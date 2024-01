Virtu Financial, LLC: Virtu Announces Fourth Quarter 2023 Results

NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIRT), a leading provider of financial services and products that leverages cutting edge technology to deliver innovative, transparent trading solutions to its clients and liquidity to the global markets, today reported results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2023.



Fourth Quarter and Full Year Selected Highlights

Fourth Quarter 2023:

Net income of $6.7 million; Normalized Adjusted Net Income 1 of $44.1 million

of $44.1 million Basic and diluted earnings per share of $0.05; Normalized Adjusted EPS 1 of $0.27

of $0.27 Total revenues of $536.0 million; Trading income, net, of $266.6 million; Net income Margin of 1.3% 2 Adjusted Net Trading Income 1 of $260.9 million

Adjusted EBITDA 1 of $99.0 million; Adjusted EBITDA Margin 1 of 37.9%

of $99.0 million; Adjusted EBITDA Margin of 37.9% Share buybacks of $44.0 million, or 2.4 million shares, under the Share Repurchase Program3

Full Year 2023:

Net income of $263.9 million; Normalized Adjusted Net Income 1 of $308.1 million

of $308.1 million Basic and diluted earnings per share of $1.42; Normalized Adjusted EPS 1 of $1.84

of $1.84 Total revenues of $2,293.4 million; Trading income, net of $1,301.3 million; Net income Margin of 11.5% 2 Adjusted Net Trading Income 1 of $1,210.7 million

Adjusted EBITDA 1 of $568.0 million; Adjusted EBITDA Margin 1 of 46.9%

of $568.0 million; Adjusted EBITDA Margin of 46.9% Share buybacks of $210.0 million, or 11.3 million shares, under the Share Repurchase Program3

The Virtu Financial, Inc. Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.24 per share. This dividend is payable on March 15, 2024 to shareholders of record as of March 1, 2024.

Note 1: Non-GAAP financial measures. Please see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Items" for more information.

Note 2: Calculated by dividing Net income by Total revenue.

Note 3: Shares repurchased calculated on a settlement date basis.

Financial Results

Fourth Quarter 2023:

Total revenues increased 7.7% to $536.0 million for this quarter, compared to $497.8 million for the same period in 2022. Trading income, net, decreased 14.9% to $266.6 million for the quarter compared to $313.3 million for the same period in 2022. Net income totaled $6.7 million for this quarter, compared to net income of $39.6 million in the prior year quarter.

Basic and diluted earnings per share for this quarter were $0.05, compared to basic and diluted earnings per share of $0.27, for the same period in 2022.

Adjusted Net Trading Income decreased 4.8% to $260.9 million for this quarter, compared to $274.1 million for the same period in 2022. Adjusted EBITDA decreased 20.7% to $99.0 million for this quarter, compared to $125.4 million for the same period in 2022. Normalized Adjusted Net Income, removing one-time and non-cash items, decreased 31.3% to $44.1 million for this quarter, compared to $64.1 million for the same period in 2022.

Assuming all non-controlling interests had been exchanged for common stock, and the Company's Normalized Adjusted Net Income before income taxes was subject to corporation taxes, Normalized Adjusted EPS was $0.27 for this quarter, compared to $0.37 for the same period in 2022.

Full Year 2023:

Total revenues decreased 3.0% to $2,293.4 million for this year, compared to $2,364.8 million for 2022. Trading income, net, decreased 20.1% to $1,301.3 million for this year, compared to $1,628.9 million for 2022. Net income totaled $263.9 million for this year, compared to net income of $468.3 million for 2022.

Basic and diluted earnings per share were $1.42 for 2023, compared to basic and diluted earnings per share of $2.45 and $2.44, respectively, for 2022.

Adjusted Net Trading Income decreased 17.5% to $1,210.7 million for this year, compared to $1,467.6 million for 2022. Adjusted EBITDA decreased 33.9% to $568.0 million for this year, compared to $859.1 million for 2022. Normalized Adjusted Net Income decreased 42.1% to $308.1 million for this year, compared to $532.5 million for 2022.

Assuming all non-controlling interests had been exchanged for common stock, and the Company's Normalized Adjusted Net Income before income taxes was subject to corporation taxes, Normalized Adjusted EPS was $1.84 for 2023, compared to $3.00 for 2022.

