the FTSE 100 index effective 18th December 2023
  • Shareholder seminar on 21 February at 2pm GMT: "Deep dive on scaling-out". Register here


Unless otherwise stated the financial results discussed herein are on the basis of alternative performance measures (APM) basis unless otherwise stated; see full year results
1 Constant currency basis; 2 Includes $0.2bn of leverage attributable to equity that was raised in previous periods

PERFORMANCE REVIEW

AUM
Growth1
31 December 2023Last three monthsYear-on-yearLast five years (CAGR)
Total AUM$86.3bn 3.4% 13.0% 20.6%
Fee-earning AUM$68.4bn 3.4% 10.0% 20.6%
1 On a constant currency basis
Business activity
$bn

Fundraising1 Deployment2 Realisations2,3
Q3 FY24LTM Q3 FY24LTM Q3 FY24LTM
Structured and Private Equity1.14.0 0.51.2 0.31.6
Private Debt1.94.1 1.94.4 0.31.3
Real Assets0.41.0 0.52.0 0.10.7
Credit0.21.2 -- --
Total3.610.3 2.97.6 0.73.6
1 Includes $0.2bn of leverage attributable to equity that was raised in previous periods; 2 Direct investment funds; 3 Realisations of third-party fee-earning AUM

PERIOD IN REVIEW

AUM

  • Total AUM: $86.3bn, of which the balance investment portfolio accounted for 3.9%
  • Dry powder: $24.5bn
  • AUM not yet earning fees: $15.2bn
  • Current fundraising: at 31 December 2023, funds that were actively fundraising included SDP V and SDP SMAs; Strategic Equity V; North America Credit Partners III; Europe Mid-Market II; Infrastructure II; LP Secondaries I; Life Sciences I; and various Real Estate and Credit strategies
Third-party AUM ($m)Structured and Private EquityPrivate DebtReal AssetsCreditTotal
At 30 September 202328,79624,2307,97316,76877,767
Additions1,3302,1533711754,029
Realisations(339)(121)(111)(743)(1,314)
Net additions / (realisations)9912,032260(568)2,715
FX and other8967512984602,405
At 31 December 202330,68327,0138,53116,66082,887
Change $m1,8872,783558(108)5,120
Change % 6.6% 11.5% 7.0% (0.6%) 6.6%
Change % (constant exchange rate) 3.7% 8.0% 2.6% (3.1%) 3.5%
Fee-earning AUM ($m)Structured and Private EquityPrivate DebtReal AssetsCreditTotal
At 30 September 202325,33114,6517,16317,05964,204
Funds raised: fees on committed capital1,076-176-1,252
Deployment of funds: fees on invested capital4471,8781961852,706
Total additions1,5231,8783721853,958
Realisations(339)(298)(73)(832)(1,542)
Net additions / (realisations)1,1841,580299(647)2,416
FX and other6844311704701,755
At 31 December 202327,19916,6627,63216,88268,375
Change $m1,8682,011469(177)4,171
Change % 7.4% 13.7% 6.5% (1.0%) 6.5%
Change % (constant exchange rate) 4.4% 10.2% 2.2% (3.5%) 3.4%

Balance sheet

  • At 31 December 2023 the balance sheet investment portfolio was valued at £3,079m. The increase was driven by a combination of net deployment within seed investments and positive net investment returns during the quarter, partially offset by the strengthening of GBP against USD
£m30 September 202331 December 2023
Structured and Private Equity1,7661,802
Private Debt170168
Real Assets333381
Credit377312
Seed investments375416
Balance sheet investment portfolio3,0213,079
  • At 31 December 2023 the Group had total available liquidity of £1,053m (FY23: £1,100m), comprised of £503m cash (FY23: £550m) and a £550 committed liquidity facility

Other

  • Debt ratings: ICG's corporate debt was upgraded to positive outlook by S&P (from stable) during the period. At 31 December 2023 ICG was rated BBB (positive) by S&P and BBB (stable) by Fitch
  • ESG ratings: ICG retained its Industry Leader 'AAA' ESG rating by MSCI and its membership of the Dow Jones Sustainability Europe Index

FOREIGN EXCHANGE RATES

Average ratePeriod end
Q3 FY23Q3 FY2430 September 202331 December 2023
GBP:EUR1.14961.15391.15411.1536
GBP:USD1.18701.25031.22001.2731
EUR:USD1.03291.08351.05711.1036

COMPANY TIMETABLE

Shareholder seminar: "Deep dive on scaling-out"21 February 2024, 2pm GMT
Full year results announcement28 May 2024

ENQUIRIES

Shareholders and debtholders / analysts:
Chris Hunt, Head of Corporate Development and Shareholder Relations, ICG+44(0)20 3545 2020
Media:
Fiona Laffan, Global Head of Corporate Affairs, ICG+44(0)20 3545 1510

This results statement may contain forward looking statements. These statements have been made by the Directors in good faith based on the information available to them up to the time of their approval of this report and should be treated with caution due to the inherent uncertainties, including both economic and business risk factors, underlying such forward looking information.

ABOUT ICG

ICG provides flexible capital solutions to help companies develop and grow. We are a global alternative asset manager with over 30 years' history, operating across four asset classes: Structured and Private Equity, Private Debt, Real Assets, and Credit.

We develop long-term relationships with our business partners to deliver value for shareholders, clients and employees. We are committed to being a net zero asset manager across our operations and relevant investments by 2040.

ICG is listed on the London Stock Exchange (ticker symbol: ICP). Further details are available at www.icgam.com.