Operating Segment Information

The Company has two operating segments: Market Making and Execution Services; and one non-operating segment: Corporate.

Market Making principally consists of market making in the cash, futures and options markets across global equities, fixed income, currencies and commodities. As a market maker, the Company commits capital on a principal basis by offering to buy securities from, or sell securities to, broker dealers, banks and institutions.

Execution Services comprises agency-based trading and trading venues, offering execution services in global equities, options, futures and fixed income on behalf of institutions, banks and broker dealers. The Company also provides proprietary technology and infrastructure, workflow technology, and trading analytics services to select third parties. The segment also includes the results of the Company's capital markets business, in which the Company acts as an agent for issuers in connection with at-the-market offerings and buyback programs.

Corporate contains the Company's investments, principally in strategic trading-related opportunities, and maintains corporate overhead expenses.

The following tables show the trading income, net, total revenues and Adjusted Net Trading Income by segment for the three months and full years ended December 31, 2023 and 2022.

Total revenues by segment

(in thousands, unaudited)

Three Months Ended December 31, 2023 Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 Market Making Execution Services Corporate Total Market Making Execution Services Corporate Total Trading income, net $ 262,501 $ 4,079 $ - $ 266,580 $ 308,702 $ 4,578 $ - $ 313,280 Commissions, net and technology services 6,894 107,481 - 114,375 11,299 106,565 - 117,864 Interest and dividends income 151,773 2,877 - 154,650 63,443 242 - 63,685 Other, net 833 (7,940 ) 7,479 372 2,352 516 71 2,939 Total Revenues $ 422,001 $ 106,497 $ 7,479 $ 535,977 $ 385,796 $ 111,901 $ 71 $ 497,768

Year Ended December 31, 2023 Year Ended December 31, 2022 Market Making Execution Services Corporate Total Market Making Execution Services Corporate Total Trading income, net $ 1,283,680 $ 17,664 $ - $ 1,301,344 $ 1,607,819 $ 21,079 $ - $ 1,628,898 Commissions, net and technology services 29,571 426,027 - 455,598 42,180 487,665 - 529,845 Interest and dividends income 451,859 10,707 - 462,566 158,664 456 - 159,120 Other, net 78,413 (7,856 ) 3,308 73,865 4,176 5,041 37,732 46,949 Total Revenues $ 1,843,523 $ 446,542 $ 3,308 $ 2,293,373 $ 1,812,839 $ 514,241 $ 37,732 $ 2,364,812

Reconciliation of trading income, net to Adjusted Net Trading Income by operating segment

(in thousands, unaudited)

Three Months Ended December 31, 2023 Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 Market Making Execution Services Corporate Total Market Making Execution Services Corporate Total Trading income, net $ 262,501 $ 4,079 $ - $ 266,580 $ 308,702 $ 4,578 $ - $ 313,280 Commissions, net and technology services 6,894 107,481 - 114,375 11,299 106,565 - 117,864 Interest and dividends income 151,773 2,877 - 154,650 63,443 242 - 63,685 Brokerage, exchange, clearance fees and payments for order flow, net (96,740 ) (20,380 ) - (117,120 ) (122,780 ) (20,153 ) - (142,933 ) Interest and dividends expense (156,941 ) (630 ) - (157,571 ) (76,026 ) (1,791 ) - (77,817 ) Adjusted Net Trading Income $ 167,487 $ 93,427 $ - $ 260,914 $ 184,638 $ 89,441 $ - $ 274,079

Year Ended December 31, 2023 Year Ended December 31, 2022 Market Making Execution Services Corporate Total Market Making Execution Services Corporate Total Trading income, net $ 1,283,680 $ 17,664 $ - $ 1,301,344 $ 1,607,819 $ 21,079 $ - $ 1,628,898 Commissions, net and technology services 29,571 426,027 - 455,598 42,180 487,665 - 529,845 Interest and dividends income 451,859 10,707 - 462,566 158,664 456 - 159,120 Brokerage, exchange, clearance fees and payments for order flow, net (420,608 ) (87,750 ) - (508,358 ) (524,762 ) (94,406 ) - (619,168 ) Interest and dividends expense (497,895 ) (2,572 ) - (500,467 ) (225,427 ) (5,633 ) - (231,060 ) Adjusted Net Trading Income $ 846,607 $ 364,076 $ - $ 1,210,683 $ 1,058,474 $ 409,161 $ - $ 1,467,635



Financial Condition

As of December 31, 2023, Virtu had $855.5 million in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, and total long-term debt outstanding in an aggregate principal amount of $1,751.8 million.

Share Repurchase Program

Since inception of the program in November 2020 through settlement date January 24, 2024, the Company repurchased approximately 44.2 million shares of Class A Common Stock and Virtu Financial Units for approximately $1,121.8 million. The Company has approximately $98.2 million remaining capacity for future purchases of shares of Class A Common Stock and Virtu Financial Units under the program.

Earnings Conference Call Information

Virtu Financial will host a conference call to review its fourth quarter 2023 financial performance today, January 25nd, at 7:30 a.m. ET. Members of the public may listen to the conference call through an audio webcast through the Investor Relations section of the firm's website ir.virtu.com/investor-relations.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Items

To supplement our unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), we use the following non-GAAP measures of financial performance:

"Adjusted Net Trading Income", which is the amount of revenue we generate from our market making activities, or trading income, net, plus commissions, net and technology services, plus interest and dividends income and expense, net, less direct costs associated with those revenues, including brokerage, exchange, clearance fees and payments for order flow, net. Management believes that this measurement is useful for comparing general operating performance from period to period. Although we use Adjusted Net Trading Income as a financial measure to assess the performance of our business, the use of Adjusted Net Trading Income is limited because it does not include certain material costs that are necessary to operate our business. Our presentation of Adjusted Net Trading Income should not be construed as an indication that our future results will be unaffected by revenues or expenses that are not directly associated with our core business activities.



"EBITDA", which measures our operating performance by adjusting Net Income to exclude Financing interest expense on long-term borrowings, Debt issue cost related to debt refinancing, prepayment, and commitment fees, Depreciation and amortization, Amortization of purchased intangibles and acquired capitalized software, and Income tax expense, and "Adjusted EBITDA", which measures our operating performance by further adjusting EBITDA to exclude severance, transaction advisory fees and expenses, termination of office leases, charges related to share-based compensation and other expenses, which includes reserves for legal matters, and Other, net, which includes gains and losses from strategic investments and the sales of businesses.



"Normalized Adjusted Net Income", "Normalized Adjusted Net Income before income taxes", "Normalized provision for income taxes", and "Normalized Adjusted EPS", which we calculate by adjusting Net Income to exclude certain items, and other non-cash items, assuming that all vested and unvested Virtu Financial Units have been exchanged for Class A Common Stock, and applying an effective tax rate, which was approximately 24%.



"Adjusted Operating Expenses", which we calculate by adjusting total operating expenses to exclude severance, share based compensation, reserves for legal matters, termination of office leases, connectivity early termination and write-down of assets.



Adjusted Net Trading Income, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Normalized Adjusted Net Income, Normalized Adjusted Net Income before income taxes, Normalized provision for income taxes, and Normalized Adjusted EPS and Adjusted Operating Expenses are non-GAAP financial measures used by management in evaluating operating performance and in making strategic decisions. Additional information provided regarding the breakdown of Total Adjusted Net Trading Income by category is also a non-GAAP financial measure but is not used by the Company in evaluating operating performance and in making strategic decisions. In addition, these non-GAAP financial measures or similar non-GAAP measures are used by research analysts, investment bankers and lenders to assess our operating performance. Management believes that the presentation of Adjusted Net Trading Income, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Normalized Adjusted Net Income, Normalized Adjusted Net Income before income taxes, Normalized provision for income taxes and Normalized Adjusted EPS provide useful information to investors regarding our results of operations because they assist both investors and management in analyzing and benchmarking the performance and value of our business. Adjusted Net Trading Income, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Normalized Adjusted Net Income, Normalized Adjusted Net Income before income taxes, Normalized provision for income taxes and Normalized Adjusted EPS provide indicators of general economic performance that are not affected by fluctuations in certain costs or other items. Accordingly, management believes that these measurements are useful for comparing general operating performance from period to period. Furthermore, our credit agreement contains tests based on metrics similar to Adjusted EBITDA. Other companies may define Adjusted Net Trading Income, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Normalized Adjusted Net Income, Normalized Adjusted Net Income before income taxes, Normalized provision for income taxes and Normalized Adjusted EPS differently, and as a result our measures of Adjusted Net Trading Income, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Normalized Adjusted Net Income, Normalized Adjusted Net Income before income taxes, Normalized provision for income taxes and Normalized Adjusted EPS may not be directly comparable to those of other companies. Although we use these non-GAAP financial measures as financial measures to assess the performance of our business, such use is limited because they do not include certain material costs necessary to operate our business.

Adjusted Net Trading Income, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Normalized Adjusted Net Income before income taxes, Normalized provision for income taxes, Normalized Adjusted Net Income and Normalized Adjusted EPS should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, Net Income in accordance with U.S. GAAP as a measure of performance. Our presentation of Adjusted Net Trading Income, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Normalized Adjusted Net Income, Normalized Adjusted Net Income before income taxes, Normalized provision for income taxes and Normalized Adjusted EPS should not be construed as an indication that our future results will be unaffected by unusual or nonrecurring items. Adjusted Net Trading Income, Normalized Adjusted Net Income, Normalized Adjusted Net Income before income taxes, Normalized provision for income taxes, Normalized Adjusted EPS and our EBITDA-based measures have limitations as analytical tools, and you should not consider them in isolation or as substitutes for analysis of our results as reported under U.S. GAAP. Some of these limitations are:

they do not reflect every cash expenditure, future requirements for capital expenditures or contractual commitments;

our EBITDA-based measures do not reflect the significant interest expense or the cash requirements necessary to service interest or principal payment on our debt;

although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized will often have to be replaced or require improvements in the future, and our EBITDA-based measures do not reflect any cash requirement for such replacements or improvements;

they are not adjusted for all non-cash income or expense items that are reflected in our statements of cash flows;

they do not reflect the impact of earnings or charges resulting from matters we consider not to be indicative of our ongoing operations; and

they do not reflect limitations on our costs related to transferring earnings from our subsidiaries to us.

Because of these limitations, Adjusted Net Trading Income, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Normalized Adjusted Net Income before income taxes, Normalized provision for income taxes, Normalized Adjusted Net Income and Normalized Adjusted EPS are not intended as alternatives to Net Income as indicators of our operating performance and should not be considered as measures of discretionary cash available to us to invest in the growth of our business or as measures of cash that will be available to us to meet our obligations. We compensate for these limitations by using Adjusted Net Trading Income, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Normalized Adjusted Net Income before income taxes, Normalized provision for income taxes, Normalized Adjusted Net Income and Normalized Adjusted EPS along with other comparative tools, together with U.S. GAAP measurements, to assist in the evaluation of operating performance. These U.S. GAAP measurements include Net Income, cash flows from operations and cash flow data. See below a reconciliation of each non-GAAP measure to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

Virtu Financial, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, (in thousands, except share and per share data) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenues: Trading income, net $ 266,580 $ 313,280 $ 1,301,344 $ 1,628,898 Interest and dividends income 154,650 63,685 462,566 159,120 Commissions, net and technology services 114,375 117,864 455,598 529,845 Other, net 372 2,939 73,865 46,949 Total revenues 535,977 497,768 2,293,373 2,364,812 Operating Expenses: Brokerage, exchange, clearance fees and payments for order flow, net 117,120 142,933 508,358 619,168 Communication and data processing 59,923 55,064 230,760 219,505 Employee compensation and payroll taxes 97,825 85,608 394,039 390,947 Interest and dividends expense 157,571 77,817 500,467 231,060 Operations and administrative 26,768 32,958 98,972 86,069 Depreciation and amortization 16,230 15,907 63,306 66,377 Amortization of purchased intangibles and acquired capitalized software 15,953 16,020 63,960 64,837 Termination of office leases 141 5,237 455 6,982 Debt issue cost related to debt refinancing, prepayment and commitment fees 2,573 1,385 8,317 29,910 Transaction advisory fees and expenses 284 11 314 1,124 Financing interest expense on long-term borrowings 24,795 25,130 99,294 92,035 Total operating expenses 519,183 458,070 1,968,242 1,808,014 Income before income taxes and noncontrolling interest 16,794 39,698 325,131 556,798 Provision for income taxes 10,093 61 61,210 88,466 Net income $ 6,701 $ 39,637 $ 263,921 $ 468,332 Noncontrolling interest (1,163 ) (12,042 ) (121,885 ) (203,306 ) Net income available for common stockholders $ 5,538 $ 27,595 $ 142,036 $ 265,026 Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.05 $ 0.27 $ 1.42 $ 2.45 Diluted $ 0.05 $ 0.27 $ 1.42 $ 2.44 Weighted average common shares outstanding Basic 90,217,295 99,537,975 94,076,165 103,997,767 Diluted 90,217,295 99,728,178 94,076,165 104,422,443 Comprehensive income: Net income $ 6,701 $ 39,637 $ 263,921 $ 468,332 Other comprehensive income Foreign exchange translation adjustment, net of taxes 4,787 19,251 4,957 (24,254 ) Net change in unrealized cash flow hedges gains, net of taxes (24,381 ) (1,801 ) (36,993 ) 90,865 Comprehensive income $ (12,893 ) $ 57,087 $ 231,885 $ 534,943 Less: Comprehensive income attributable to noncontrolling interest 11,151 (19,067 ) (104,406 ) (228,117 ) Comprehensive income available for common stockholders $ (1,742 ) $ 38,020 $ 127,479 $ 306,826

Virtu Financial, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Operating Data (Unaudited)

The following tables reconcile Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income to arrive at Adjusted Net Trading Income, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and selected Operating Margins.

Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, (in thousands, except percentages) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Reconciliation of Trading income, net to Adjusted Net Trading Income Trading income, net $ 266,580 $ 313,280 $ 1,301,344 $ 1,628,898 Commissions, net and technology services 114,375 117,864 455,598 529,845 Interest and dividends income 154,650 63,685 462,566 159,120 Brokerage, exchange, clearance fees and payments for order flow, net (117,120 ) (142,933 ) (508,358 ) (619,168 ) Interest and dividends expense (157,571 ) (77,817 ) (500,467 ) (231,060 ) Adjusted Net Trading Income $ 260,914 $ 274,079 $ 1,210,683 $ 1,467,635 Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Net income 6,701 39,637 263,921 468,332 Financing interest expense on long-term borrowings 24,795 25,130 99,294 92,035 Debt issue cost related to debt refinancing, prepayment and commitment fees 2,573 1,385 8,317 29,910 Depreciation and amortization 16,230 15,907 63,306 66,377 Amortization of purchased intangibles and acquired capitalized software 15,953 16,020 63,960 64,837 Provision for income taxes 10,093 61 61,210 88,466 EBITDA $ 76,345 $ 98,140 $ 560,008 $ 809,957 Severance 3,537 4,061 8,793 8,070 Transaction advisory fees and expenses 284 11 314 1,124 Termination of office leases 141 5,237 455 6,982 Other 1,860 1,584 (65,536 ) (34,229 ) Share based compensation 16,825 16,378 63,933 67,219 Adjusted EBITDA $ 98,992 $ 125,411 $ 567,967 $ 859,123 Selected Operating Margins GAAP Net income Margin (1) 1.3 % 8.0 % 11.5 % 19.8 % Non-GAAP Net income Margin (2) 2.6 % 14.5 % 21.8 % 31.9 % EBITDA Margin (3) 29.3 % 35.8 % 46.3 % 55.2 % Adjusted EBITDA Margin (4) 37.9 % 45.8 % 46.9 % 58.5 % 1 Calculated by dividing Net income by Total revenue. 2 Calculated by dividing Net income by Adjusted Net Trading Income. 3 Calculated by dividing EBITDA by Adjusted Net Trading Income. 4 Calculated by dividing Adjusted EBITDA by Adjusted Net Trading Income.

Virtu Financial, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Operating Data (Unaudited)

(Continued)

The following tables reconcile Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income to arrive at Normalized Adjusted Net Income before income taxes, Normalized provision for income taxes, Normalized Adjusted Net Income and Normalized Adjusted EPS.

Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, (in thousands, except share and per share data) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Reconciliation of Net Income to Normalized Adjusted Net Income Net income $ 6,701 $ 39,637 $ 263,921 $ 468,332 Provision for income taxes 10,093 61 61,210 88,466 Income before income taxes and noncontrolling interest $ 16,794 $ 39,698 $ 325,131 $ 556,798 Amortization of purchased intangibles and acquired capitalized software 15,953 16,020 63,960 64,837 Debt issue cost related to debt refinancing, prepayment and commitment fees 2,573 1,385 8,317 29,910 Severance 3,537 4,061 8,793 8,070 Transaction advisory fees and expenses 284 11 314 1,124 Termination of office leases 141 5,237 455 6,982 Other 1,860 1,584 (65,536 ) (34,229 ) Share based compensation 16,825 16,378 63,933 67,219 Normalized Adjusted Net Income before income taxes $ 57,967 $ 84,374 $ 405,367 $ 700,711 Normalized provision for income taxes (1) 13,912 20,249 97,286 168,171 Normalized Adjusted Net Income $ 44,055 $ 64,125 $ 308,081 $ 532,540 Weighted Average Adjusted shares outstanding (2) 163,869,845 172,932,785 167,782,513 177,688,188 Normalized Adjusted EPS $ 0.27 $ 0.37 $ 1.84 $ 3.00 (1) Reflects U.S. federal, state, and local income tax rate applicable to corporations of approximately 24% for all periods presented. (2) Assumes that (1) holders of all vested and unvested non-vesting Virtu Financial Units (together with corresponding shares of the Company's Class C common stock, par value $0.00001 per share (the "Class C Common Stock")) have exercised their right to exchange such Virtu Financial Units for shares of Class A Common Stock on a one-for-one basis, (2) holders of all Virtu Financial Units (together with corresponding shares of the Company's Class D common stock, par value $0.00001 per share (the "Class D Common Stock")) have exercised their right to exchange such Virtu Financial Units for shares of the Company's Class B common stock, par value $0.00001 per share (the "Class B Common Stock") on a one-for-one basis, and subsequently exercised their right to convert the shares of Class B Common Stock into shares of Class A Common Stock on a one-for-one basis. Includes additional shares from the dilutive impact of options, restricted stock units and restricted stock awards outstanding under the Amended and Restated 2015 Management Incentive Plan during the three months and full years ended December 31, 2023 and 2022.





Virtu Financial, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition (Unaudited) (in thousands, except share data) December 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 820,436 $ 981,580 Cash and securities segregated under regulations and other 35,024 56,662 Securities borrowed 1,722,440 1,187,674 Securities purchased under agreements to resell 1,512,114 336,999 Receivables from broker-dealers and clearing organizations 737,724 1,115,185 Receivables from customers 106,245 80,830 Trading assets, at fair value 7,358,611 4,630,552 Property, equipment and capitalized software, net 100,365 85,194 Operating lease right-of-use assets 229,499 187,442 Goodwill 1,148,926 1,148,926 Intangibles (net of accumulated amortization) 257,520 321,480 Deferred taxes 133,760 146,801 Other assets 303,720 303,916 Total assets 14,466,384 10,583,241 Liabilities and equity Liabilities Short-term borrowings, net - 3,944 Securities loaned 1,329,446 1,060,432 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 1,795,994 627,549 Payables to broker-dealers and clearing organizations 1,167,712 273,843 Payables to customers 23,229 46,525 Trading liabilities, at fair value 6,071,352 4,196,974 Tax receivable agreement obligations 216,480 238,758 Accounts payable and accrued expenses and other liabilities 451,293 448,635 Operating lease liabilities 278,317 239,202 Long-term borrowings, net 1,727,205 1,795,952 Total liabilities 13,061,028 8,931,814 Total equity 1,405,356 1,651,427 Total liabilities and equity $ 14,466,384 $ 10,583,241 As of December 31, 2023 Ownership of Virtu Financial LLC Interests: Interests % Virtu Financial, Inc. - Class A Common Stock and Restricted Stock Units 94,033,360 57.8 % Non-controlling Interests (Virtu Financial LLC) 68,699,738 42.2 % Total Virtu Financial LLC Interests 162,733,098 100.0 %

About Virtu Financial, Inc.

Virtu is a leading financial services firm that leverages cutting-edge technology to provide execution services and data, analytics and connectivity products to its clients and deliver liquidity to the global markets. Leveraging its global market making expertise and infrastructure, Virtu provides a robust product suite including offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. Virtu's product offerings allow clients to trade on hundreds of venues across 50+ countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income and myriad other commodities. In addition, Virtu's integrated, multi-asset analytics platform provides a range of pre and post-trade services, data products and compliance tools that clients rely upon to invest, trade and manage risk across global markets.

